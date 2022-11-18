ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Women Talking’ Director Sarah Polley to Receive Director of the Year Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards

By Beatrice Verhoeven
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
Women Talking director Sarah Polley will receive the Director of the Year Award at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards.

The ceremony will take place on Jan. 5 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, while the festival is running through Jan. 16.

“Sarah Polley continues her outstanding work as a writer and director in her latest film, Women Talking . She brings together a stellar cast in her adaptation of the Miriam Toews book, taking us on a cinematic journey filled with raw emotions and performances,” said festival chairman Harold Matzner. “It is our honor to present Sarah Polley with the Director of the Year Award.”

Previous recipients of the award include Jane Campion, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Steve McQueen, Alexander Payne, Jason Reitman, David O. Russell, Quentin Tarantino and Chloe Zhao, who all went on to receive best director nominations the Academy Awards. Campion, Iñárritu and Zhao won in their respective years.

Women Talking stars Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Sheila McCarthy and Ben Wish and follows a group of women in an isolated religious colony who must decide their futures after a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men. It is based on the best-selling novel by Miriam Toews. Polley wrote and directed the film.

Polley previously received an Oscar nomination for best adapted screenplay for her feature film directorial debut, Away From Her . Her next film is Take This Waltz starring Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman.

It was previously announced that Colin Farrell will receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor at the Palm Springs International Film Awards for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin .

