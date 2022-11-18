Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 110, Denver 108
DETROIT (110) Bogdanovic 8-17 5-6 22, Livers 2-3 0-0 5, Bagley III 7-8 0-0 14, Hayes 3-9 2-2 9, Ivey 3-11 0-0 7, Knox II 8-11 0-0 17, Duren 2-3 0-0 4, Burks 7-13 5-6 21, Diallo 3-5 0-0 6, Joseph 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 45-88 12-14 110. DENVER (108)
Porterville Recorder
Portland Pilots take on the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) vs. Portland Pilots (4-2) BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots will play the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Portland went 19-15 overall with a 12-8 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Pilots averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second chance points and 6.1 bench points last season.
Porterville Recorder
Utah St. 95, Oral Roberts 85
ORAL ROBERTS (3-3) Vanover 7-18 1-2 18, Abmas 5-12 6-6 17, Jurgens 4-12 2-2 11, McBride 7-12 0-0 19, Thompson 4-6 0-0 11, Phipps 1-2 2-2 4, Mwamba 1-2 0-0 2, Weaver 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 30-66 11-12 85. UTAH ST. (5-0) Funk 6-11 0-0 18, Dorius 2-4 0-0 4,...
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma 95, Arkansas St. 70
OKLAHOMA (5-1) Liz Scott 3-6 1-3 7, Llanusa 5-13 2-2 14, Robertson 3-10 0-0 9, Tot 3-5 0-0 7, Williams 5-8 3-3 14, Johnson 4-5 0-0 8, Culliton 5-7 1-3 11, Joens 1-4 1-1 4, Reyna Scott 3-4 2-3 8, Tucker 1-3 3-4 5, Vann 4-6 0-0 8, Totals 37-71 13-19 95.
Porterville Recorder
Charlotte hosts Davis and Detroit Mercy
Charlotte 49ers (4-1) at Detroit Mercy Titans (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Detroit Mercy -2.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Antoine Davis scored 29 points in Detroit Mercy's 98-88 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs. The Titans have gone 2-0 in home games. Detroit Mercy...
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’
Mid High Market’s original design plays on the rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan. Credit: Courtesy of Austin Pence. Ohio State fans want more than just telling Michigan fans to “Buck Off” — they want them to see it on and off the field.
Porterville Recorder
NORTH DAKOTA 92, WISCONSIN-STOUT 61
WIS.-STOUTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .403, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Walczak 2-3, Noll 2-5, Scharlau 2-5, Briggs 0-1, Fox 0-1, Twyman 0-1, Bowens 0-2, Heikkila 0-2, Moe 0-2, Timm 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Shore). Turnovers: 16 (Scharlau 3, Barnett 2, Briggs 2, Jungel 2,...
AP source: KU gives coach Lance Leipold 2-year extension
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas and coach Lance Leipold have agreed to their second contract extension in less than three months, this time adding two years to his deal and keeping him tied to the Jayhawks through the 2029 season, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the school had not announced the extension. Leipold had a year added to his original contract on Sept. 1 as a reward for a two-win first season that raised hopes around Lawrence that the football program might return to relevance....
Porterville Recorder
MONTANA 63, MONTANA STATE NORTHERN 51
MONTANA ST.-NORTHERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .339, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Braggs 2-2, Martinez 2-5, McCliment-Call 2-7, Nelson 1-3, I.Anderson 0-2, T.Reynolds 0-2, Watson 0-2, Dalton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dalton, I.Anderson, Watson). Turnovers: 13 (Keltner 4, I.Anderson 3, Martinez 2, Nelson 2, Dalton,...
10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 years
Saturday’s matchup between No. 2 Ohio State (11-0) and No. 3 Michigan (11-0) will mark the final game played in Ohio Stadium for the 100-year anniversary. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
Comments / 0