Wood County giving out free at-home coronavirus tests

BOWLING GREEN — Free and rapid at-home coronavirus tests are available at sites across Wood County ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings, the county health department said.

Test kits are available at Wood County Health Department in Bowling Green, senior centers, and the North Baltimore, Pemberville, Rossford, Wayne, Weston, and Walbridge libraries, Way Library in Perrysburg, and Wood County District Public Library in Bowling Green, the announcement said.

Rapid tests are also widely available for purchase through pharmacies and retail outlets.

“Taking a rapid test shortly before your Thanksgiving celebrations can identify COVID even if there aren’t symptoms,” Wood County Health Commissioner Benjamin Robison said in a statement. “If you test positive for COVID or feel sick, stay home so you don’t pass your illness — whatever it is — on to your family and friends.”