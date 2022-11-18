Read full article on original website
Related
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key Cops Corner: iNeed help
Citizen assist: A police officer reported being greeted at the station by a person seeking to borrow his cell phone. The person explained she had accidentally deleted the settings and reset her new iPhone back to its original state, rendering it unusable. The officer explained that 1) police offices can’t lend their cell phones to people and 2) she should visit an Apple service center for help in bringing her phone back to a useful life.
St. Pete Rival Gang Members Arrested As City’s Murder Rate Rises
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Murderous rival gang activity in St. Pete’s south side has resulted in new arrests for an attempted first-degree murder incident that occurred in March. The March incident appears linked to St. Petersburg’s first homicide for 2022 which took place in
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach couple ripped apart during Ian
Pictures are what Jo Ann Knobloch clings to when she thinks of her husband. Because too often, all she remembers are dark, haunting flashbacks of his sudden death during Hurricane Ian. Karl Knobloch, 80, was one of 61 victims in Lee County whose life was cut short by the category...
WINKNEWS.com
One person dead in North Port shooting
The North Port Police Department says one person is dead after a shooting on Saturday morning. Police say the shooting happened just after 9 a.m. in the 5000 block of Greenwood Ave. Grande Court Apartments. Officers say all people involved are accounted for, and there is no danger to the...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying robbery
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Officials are hoping someone will recognize the individual who robbed a gas station Sunday. The individual robbed the Crazy Papa’s Marathon Gas Station at 5530 SR 64 Sunday before 1 p.m. The man’s face is covered and he is wearing a hoodie.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach woman arrested, accused of burglarizing Smash Fitness in Cape Coral
Cape Coral police have arrested a Fort Myers Beach woman they say burglarized a gym on Saturday. Tracey Ischelle Omilian, 53, faces charges of petit theft, resisting arrest with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer and burglary, in addition to possession of drug paraphernalia. Cape Coral police say they...
islandernews.com
How gas prices have changed in North Port in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Port using data from AAA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
‘Suspicious’ death under investigation in Sarasota
A "suspicious death" is under investigation in Sarasota.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County issues holiday schedule for disaster recovery, debris collection
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has released the holiday schedules for both its Disaster Recovery Center and for waste management. In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the DRC will be closed Nov. 24 -27 and will reopen Nov. 28, operating 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The DRC is closed on Sundays.
Florida trooper who crashed into drunk driver to save Skyway 10K runners honored at Patriot Awards
Toni Schuck - a Florida Highway Patrol trooper lauded as a hero after she crashed into a drunk driver barreling towards the finish line during a race on the Skyway Bridge - was honored with the "Back the Blue" award at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards on Friday.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Venice reminds residents of Christmas Parade rules, route
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice will host its Christmas Parade the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The Downtown Venice Holiday Parade will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26. Pre-parade entertainment will start at 5:30 p.m. The City of Venice prohibits the throwing of candy and trinkets in order...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: 'You should see the one that got away!'
Assist other agencies: Sarasota Police, Longboat Key Police and the U.S. Coast Guard were called to the scene of a drifting sailboat and possibly a person in the water. Once officers arrived they quickly determined the boat was a derelict that had broken from its anchor. Also, no one was in danger or even in the water. Longboat’s officer remained to help until no longer required.
fox13news.com
Request denied by FP&L to remove tree from power line on disabled man's home
NORTH PORT, Fla. - The city of North Port felt some of the worst of Hurricane Ian’s wrath. It's been seven weeks since the storm, but a homeowner, who has a disability and a limited budget, is worried the tree that fell from an abandoned property onto his home's power lines could eventually catch fire.
Pharmacist arrested for stealing more than $90K in medication
A pharmacist has been arrested after he stole more than $90,000 worth of medication from a South Florida pharmacy.
WINKNEWS.com
Raccoon attack puts woman in emergency room
A woman goes to the hospital after getting attacked by a raccoon while walking her dog in Jamaica Bay Village in Fort Myers. Gail Poirier was finishing a pleasant evening in her Jamaica Bay community for people 55 and older. “Louis, and I went for a walk. And it was...
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch CDDs still dealing with hurricane impacts
More than a month after Hurricane Ian impacted the Lakewood Ranch area, some neighborhoods continue to deal with the cleanup and its cost. Lakewood Ranch Executive Director Steve Zielinski, the executive director of the Lakewood Ranch Inter-District Authority, said cleanup efforts would cost between $800,000 and $900,000 and are mostly complete. However, he said an eroded shoreline along Lake Uihlein, replacing downed trees and picking up remaining debris are all problems that need to be solved.
WINKNEWS.com
Boat removed from apartment complex with a crane after Hurricane Ian
A 41,000-pound boat had to be lifted above the Riverwalk apartments to be towed away on Friday. After dealing with the floods, winds, and rains of Hurricane Ian, the next hurdle Southwest Florida is overcoming is cleaning up. The residents living at the complex were reminded every day because two...
floridapolitics.com
Perfect paradise: How the CIA helped fight developers eyeing Sanibel Island
Developers have had their eyes on the island for almost 200 years. Sanibel tried to kill me twice, once with riptides, the other with alligators. Despite this, or perhaps because of it, the island manages to occupy a place in my heart. Maybe it’s because when I was a kid...
fox13news.com
FWC considers limiting Skyway pier fishing to single-hook in effort to save lives of seabirds
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - New regulations could help reduce pelican entanglement at popular a popular spot for anglers along the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials are considering some new rules they hope save the lives of seabirds at the Skyway fishing pier. But fishermen aren't amused by the potential changes, calling it an overreach.
Elderly people who survived Hurricane Ian are faced with a choice: to stay or to go?
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing) Oh, victory in Jesus. DANIELLE KAYE, BYLINE: In a parking lot surrounded by barren trees, dozens of people gather under a tent. It's Sunday morning at Southwest Baptist Church in Fort Myers. Service has been held outside since Hurricane Ian flooded their building. ROBERT WALKER: And I...
Comments / 0