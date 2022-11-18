Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Multiple restaurants in Marion County to remain open on Thanksgiving
Marion County residents who are looking to dine out this Thanksgiving will have multiple restaurants to choose from. On Thursday, November 24, the restaurants listed below will keep their doors open. Diners are encouraged to call ahead to confirm the restaurant’s offerings and hours of operation. Amrit Palace (3415...
mycbs4.com
Vehicle covered in flames in Ocala
According to Ocala Fire Rescue, crews responded to a Kia Soul on fire at the 1200 block of Southwest 44th Avenue around 12:35pm. When crews arrived, the vehicle was covered in the flames. OFR says the all occupants were out of the vehicle and no one was hurt. According to...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident talks about city’s growth, congestion on State Road 200
Ocala’s growth is something to be applauded when interest rates go up. Ocala has put many people to work and has kept the economy strong in the town. The only problem with the fast growth of homes and warehouses is that there are not enough roads to relieve the congestion on State Road 200. Expansion of existing roads is not keeping up with demand.
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Orange Skies Over Ocala’s Summercrest Neighborhood
Check out the beautiful orange sunset above the Summercrest neighborhood in Ocala. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
ocala-news.com
Fort McCoy man dies in single-vehicle crash on County Road 315
A 32-year-old Fort McCoy man who was traveling on County Road 315 in Marion County was killed on Tuesday morning after his vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. At approximately 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday, the man was heading northbound on County Road 315 in a sedan, and the Florida Highway Patrol incident report indicated that he was speeding.
click orlando
Fort McCoy man killed when car strikes utility pole, large tree, FHP says
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Fort McCoy man was killed early Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened at 3:50 a.m. on County Road 315, south of NE 135 Street. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who...
WCJB
Road closures in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers in Ocala will have to plan around some events this weekend. Several roads are closed until midnight for the Light Up Ocala event tomorrow. Multiple closures are at points downtown near intersections with Watula and 1st Avenues. Here is a full list of closures that...
ocala-news.com
‘Festival at Fort King’ returns in December to bring local history to life
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host the ‘Festival at Fort King’ in early December, a two-day event that will allow visitors to step back into the 1800s. The festival will be held on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, from 10 a.m. to...
villages-news.com
Eager builder pledges $1.4 million to expedite progress on Rolling Acres Road
An eager builder has pledged $1.4 million to expedite progress on Rolling Acres Road. Kolter Group is ready to front money for a study that could expedite the expansion of the congested problematic, two-lane roadway. Kolter is eager to develop hundreds of acres of tranquil pasture land between Cherry Lake Road, Lake Ella Road and Rolling Acres Road. The company plans to begin building within 18 months. The area could be home to 4,000 new residents within a few years.
villages-news.com
Fruitland Park woman jailed on felony charge after caught behind wheel of car
A Fruitland Park woman was jailed on a felony charge after she was caught behind the wheel of a car in Lady Lake. Danielle Nichole Holdway, 37, of Fruitland Park, was driving a blue Chrysler on Saturday morning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an officer noticed the license plate and vehicle were registered to a driver with a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
ocala-news.com
26-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Alachua County
A 26-year-old pedestrian from Newberry died on Sunday evening after he was struck by a car in Alachua County. Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, a red sedan was traveling near the intersection of State Road 26 and SW 260th Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. The vehicle had two occupants: a 19-year-old man from Gainesville (driver) and a 15-year-old girl from Lake City (passenger).
villages-news.com
Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection
The Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection. The following information is from the District Office. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Here are the Thanksgiving closures and changes to services in your county
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thanksgiving is this week, and services and offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. Here is a list of what is closed or will have service changes in your area. Lake County. The following offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday:. -Lake County...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police investigating theft of riding lawnmower
The Ocala Police Department is seeking any information from the public that could help locate a riding lawnmower that was stolen last month from a local business. On October 26, 2022, an orange SCAG Turf Tiger riding lawnmower (pictured below) was stolen from a business in Ocala, according to a social media post from OPD.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man accused of pushing woman against wall, choking her during argument
A 32-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was accused of pushing a woman against a wall and choking her during an argument over items that she wanted to retrieve from his vehicle. On Monday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a...
villages-news.com
Villager dies after suffering apparent head injury in golf cart mishap
A Villager has died after suffering an apparent head injury after a golf cart mishap near his home. Daniel Hengerer, 70, of the Village of Duval died Saturday night at Ocala Regional Medical Center. He was driving a 2021 Yamaha golf cart shortly after 7 p.m. Nov. 14 westbound on...
villages-news.com
Villagers’ daughter arrested on DUI after crash sends two people to ER
The daughter of a couple in The Villages was arrested on drunk driving charges after a crash sent two people to an emergency room. Courtney Allison Pressley, 47, who lives at 335 Pacolet Terrace in the Village of Caroline, had been involved in a two-vehicle collision shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of County Road 468 and Griffin Road in Fruitland Park, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Her vehicle had collided with a Toyota pickup. The driver and a passenger of the Toyota pickup were transported by Lake EMS to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash.
villages-news.com
Waterfront Inn guest from West Palm Beach gets break in DUI case
A West Palm Beach woman who had been staying at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing got a break this past week in a drunk driving case. Laura Jane Short, 54, pleaded no contest in Sumter County Court to a charge of reckless driving, reduced from an original charge of driving under the influence. She has been placed on probation for six months.
orangeobserver.com
German bakery opening in downtown Winter Garden
Colin Reichardt was new to America 11 years ago when he went to a grocery store to buy some bread. All the German native saw was the packaged bread in plastic bags lining the shelves. He said he asked the manager why all the bread had the same color and shape, but the manager didn’t have an answer.
Inaugural Arabian horse experience introduces guests to breed
The Arabian Horse Promotional Fund, Inc., a non-profit that introduces people to the Arabian horse and its beloved traits, is hosting its inaugural Keystone Charity Arabian Horse Experience Friday, November 25 through Saturday, November 26. The free Thanksgiving weekend event will occur during the 54th Annual Arabian Horse Association of Florida’s (AHAF) Holiday Festival at the World Equestrian Center located at 1390 NW 80th Ave, Ocala, FL 34482.
