New Jersey State

phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspect for Shooting in the 19th District [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public’s assistance for information in reference to a shooting that occurred at 5539 Market St. On November 21, 2022, at 8:52 am, an armed suspect approached a male standing outside of a corner market and abruptly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Caught on Cam: Gunmen, 1 in Rolling SUV, Ambush Victims in Deadly Shooting

Philadelphia police hope newly released video will help them capture four shooters who killed a man and critically injured another during a daylight ambush earlier this year. The video shows three of the masked men jumping out of a stolen SUV at 17th and Oxford streets, walking around the corner, and ambushing the victims.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Security Footage Released In Murder Of City Sanitation Worker

Alex Lloyd Gross Photo-Delaware Valley News.com sanitation workers arrive at the scene of their colleagues murder. Philadelphia Police have just released video taken by nearby homes of a male that is responsible for the shooting death of ikeem Johnson, who was working as a sanitation worker last week . Authorities say it was a hit and it was planned.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Suspect ID’d, Charged With Attempted Homicide In Trenton Shooting

Police have identified and arrested the suspect in a Trenton shooting following what they describe as “weeks of combing through evidence and extensive investigative work.”. Steven S. Harper, 37, was arrested and charged with criminal attempted homicide and related weapons offenses, Trenton Police said in a Monday release. Officers...
TRENTON, NJ
NorthEast Times

Suspects wanted in Rite Aid robberies

The FBI/Philadelphia Police Department Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking the public’s assistance identifying and locating three subjects responsible for at least nine robberies of city Rite Aid stores, some of the same locations more than once. All of the robberies have taken place between 7 p.m. and 10...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Missing Juvenile – Joseph Everett – From the 14th District

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Missing Juvenile Joseph Everett. He was last seen on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 9:00 P.M., on the 9XX block of Stafford Street. He is 5′ 8″, 133 lbs., dark brown complexion, black hair, brown eyes and was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police Identify Victim, Suspect In Suspected Murder-Suicide

Officials have identified the victim and the suspect in what police are calling a murder-suicide. Police say on Friday officers with the Wilmington Police Department were investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 5:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Cityview Avenue. Police said they located 52-year-old Michael...
WILMINGTON, DE
phillypolice.com

Missing Person – Kalina DeJesus – From the 25th District

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Missing Person Kalina DeJesus. She was last seen on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 6:00 P.M., on the 31XX block of North 6th Street. She is 5′ 5″, 130 lbs., thin build, black hair, brown eyes and was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Cops ID man who fought, crashed car into Philly bar customer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified and charged a man who they say struck and killed a 24-year-old man with his vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia after leaving a bar Sunday.Fredrick Falcone, 22, fatally struck 24-year-old Jason Corona just after 2 a.m., after the men began fighting in The Union Tap bar on Comly Road near Roosevelt Boulevard, police say.Corona was in town from Vermont, celebrating a relative who had recently returned from a military deployment.Police believe Falcone and Corona exchanged words about Corona's sister and went outside. They allege Falcone intentionally struck Corona with his vehicle and fled the scene."I think the defendant had some encounter with the sister. I think she was shunning his advances and the decedent stepped in and this escalated," Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said in a news conference Monday.Corona was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 3 a.m.. Falcone is charged with third-degree murder and other offenses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

