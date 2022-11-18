Man killed in explosion, fire at Newfane home

A man was killed early Friday when an explosion and fire leveled a single-family home in Newfane.

Vermont State Police said they found the man’s remains in the burnt debris of the home at 521 VT 30 around 1 a.m. No information about the identity of the victim or what caused the explosion was available.

Police and several fire departments responded to multiple 911 reports of the explosion. The home is a total loss, police said.

Investigators are on the scene, and the man’s body will be examined by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.