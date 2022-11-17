When it comes to the dwindling availability of manual transmissions, Subaru has long been an enthusiast ally. The company continued offering them in the Outback and Forester long after the manual SUV become a niche market, still offers one in the WRX, and even builds the baby-SUV Crosstrek with a stick. Unfortunately for shift-loving enthusiasts, though, the manual Outback and Forester died long ago and now, the manual Impreza is gone too.

