Boise State to play against Utah State on Friday
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Broncos are hosting the Utah State Aggies at the Albertsons Stadium for the game on Friday. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. The game can be watched on CBS2.
New Topgolf venue opening in Meridian next week
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Modern golf entertainment leader, Topgolf, will open its 83rd global venue on Monday, Nov. 28, in Meridian, about 10 miles west of Boise. The venue is located off I-84 at Eagle View Landing development and will be the first to serve the state. “The Boise...
Busiest days to travel at Boise Airport this week
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Airport is reporting what the busiest travel days this Thanksgiving season are projected to be. In a Facebook post, Boise Airport said the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, and the following Sunday, Nov. 27, and Monday, Nov. 28, are projected to be the busiest travel days.
Thieves break into four Boise homes in one weekend
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Sheriff’s office says thieves broke into four homes next to the Spurwing Country Club in north Ada County. Once inside, deputies say they targeted bedrooms and office areas, where they stole cash, jewelry, guns, and other valuable items. Nobody was home...
Are you ready for some warmer temps?
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sunny skies and cold air will continue to hold on to much of the region through Monday. Then, a slight change in the pattern will allow somewhat milder air to move in from the Pacific Ocean starting Tuesday. This could continue through next weekend. It all depends on how strong the flow will be from the west. Right now, models are suggesting temperatures could get closer to normal reading for this time of the year. We have been 10-12 below normal for the last week. A chilly northwest flow has kept us cold.
Do not give information to "Sgt. Jamie Burns" over the phone, says Nampa PD
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — If you receive a call from "Sgt. Jamie Burns" claiming with the Nampa Police Department telling you to take care of a warrant, do not give personal information, it is a scam. In a Facebook post, Nampa PD gives tips on how to recognize these...
Police secure scene of officer-involved shooting in Boise
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — An officer-involved shooting took place on Monday evening in Boise. It happened in the area of Red Cedar Ln. and Lake Forest Dr. The injured subject was transported to the hospital. No officers were hurt. The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force has been activated...
Nampa Special Ed Teacher charged with video voyeurism
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — A special education teacher from the Nampa School District has been arrested. Jefferson Davis has been employed as a special education teacher at West Middle School since 2014. Davis has been arrested and charged with forcible penetration with a foreign object, and video voyeurism. A...
Nampa man arrested for witness intimidation after standoff
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — On November 21, 2022 Nampa Police were dispatched to a local business on Caldwell Blvd. The suspect in question had previously been at the same location when Police were called about a battery violation on October 31st. Nampa Police issued the suspect a battery summons...
Former BPD Captain participates in white nationalist conference, according to city
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A former Boise Police Captain participated in a white nationalist conference, according to a statement from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. "This weekend, I learned of Boise Police Department officer Matt Bryngelson's participation in a white nationalist conference and his ongoing contributions to racist, dehumanizing propaganda. The fact that such an individual could serve in the department for two decades is appalling," Mayor McLean said.
Garden City man released from hospital after officer involved shooting, arrested
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — This evening, a man shot by Boise police has been treated and released from the hospital and is now booked into the Ada County Jail. Boise Police say the officer-involved shooting happened at a trail near Lake Forest Drive and Red Cedar Lane. Police say...
Hearing held for woman arrested in connection to Michael Vaughan's disappearance
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A hearing was held today for Sarah Wondra who was arrested in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan. Wondra is charged with failing to report a death to the Coroner. The case has been postponed while the court holds a competency check. Her next...
As cold and flu season ramps up, knowing where to go can save time and money
Cold and flu season is underway, and some communities are being hit harder than usual for this time of year. For some that includes a trip to the doctor if the illness persists. Knowing where to go when you need care can not only save money but will also help...
