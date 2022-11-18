Read full article on original website
Calculus Exits Avvio Limited, Returning 5.5x for Investors
Calculus, a leading provider of tax efficient investments, is today pleased to announce that it has sold its investment in Avvio Limited (‘Avvio’), returning 5.5x the original investment to its investors. The sale sees 100% of Calculus’ holding sold as part of the merger between Avvio and the US company SHR. SHR is a portfolio company of Serent Capital (‘Serent’), a private equity firm that invests in enterprise software and tech-enabled services companies.
Motive Partners Agrees to Acquire embedded/capital
Motive Partners (“Motive” or the “Firm”), a specialist private equity firm focused on building, backing and buying the technology companies that enable the financial economy, today announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire embedded/capital GmbH (“embedded/capital”), a leading European venture capital platform focused on supporting the next wave of financial technology innovation, subject to customary closing conditions. The acquisition is expected to close in January 2023.
CoverGo expands its presence in the Middle East with a strategic investment from Noria Capital
CoverGo, the leading global no-code insurance SaaS platform for P&C, health, and life, is expanding to the Middle East after a US$15 million Series A funding, with a Middle East insurance fund Noria Capital joining as one of the strategic investors. CoverGo has been adopted by a growing number of...
Fasanara Capital wins a new $200m mandate from major Canadian pension fund to support the global fintech ecosystem
Fasanara Capital – the London-based asset management and technology platform – announced today that it has won a strategic ca. $200m mandate from one of Canada’s largest pension funds. These latest funds will be used by Fasanara Capital to support further expansion of its global fintech ecosystem....
Allfunds Blockchain Expands FAST Solution to Streamline Stock Transfers in Spain
Allfunds Blockchain, the arm of Allfunds (AMS:ALLFG) specialized in blockchain technology and its application in the development of solutions for the fund industry, has expanded the capabilities of its FAST solution to digitize the process of switching mutual fund portfolios between financial providers. FAST was launched in 2021 with the...
Intix’s André Casterman Explains Why Banks Need to Get their Data In Order
In this segment of The Fintech Show, we talk to André Casterman, the Chief Marketing Officer of data management company, Intix, about innovative regulators, and why banks need to get their transaction data in order. According to Castreman. The regulators want more data and faster reporting from banks – more planning and technology capabilities are required to facilitate this.
Bitpanda Receives Germany’s Most Comprehensive Crypto Licence
The Bitpanda Asset Management GmbH has received its Crypto Custody and Proprietary Trading licence for crypto assets from the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). This makes the fintech the first European retail investment platform to meet BaFin’s strict regulatory requirements. This Crypto Custody and Proprietary Trading licence for...
Why Does the Stock Market Often Perform Poorly in September?
What is it about September that gets everyone believing it’s the worst time for the stock market? Is there actually anything concrete behind the idea, or did it just start out as a myth that now impacts market sentiment in a very real way that nobody understands?. Let’s take...
Finxact and KPMG Announce Alliance for Innovative Delivery of Banking & Advisory Services to Drive Banking Core Modernization and Embedded Finance Transformations
Finxact, a Fiserv company and a leading provider of the next generation core banking platform for the U.S. regional and super-regional banking sector, announced today its alliance with KPMG. As part of the strategic relationship, KPMG will advise and help digitally transform clients on the Finxact platform. “Universal Banks, transaction-focused...
Nationwide’s Matt Cox on Why the Pandemic Changed Everything for The Payment Space
In this segment of The Fintech Show, we talk to Matt Cox, the Digital Platform and Chief Product Officer (now Director of Digital and Card Payments) at Nationwide Building Society, about the vast timeline of regulatory compliance in the payments space. For Cox, the pandemic and the need for innovative technology have played instrumental roles in pushing regulation and moulding the structures we have today.
Sella Launches Trial of Biometric Card in Italy
Sella is launching a trial of a biometric recognition credit card that, thanks to a small chip sensor, allows people to make payments by using their fingerprint. The rollout of the new card, providing biometric verification for both direct and contactless payments, is led by Sella Personal Credit, the company of the Sella group specializing in credit to families, through a pilot project involving a selected target of customers in Italy.
Hugh Burden on Why FIs Need to Invest in their Back and Middle Office
Hugh Burden, the Head of Sales at AutoRek, explains the opportunities afforded by data and why institutions need to invest in their back and middle office systems. The current industry environment is ripe with consolidation – with a high volume of M&A activity, fintechs are beginning to innovate more together.
ACI Worldwide’s Somya Patnaik on the Challenges in the Payments Ecosystem
ACI Worldwide‘s Somya Patnaik talks about the ongoing challenges in keeping up with regulatory mandates, from changes to reconciliation to security, and how ACI helps banks and FIs can help. Patnaik also mentions fraud and fragmented payment products as big challenges for institutions – customers more than ever demand fast and secure payment services, with the added advantage of them coming from one place.
Airswift Launches A Full-Stack Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway
Airswift, a leading fintech company pioneering Web 3.0 native payment solutions, announced the launch of Airswift Connect, a full-stack payment gateway that easily integrates with merchants’ online stores to let them seamlessly accept cryptocurrency worldwide. Connect lets online merchants settle their digital currency assets to stablecoin or fiat daily...
Jumio’s Bala Kumar on KYC and Using a Holistic Approach for ID Verification
At Money 20/20 Vegas, we spoke to Bala Kumar, the Chief Product Officer at identity verification and eKYC platform, Jumio, about the biggest challenges in ID verification and why KYC is so critical for modern payments. There are so many data points that make up a digital identity, whether it...
The Sustainable Fintech Alliance publishes the Sustainability Fintech Report
The Sustainable Fintech Alliance, a core working group of the MENA Fintech Association (MFTA), has launched the Sustainability Report Fintech during Abu Dhabi Finance Week. The report, which features an exclusive interview with H.E. Mariam Al Mheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, showcases all the incredible initiatives that MFTA’s members and partners are rolling out covering some of the most fundamental aspects of sustainability: preserving the environment, promoting inclusion and equality, enabling access to finance for underserved communities and refugees, and more.
Singapore FinTech Festival Recap
With over a whopping 60,000 participants, the annual Singapore FinTech Festival was held from 2 November to 4 November at the Singapore Expo, boasting a multitude of exhilarating programmes. From an opening address by Mr Lawrence Wong, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, to an enriching briefing by none other than Mrs Melinda Gates, the Singapore FinTech Festival had it all. The 7th edition of the Singapore FinTech Festival concluded with a record 62,000 participants from over 115 countries, with countless breakthroughs and newfound products in the FinTech sector.
Griffin launches its sandbox to break down barriers for startups and fintech developers
Today, BaaS (Banking as a Service) fintech Griffin announced that its sandbox environment has officially moved out of beta. Free, unlimited sandbox access is now available to all fintechs and brands that want to build a prototype or experiment on Griffin’s platform. “We aim to lower the barriers to...
Investment Platform Helps New Wealth Firm to £500m AUM
A UK wealth manager has grown its assets under management to more than £500 million with the support of investment platform Third Financial, becoming the North West’s largest independent discretionary manager. The firm is one of a series of high-profile client renewals for Third Financial. Luna Investment Management...
The Paytech Show: The Future of Commerce & Orchestration
The future of commerce has expanded across physical and digital lines. From large supermarket chains to small independent businesses, the prerequisite of cash is no more, and customers have more autonomy in paying with whatever they like. It has taken the industry years to get to this point in payments, and as the demand for international flexibility and financial inclusion continues to grow, the best is yet to come.
