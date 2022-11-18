ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WATCH: Saints coordinators discuss Dennis Allen’s leadership through injury-plagued season

By Jack Culotta, Jr.
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WMVzm_0jFjSaXS00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — In one the most injury-plagued season in recent history, where seven to eight beginning-of-year starters have missed a handful of games, Saints coordinators Pete Carmichael and Ryan Nielsen continue to have faith in Dennis Allen’s leadership abilities.

In fact, it seems as though everyone in the Saints locker room believes in “DA.”

Co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael answered multiple questions about Dennis Allen on Thursday afternoon. One of the most intriguing answers came from Nielsen, who said the Saints (3-7) are going back to the basics and working on tackling fundamentals.

“I think [Dennis] has done a great job. I really do. You know, we haven’t been in this spot ina long time around here. It’s challenging for the head coach, but we’re all sticking together. And he’s done a good job in team meetings of keeping us together. And practices, I don’t feel like we have missed a beat. He’s keeping it positive…fundamentals and technique.”

Carmichael did not hold back on the frustrating pre-snap penalties and how Dennis Allen puts a giant emphasis in team meetings on preventing those moving forward.

“Those [penalties] are inexcusable…something we continue to preach. Dennis’s message to the team about those is really ‘when you have the self-inflicted wounds, that makes it even more a challenge.’ So, those things are not acceptable, and we got to get them corrected.”

The LA Rams (3-6) will play without Cooper Kupp (injured reserve), so the Saints have one less superstar to worry about as the offense prepares for last year’s defensive MVP Aaron Donald. Kickoff is set for Noon in the Superdome.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Rivals Jackson State, Alcorn State face off at Soul Bowl

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The rivalry between Jackson State and Alcorn State football continued as the Braves hosted the Soul Bowl. Thousands filled the Reservation at Alcorn State to tailgate before kickoff at 2:00 p.m. While it may seem like one of Mississippi’s biggest rivalries, the atmosphere felt like a big family gathering celebrating one […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for fatal shooting during Yazoo County dice game

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An arrest was made in connection to the fatal shooting that happened on Sunday, November 20 in Yazoo County. Yazoo County Chief Deputy Terry Gann said 25-year-old Johnny Lee House, of Camden, was arrested on Monday, November 21. House was charged with murder in connection to the death of Christopher […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Father, son found dead after hourslong standoff at Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said two men, a father and son, were found dead inside a house in southwest Memphis after a standoff that lasted for hours Friday. Police were called to a shooting on Heartland Lane near the Mississippi state line just after 3 p.m. Officers were told a man shot a male relative. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Teen hit by vehicle after shots fired at Vicksburg birthday party

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A 15-year-old was struck by a vehicle after shots were fired outside a Vicksburg birthday party. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened just before 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 20 at the Vicksburg Commons. Witnesses said a group of people attempted to join the party, but they were not allowed […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Teen found dead near fiery crash on Northside Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old is dead following a fiery crash that happened on Northside Drive on Sunday, November 20. Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn and Officer Sam Brown said the crash happened near Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue. The crash involved a Hyundai Sonata and another vehicle. According to Hearn and Brown, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Over 20 shoplifters still on run after storming local Walmart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are still looking for nearly two dozen shoplifters who stormed a local Walmart on Sunday and took off with some high-priced items. It happened at the Walmart on Elvis Presley. Surveillance video shows the suspects pulling into the parking lot of the business around 8:50 p.m. According to records, 22 suspects entered the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Jackson State Completes Undefeated Regular Season

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State has completed an undefeated regular season. The Tigers went on the road Saturday and beat Alcorn 24-13. JSU is now 11-0 with a trip to the SWAC Championship up next on December 3rd. Highlights of the JSU vs. ASU game plus postgame reaction in the video above.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two injured in head-on crash on Highway 29 in Ellisville

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured in a head-on crash that happened on Highway 29 near Ellisville on Friday, November 18. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene just after 5:30 p.m. on the south side of the highway about half a mile south of Ellisville. […]
ELLISVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Three injured in crash on I-59 in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people were injured in a crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Jones County on Saturday, November 19. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 2:05 p.m. near mile-marker 78. Two cars were in the median, one with minor damage and the […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Rings found near unidentified human remains in woods

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) are asking for the public’s help in identifying rings that were found near unidentified human remains. The remains were found in a wooded area on government land near Camp Shelby on Thursday, October 20. The scene was investigated by the sheriff’s office […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Fourth suspect in Young Dolph murder case in custody

MEMPHIS, TN – Memphis Police on Friday named a fourth suspect in the murder case of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. Police say Jermarcus Johnson turned himself in to authorities Friday afternoon, a year after the star was killed in South Memphis. Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was gunned down inside Makeda’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 55-year-old Grenada woman

GRENADA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 55-year-old Madrena Robinson, of Grenada. She is described as Five feet three inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Robinson was last seen Thursday, November 17 around 7:30 a.m. in the 500 block of First […]
GRENADA, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

44K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy