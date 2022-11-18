ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJTV 12

‘#RIPTwitter’ trends as users await site’s potential collapse

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07WNCv_0jFjSfx500

(NEXSTAR) — After reports of mass resignations at Twitter on Thursday evening, users of the social media site eulogized the application — sending hashtags like #RIPTwitter and #GoodbyeTwitter to the top of Twitter’s What’s Happening section.

The tweet floodgates opened as a deadline set by Twitter owner Elon Musk expired. As the New York Times reports, on Wednesday, Twitter employees were given until 5 p.m. ET Thursday to decide to commit to the company and continue their employment in building “Twitter 2.0.”

Live Nation CEO, largest shareholder defend company after Taylor Swift ticket chaos

The email, obtained by NY, was titled “A Fork in the Road,” and as of the deadline Thursday, hundreds of employees chose to leave the company, which has faced critical difficulties since Tesla CEO Musk, 51, took control in late October. The email promised further “long hours at high intensity” for those who remained.

The resignations leave the operability of Twitter in serious jeopardy, the Washington Post explained Thursday. Even before Thursday’s exodus, Musk had already triggered thousands of layoffs. Some operational divisions had already been reduced to single digits — for a website which hosted about 238 million daily active users, according to the company in October.

“I thought my soul was already fully crushed after the last two weeks. I was so wrong. Today has been rough,” one former Twitter employee tweeted Thursday. “There will never be a better culture than what we had. We know it. Every other tech company knows it. #LoveWhereYouWorked.”

Many non-affiliated users reminisced about their favorite moments on the site, like certain memes and trends. Others, meanwhile, lamented the cultural impact of certain minority communities on the site, like segments known as “ Black Twitter ” and “Gay Twitter.”

LGBTQ voters overwhelmingly voted for Democrats, says Human Rights Campaign

“Twitter has given me access to people, experts, data and opinions that have made me more reflective, smarter, radicalized and a better human being and teacher. I’ve met people who are my friends. [There will] never be a space like Black Twitter. Single fist raised. It’s been real,” tweeted one user.

Twitter currently has no communications department to contact for comment. As of Thursday evening, Musk himself had not specifically addressed the resignations, tweeting only at 7:25 p.m., “How do you make a small fortune in social media? Start out with a large one.”

The company’s offices are set to be closed through Monday for all employees, Reuters and other outlets report.

Twitter was founded in 2006 in San Francisco.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Two injured in head-on crash on Highway 29 in Ellisville

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured in a head-on crash that happened on Highway 29 near Ellisville on Friday, November 18. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene just after 5:30 p.m. on the south side of the highway about half a mile south of Ellisville. […]
ELLISVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Capitol police find two shot, killed on Mill Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were shot and killed on Mill Street in Jackson on Thursday, November 17. Reports of a shooting were made just before 9:00 p.m. Capitol police arrived at the scene to find two people dead from gunshot wounds. Authorities with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said the incident wasn’t […]
JACKSON, MS
The Independent

Instagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes down

Instagram went down on Monday (31 October), with vast numbers of people being told their accounts had been suspended and locked.Many users were unable to access the social media app and instead saw a message indicating their account had been suspended, however, the issue appears to be a technical problem, rather than a mass banning of accounts.“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience,” a short statement, posted on Instagram’s Twitter account, read.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Benzinga

Three Months Wait Time For Twitter Blue Mark Verification, Zuckerberg's WhatsApp And Metaverse Plans, China's COVID-19 Measures Hurt Alibaba's Biggest Event: Top Stories Friday, Nov. 18

Elon Musk's Ultimatum Triggers Mass Exodus At Twitter As Social Media Site Reportedly At Risk Of 'Breaking During Night'. There are mounting concerns over the stability of Twitter's platform after hundreds of employees chose to exit the company instead of agreeing to work "long hours at high intensity." The latest...
entrepreneurshiplife.com

Does Facebook Notify When You Screenshot a Story or Picture?

You are trying to be sneaky by taking a screenshot of your friend’s story or image post on Facebook. But what if they get a notification when you take that snap? This is a fairly common worry most social media users have. With two billion+ users, Facebook is one...
Joel Eisenberg

Alleged Walmart Employees Share Company Secrets on TikTok Videos

Individuals identifying themselves as current or former Walmart employees have taken to social media to expose company secrets. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TikTok, DailyDot.com, Google.com, TellMeBest.com, and Reddit.com.
WJTV 12

Father, son found dead after hourslong standoff at Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said two men, a father and son, were found dead inside a house in southwest Memphis after a standoff that lasted for hours Friday. Police were called to a shooting on Heartland Lane near the Mississippi state line just after 3 p.m. Officers were told a man shot a male relative. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Fourth suspect in Young Dolph murder case in custody

MEMPHIS, TN – Memphis Police on Friday named a fourth suspect in the murder case of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. Police say Jermarcus Johnson turned himself in to authorities Friday afternoon, a year after the star was killed in South Memphis. Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was gunned down inside Makeda’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
techaiapp.com

What could a world without Twitter look like?

After another chaotic week of mass staff departures and policy reversals, Twitter’s future seems highly uncertain, with users—and everybody else—increasingly asking one question: What would a world without the so-called bird app even look like?. With about 237 million daily visitors at the last count in late...
WASHINGTON STATE
Science Friday

Can A New Surge Of Tech Interest Make The Metaverse A Thing?

Late last year, Mark Zuckerberg took the company then known as Facebook in a new direction. He renamed it Meta, short for “metaverse.” And he promised the company would go all in on building a virtual reality world like the first famous metaverse—the fictional topic of Neal Stephenson’s 1992 novel “Snow Crash.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

44K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy