BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sunny skies and cold air will continue to hold on to much of the region through Monday. Then, a slight change in the pattern will allow somewhat milder air to move in from the Pacific Ocean starting Tuesday. This could continue through next weekend. It all depends on how strong the flow will be from the west. Right now, models are suggesting temperatures could get closer to normal reading for this time of the year. We have been 10-12 below normal for the last week. A chilly northwest flow has kept us cold.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO