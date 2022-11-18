ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Proclaims November 22 as Kimchi Day in Maryland

Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today proclaimed November 22, 2022 as Kimchi Day to recognize the importance of this popular Korean dish, and to further celebrate Korean culture in Maryland. (Watch) First Lady Yumi Hogan, the first Korean-American First Lady in the United States, has promoted kimchi...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Gov. Hogan Announces Official Launch Of Online Sports Betting In Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced the formal launch of online sports betting in the State of Maryland. Beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 9 A.M., seven sportsbooks will go live across the state. The governor was joined for today’s announcement by the director of the Maryland Lottery and...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Remember Election Day? In Maryland, the counting continues

Despite being able to start counting mail-in ballots before Election Day, some Maryland elections boards are working right up to and — in come some cases — beyond the Thanksgiving Day holiday to count every last vote, including provisional ballots. Montgomery County Board of Elections spokesman Gilberto Zelaya...
MARYLAND STATE
proclaimerscv.com

SNAP Benefits Reimbursement: Maryland Representative Introduces A Bill For the Victims Stolen of Food Stamps

A representative in Maryland is stepping up and introducing a bill to reimburse the victims of stolen SNAP benefits this year. Millions of Americans rely on SNAP benefits to buy their food during the pandemic and higher inflation rate. It helped American families to meet their daily needs. However, millions also were victims of fraud, identity theft, and stolen SNAP benefits.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Maryland, Virginia hotels get Historic Hotels Excellence awards

The 2022 Historic Hotels of America Annual Awards of Excellence included two historic hotels in Maryland and two in Virginia. Antrim 1844 in Taneytown, Maryland, was named the Best Small Historic Inn, an award given to hotels with fewer than 75 guest rooms. Antrim 1844 was once the historic home of Colonel Andrew Ege. Many of its 40 guest rooms have private Jacuzzis, balconies and fireplaces.
TANEYTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Calvert Commissioners Declare November To Be Native American Heritage Month

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — On November 15th, the Calvert County Board of Commissioners released a proclamation recognizing November as National Native American Heritage Month. This national holiday came to be on August 3rd, 1990, when then-President George H. W. Bush signed a bill passed by Congress that officially recognized the month-long occasion.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Vacancy Notice: St. Mary’s County Democratic Central Committee

CALIFORNIA, Md.— The St. Mary’s County Democratic Central Committee is seeking to fill four vacancies on the Committee. In order to maintain a gender-balanced committee, one position is open to a female applicant; 3 positions for male applicants; and, any one of the four vacancies are open to a non-binary applicant. This is what will be considered.
CALIFORNIA, MD
WBOC

Maryland Transportation Officials Offer Thanksgiving Travel Tips

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland Transportation Authority is encouraging motorists to prepare for their Thanksgiving holiday travels in advance to ensure a smooth trip to start the holiday season. Traveling off-peak will help minimize delays during what will be one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. Motorists are...
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Attorney General Frosh on the cover-up of abuse by Baltimore's Catholic archdiocese

158 priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore abused more than 600 victims over the past 80 years, according to the Maryland Office of the Attorney General. The office has been investigating allegations of abuse -- and the Catholic Church’s action to protect abusers - since 2019. A court motion filed Thursday outlines some of the investigation’s findings and asks a Baltimore City Circuit Court judge to release the report to the public. Read the press release here.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony Brown Announces Transition Team

LARGO, Md. – Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony G. Brown on Thursday announced advisors who will serve on his Transition Steering Committee as well as co-leads for policy teams on issues related to the Office of the Attorney General. Advisors and co-leads will advise the Attorney General-elect on civil rights,...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy