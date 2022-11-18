ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

New Topgolf venue opening in Meridian next week

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Modern golf entertainment leader, Topgolf, will open its 83rd global venue on Monday, Nov. 28, in Meridian, about 10 miles west of Boise. The venue is located off I-84 at Eagle View Landing development and will be the first to serve the state. “The Boise...
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Busiest days to travel at Boise Airport this week

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Airport is reporting what the busiest travel days this Thanksgiving season are projected to be. In a Facebook post, Boise Airport said the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, and the following Sunday, Nov. 27, and Monday, Nov. 28, are projected to be the busiest travel days.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Thieves break into four Boise homes in one weekend

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Sheriff’s office says thieves broke into four homes next to the Spurwing Country Club in north Ada County. Once inside, deputies say they targeted bedrooms and office areas, where they stole cash, jewelry, guns, and other valuable items. Nobody was home...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Are you ready for some warmer temps?

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sunny skies and cold air will continue to hold on to much of the region through Monday. Then, a slight change in the pattern will allow somewhat milder air to move in from the Pacific Ocean starting Tuesday. This could continue through next weekend. It all depends on how strong the flow will be from the west. Right now, models are suggesting temperatures could get closer to normal reading for this time of the year. We have been 10-12 below normal for the last week. A chilly northwest flow has kept us cold.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Police secure scene of officer-involved shooting in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — An officer-involved shooting took place on Monday evening in Boise. It happened in the area of Red Cedar Ln. and Lake Forest Dr. The injured subject was transported to the hospital. No officers were hurt. The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force has been activated...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Nampa Special Ed Teacher charged with video voyeurism

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — A special education teacher from the Nampa School District has been arrested. Jefferson Davis has been employed as a special education teacher at West Middle School since 2014. Davis has been arrested and charged with forcible penetration with a foreign object, and video voyeurism. A...
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Nampa man arrested for witness intimidation after standoff

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — On November 21, 2022 Nampa Police were dispatched to a local business on Caldwell Blvd. The suspect in question had previously been at the same location when Police were called about a battery violation on October 31st. Nampa Police issued the suspect a battery summons...
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Former BPD Captain participates in white nationalist conference, according to city

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A former Boise Police Captain participated in a white nationalist conference, according to a statement from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. "This weekend, I learned of Boise Police Department officer Matt Bryngelson's participation in a white nationalist conference and his ongoing contributions to racist, dehumanizing propaganda. The fact that such an individual could serve in the department for two decades is appalling," Mayor McLean said.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy