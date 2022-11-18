ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk Jail report – Friday, November 18, 2022

By Kevin The Editor
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aGhuR_0jFjSotc00

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, November 18, 2022 report below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b9uyu_0jFjSotc00




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQ3Jb_0jFjSotc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eaNrS_0jFjSotc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vyH3G_0jFjSotc00




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jZcFZ_0jFjSotc00

