With over a whopping 60,000 participants, the annual Singapore FinTech Festival was held from 2 November to 4 November at the Singapore Expo, boasting a multitude of exhilarating programmes. From an opening address by Mr Lawrence Wong, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, to an enriching briefing by none other than Mrs Melinda Gates, the Singapore FinTech Festival had it all. The 7th edition of the Singapore FinTech Festival concluded with a record 62,000 participants from over 115 countries, with countless breakthroughs and newfound products in the FinTech sector.

19 HOURS AGO