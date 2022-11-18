Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
All The Beauty And The Bloodshed brings two distinct worlds into sharp focus
At some point in the future—if we are not there already—every artist who made their mark in the 20th century will have a documentary made about them. Most will be informative in the Wikipedia/“American Masters” sense, interesting to the people who already have an interest. There...
A.V. Club
The White Lotus' Adam DiMarco knows Albie is missing the "spice"
This season of Mike White’s The White Lotus has delved into the way gender dynamics play themselves out in our modern world, as the vacationers come into interpersonal romantic and sexual battles over the course of the week. One of these visitors is Adam DiMarco’s Albie, who finds himself stuck on a nice guy loop with fellow American, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson).
A.V. Club
Every character on The White Lotus, ranked by how insufferable they are
To watch any given episode of The White Lotus: Sicily is to step into a resort where, if you were a guest, you’d spend the entire time people-watching. And, in turn, judging those very people you find yourself sharing common areas with. As with its first season, writer-director-creator Mike White has populated his fictional hotel with a string of folks who are, for better and for worse, insufferable in all the right ways. Therein lies the biting satire at the heart of this sun-dappled, Emmy-winning series.
A.V. Club
Every Steven Spielberg movie ranked, from E.T. to Jaws to … Crystal Skull
With 34 films and counting under his belt, Steven Spielberg has proven himself one of Hollywood’s most quintessential storytellers. His films satisfy our popcorn-devouring urges, offering awe-inspiring ambition, spectacle, and a distinctive flair. But there’s always artistic merit amid the commercial value—even in his critical misfires, as this painstakingly exhaustive ranking of those 34 titles can attest.
A.V. Club
Trevor Noah has met with each Daily Show correspondent to warn them about hosting the show
Trevor Noah’s time at The Daily Show is quickly coming to an end, and names for his replacement are already being thrown in the ring. Correspondent Roy Wood Jr. is a frontrunner for the title, but some reports have suggested that more than one person could end up behind the desk. Comedy Central boss Chris McCarthy “suggests his phone has been ringing off the hook with interested parties” in a new profile for The Hollywood Reporter. Noah apparently doesn’t have a say in the decision, but he’s been making sure that his team knows what they’re getting into if they do get tapped to host.
A.V. Club
2022’s best new anime shows are also a good way to get into manga
At the 2020 Golden Globes, Parasite director Bong Joon Ho advocated for more Americans to watch foreign films by noting that, “once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.” A similar argument could be made for manga, if you replace the one-inch-tall barrier with the concept of reading from right to left—which, as most English-speaking manga readers will tell you—requires a lot less mental rewiring than you might think. Manga’s popularity has exploded in the last few years here in the U.S., and for anyone who wants to overcome the manga equivalent of that one-inch-tall barrier but doesn’t know where to start, you only need to look at the 2022 anime season for a couple of perfect recommendations.
A.V. Club
Dig in! 20 of the most unforgettable food scenes in movies
If you’re getting ready to sit down to Thanksgiving dinner with friends or family, you may want to work up an appetite beforehand. In that spirit, we’ve come up with a list of movie scenes (in no particular order) that always seem to make our mouths water and our stomachs grumble. Some of them are from films explicitly about food and cooking, others are isolated scenes that stand out for the way they showcase a special dish or feast. All of them have something to say about the connection between food, family, comfort, and love. Get your taste buds ready for an international tour of dishes and delights from some of our favorite movies.
A.V. Club
How The Menu's heroes learned to play villains
The satirical thriller The Menu is populated by people who exemplify the term “love to hate.” The film follows a particularly eventful meal at Hawthorne, an exclusive restaurant on a private island run by celebrity chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes). While he’s no saint, as the courses of his impeccably curated dining experience intensify, it becomes clear that most of Slowik’s guests are monstrous in their own ways. Watching each of them receive their comeuppance proves—please forgive the obvious metaphor—delicious.
A.V. Club
Avatar: The Way Of Water must be the third or fourth highest-grossing film ever to break even
James Cameron is back, and so are James Cameron interviews. This latest one from GQ is a humdinger, offering revelations about a director known for innovation, short tempers, and, perhaps, more confidence than any mortal man has ever had. How confident? Well, confident enough to spend the last 15 years making the sequels to the highest-grossing movie ever. The Avatar series is exactly “very fucking” expensive to make, according to Cameron, who considers The Way Of Water “the worst business case in movie history.” Ultimately, the movie would need to be “the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history” to break even. This means Avatar: The Way Of Water would need to outgross both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Cameron’s inaugural highest-grossing movie ever made, Titanic.
A.V. Club
Wakanda Forever easilybeats Jesus and The Menu at the Weekend Box Office
If you’re waiting for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to screw up like the Be Sharps and say it’s bigger than Jesus, here’s your chance: In its second weekend on the box office charts, Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever has easily beaten the theatrical debut of the first two episodes of the new season of The Chosen (a streaming show available in various places about the life of Jesus). It also beat the debut of foodie thriller The Menu, which came out in secon place with $9 million, ahead of The Chosen in third with $8.2 million.
A.V. Club
Tumblr wills fake 1973 Martin Scorsese movie called Goncharov into existence
Martin Scorsese has enjoyed a long, successful career with a lot of movies to his name. He has not, however, made a film about the Neapolitan mafia starring Robert De Niro, Cybill Shepherd, and Al Pacino called Goncharov. This fact hasn’t stopped Tumblr—one of the many sites enjoying a resurgence in the wake of Twitter’s ongoing disasters—from deciding that Goncharov should exist. Or banding together to make it so in an elaborate community joke.
A.V. Club
Back in the public eye, James Cameron shares some embarrassing Leonardo DiCaprio stories
James Cameron is an old hand at this Hollywood press cycle thing. He knows that if you want your movie to break even by being one of the highest-grossing movies ever, you’ve got to tell some funny, slightly humiliating stories about your former co-workers. And while someone somewhere might be interested in what it was like to work with Sam Worthington, it’s nothing compared to what Leonardo DiCaprio circa 1996 was up to. Heck, this guy was running around with a squad called “The Pussy Posse.”
A.V. Club
That time Michael J. Fox vomited cobra blood, as told by Woody Harrelson
Woody Harrelson must have some of Hollywood’s most insane stories in his back pocket. The raconteur pulled out one such anecdote about his friend Michael J. Fox at the 2022 Governors Awards, where Fox was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award honorary Oscar for his work with Parkinson’s disease.
A.V. Club
It's time to reckon with Loving Bear Puffy, a giant teddy bear with human hands
Most of us will see Loving Bear Puffy—a human-sized stuffed animal with the head of a dopey bear and the body of a squishy adult man—and react unfavorably. This, the Frankenstein-like creators of the bear assure us, is perfectly natural. As Loving Bear Puffy’s official website states, “what makes Puffy unique and different from all stuffed toys is his human body shape” and that “unique” quality may require his owners, and the world at large, to “take some time to get used to him.”
Musings: It's always a good time to be thankful
Jason told his father, John (their names have been changed for the purposes of this story), that he appreciated the way John loved his family. It was close to Thanksgiving, and he just told him. He thought he knew, but he thought it would be nice to tell him. He...
A.V. Club
Director Yann Demange to sink his teeth into Mahershala Ali’s Blade movie
Marvel Studios’ troubled Blade movie, with Mahershala Ali stepping in to play the iconic vampire slayer previously made famous by Wesley Snipes, seems to be back on track—and it happened pretty quickly, all things considered. It was only in September when director Bassam Tariq dropped out of the film, citing some kind of timing issue with the production schedule, which prompted Marvel Studios to put Blade on hold until it could find a new filmmaker to rework the project to their own sensibilities (which then led to a whole bunch of other Marvel movies being delayed in order to accommodate Blade being pushed back by nearly a whole year).
Comments / 0