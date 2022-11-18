ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Detroit 110, Denver 108

DETROIT (110) Bogdanovic 8-17 5-6 22, Livers 2-3 0-0 5, Bagley III 7-8 0-0 14, Hayes 3-9 2-2 9, Ivey 3-11 0-0 7, Knox II 8-11 0-0 17, Duren 2-3 0-0 4, Burks 7-13 5-6 21, Diallo 3-5 0-0 6, Joseph 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 45-88 12-14 110. DENVER (108)
DETROIT, MI
Portland Pilots take on the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) vs. Portland Pilots (4-2) BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots will play the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Portland went 19-15 overall with a 12-8 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Pilots averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second chance points and 6.1 bench points last season.
PORTLAND, OR
Utah St. 95, Oral Roberts 85

ORAL ROBERTS (3-3) Vanover 7-18 1-2 18, Abmas 5-12 6-6 17, Jurgens 4-12 2-2 11, McBride 7-12 0-0 19, Thompson 4-6 0-0 11, Phipps 1-2 2-2 4, Mwamba 1-2 0-0 2, Weaver 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 30-66 11-12 85. UTAH ST. (5-0) Funk 6-11 0-0 18, Dorius 2-4 0-0 4,...
TULSA, OK
Oklahoma 95, Arkansas St. 70

OKLAHOMA (5-1) Liz Scott 3-6 1-3 7, Llanusa 5-13 2-2 14, Robertson 3-10 0-0 9, Tot 3-5 0-0 7, Williams 5-8 3-3 14, Johnson 4-5 0-0 8, Culliton 5-7 1-3 11, Joens 1-4 1-1 4, Reyna Scott 3-4 2-3 8, Tucker 1-3 3-4 5, Vann 4-6 0-0 8, Totals 37-71 13-19 95.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Charlotte hosts Davis and Detroit Mercy

Charlotte 49ers (4-1) at Detroit Mercy Titans (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Detroit Mercy -2.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Antoine Davis scored 29 points in Detroit Mercy's 98-88 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs. The Titans have gone 2-0 in home games. Detroit Mercy...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NORTH DAKOTA 92, WISCONSIN-STOUT 61

WIS.-STOUTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .403, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Walczak 2-3, Noll 2-5, Scharlau 2-5, Briggs 0-1, Fox 0-1, Twyman 0-1, Bowens 0-2, Heikkila 0-2, Moe 0-2, Timm 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Shore). Turnovers: 16 (Scharlau 3, Barnett 2, Briggs 2, Jungel 2,...
WISCONSIN STATE
AP source: KU gives coach Lance Leipold 2-year extension

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas and coach Lance Leipold have agreed to their second contract extension in less than three months, this time adding two years to his deal and keeping him tied to the Jayhawks through the 2029 season, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the school had not announced the extension. Leipold had a year added to his original contract on Sept. 1 as a reward for a two-win first season that raised hopes around Lawrence that the football program might return to relevance....
LAWRENCE, KS
MONTANA 63, MONTANA STATE NORTHERN 51

MONTANA ST.-NORTHERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .339, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Braggs 2-2, Martinez 2-5, McCliment-Call 2-7, Nelson 1-3, I.Anderson 0-2, T.Reynolds 0-2, Watson 0-2, Dalton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dalton, I.Anderson, Watson). Turnovers: 13 (Keltner 4, I.Anderson 3, Martinez 2, Nelson 2, Dalton,...
MONTANA STATE

