phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspect for Shooting in the 19th District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public’s assistance for information in reference to a shooting that occurred at 5539 Market St. On November 21, 2022, at 8:52 am, an armed suspect approached a male standing outside of a corner market and abruptly...
New Surveillance Footage Shows Suspects In Terrifying Philly Home Invasion
Philadelphia police have released new video footage of the suspects who invaded an off-campus Temple University dorm and robbed the residents at gunpoint. As Daily Voice has reported, two men entered a student house on the 1300 block of North 15th Street at about 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.
NBC Philadelphia
Caught on Cam: Gunmen, 1 in Rolling SUV, Ambush Victims in Deadly Shooting
Philadelphia police hope newly released video will help them capture four shooters who killed a man and critically injured another during a daylight ambush earlier this year. The video shows three of the masked men jumping out of a stolen SUV at 17th and Oxford streets, walking around the corner, and ambushing the victims.
fox29.com
Warrant issued for suspect in violent attack, robbery outside Point Breeze market
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say they have obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect they say stalked customers inside a Point Breeze market before violently attacking and robbing them outside. Police identified Lance Ryan as a suspect in the Nov. 7 incident that occurred on the 1500 block of Morris...
delawarevalleynews.com
Security Footage Released In Murder Of City Sanitation Worker
Alex Lloyd Gross Photo-Delaware Valley News.com sanitation workers arrive at the scene of their colleagues murder. Philadelphia Police have just released video taken by nearby homes of a male that is responsible for the shooting death of ikeem Johnson, who was working as a sanitation worker last week . Authorities say it was a hit and it was planned.
Suspect ID’d, Charged With Attempted Homicide In Trenton Shooting
Police have identified and arrested the suspect in a Trenton shooting following what they describe as “weeks of combing through evidence and extensive investigative work.”. Steven S. Harper, 37, was arrested and charged with criminal attempted homicide and related weapons offenses, Trenton Police said in a Monday release. Officers...
Suspects wanted in Rite Aid robberies
The FBI/Philadelphia Police Department Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking the public’s assistance identifying and locating three subjects responsible for at least nine robberies of city Rite Aid stores, some of the same locations more than once. All of the robberies have taken place between 7 p.m. and 10...
phillypolice.com
Missing Juvenile – Joseph Everett – From the 14th District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Missing Juvenile Joseph Everett. He was last seen on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 9:00 P.M., on the 9XX block of Stafford Street. He is 5′ 8″, 133 lbs., dark brown complexion, black hair, brown eyes and was...
1 arrested, 3 sought in connection with 'cold-blooded execution' in Yeadon
At least 60 shots were fired just before midnight Saturday in a municipal lot on Guenther Avenue and Church Lane.
Armed suspect steals thousands of dollars in Mayfair home invasion
Police say the masked suspect, who was armed with a gun, entered the home in the 3300 block of Ryan Avenue around 12:50 a.m. Monday.
firststateupdate.com
Police Identify Victim, Suspect In Suspected Murder-Suicide
Officials have identified the victim and the suspect in what police are calling a murder-suicide. Police say on Friday officers with the Wilmington Police Department were investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 5:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Cityview Avenue. Police said they located 52-year-old Michael...
Police search for driver in deadly Northeast Philadelphia hit and run
Police are looking for a driver in a deadly hit and run in Northeast Philadelphia that they are calling intentional.
phillypolice.com
Missing Person – Kalina DeJesus – From the 25th District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Missing Person Kalina DeJesus. She was last seen on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 6:00 P.M., on the 31XX block of North 6th Street. She is 5′ 5″, 130 lbs., thin build, black hair, brown eyes and was...
Man shot multiple times in Northeast Philadelphia
Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man multiple times in Northeast Philadelphia.
Pastor: Philly church was broken into, but box had 'small amount, if anything'
Police are searching for a suspect who broke into a Philadelphia church and headed straight for the collection box. The pastor says the box had recently been emptied.
Cops ID man who fought, crashed car into Philly bar customer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified and charged a man who they say struck and killed a 24-year-old man with his vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia after leaving a bar Sunday.Fredrick Falcone, 22, fatally struck 24-year-old Jason Corona just after 2 a.m., after the men began fighting in The Union Tap bar on Comly Road near Roosevelt Boulevard, police say.Corona was in town from Vermont, celebrating a relative who had recently returned from a military deployment.Police believe Falcone and Corona exchanged words about Corona's sister and went outside. They allege Falcone intentionally struck Corona with his vehicle and fled the scene."I think the defendant had some encounter with the sister. I think she was shunning his advances and the decedent stepped in and this escalated," Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said in a news conference Monday.Corona was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 3 a.m.. Falcone is charged with third-degree murder and other offenses.
22-year-old shot, killed in Kensington
Police officers responded to reports of shots fired on Susquehanna Avenue near Howard Street around 12:30 a.m. The victim was shot eight times and pronounced dead nearly a half hour later.
Trenton Police Arrest Man For Criminal Attempt Homicide And Weapons Offenses
November 21, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER) Trenton Police say that on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at approximately 7:43 p.m., Police…
Wilmington man indicted for brutal assault on jewelry store owner
Surveillance video shows 68-year-old Chang Suh being stomped on and hit in the head at least a dozen times - twice with a hammer.
fox29.com
19-year-old charged with murder for double homicide in Delaware County, police say
DELAWARE COUNTY - Police say a 19-year-old suspect is responsible for a deadly double shooting that unfolded in Delaware County over the weekend. Two people were killed when shots were fired on Guenther Avenue between Revere Road and Church Lane around midnight Saturday in Yeadon. Nazir Zahid Anderson, 19, was...
