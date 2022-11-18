Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Proclaims November 22 as Kimchi Day in Maryland
Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today proclaimed November 22, 2022 as Kimchi Day to recognize the importance of this popular Korean dish, and to further celebrate Korean culture in Maryland. (Watch) First Lady Yumi Hogan, the first Korean-American First Lady in the United States, has promoted kimchi...
Maryland’s $3.8 billion education reform plan embraces community schools
The new law prioritizes pockets of poverty, giving schools services they need to thrive. The post Maryland’s $3.8 billion education reform plan embraces community schools appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Bay Net
Gov. Hogan Announces Official Launch Of Online Sports Betting In Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced the formal launch of online sports betting in the State of Maryland. Beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 9 A.M., seven sportsbooks will go live across the state. The governor was joined for today’s announcement by the director of the Maryland Lottery and...
WTOP
Remember Election Day? In Maryland, the counting continues
Despite being able to start counting mail-in ballots before Election Day, some Maryland elections boards are working right up to and — in come some cases — beyond the Thanksgiving Day holiday to count every last vote, including provisional ballots. Montgomery County Board of Elections spokesman Gilberto Zelaya...
Frosh overrules decades-old Maryland laws on interracial marriage, education discrimination
Maryland Attorney General issues opinion to denounce discriminatory decisions made by previous attorney generals. The post Frosh overrules decades-old Maryland laws on interracial marriage, education discrimination appeared first on Maryland Matters.
proclaimerscv.com
SNAP Benefits Reimbursement: Maryland Representative Introduces A Bill For the Victims Stolen of Food Stamps
A representative in Maryland is stepping up and introducing a bill to reimburse the victims of stolen SNAP benefits this year. Millions of Americans rely on SNAP benefits to buy their food during the pandemic and higher inflation rate. It helped American families to meet their daily needs. However, millions also were victims of fraud, identity theft, and stolen SNAP benefits.
Maryland doctor reaped millions in illegal kickbacks in pharmacy scheme
A doctor who treated patients across Maryland, Virginia and DC will pay a $3.1 million settlement after he pleaded guilty to running multi-million dollar kickback schemes with multiple pharmacies.
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: Baltimore County Council approves Kingsville land swap to acquire Rutkowski Farm
KINGSVILLE, MD—At its meeting on November 21, the Baltimore County Council approved a landmark agreement that allows for the county to acquire the Rutkowski Farm in Kingsville, and facilitate the moving of a maintenance facility away from residential neighbors and closer to Interstate-95. Under the terms of the memorandum...
WTOP
Maryland, Virginia hotels get Historic Hotels Excellence awards
The 2022 Historic Hotels of America Annual Awards of Excellence included two historic hotels in Maryland and two in Virginia. Antrim 1844 in Taneytown, Maryland, was named the Best Small Historic Inn, an award given to hotels with fewer than 75 guest rooms. Antrim 1844 was once the historic home of Colonel Andrew Ege. Many of its 40 guest rooms have private Jacuzzis, balconies and fireplaces.
Bay Net
Calvert Commissioners Declare November To Be Native American Heritage Month
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — On November 15th, the Calvert County Board of Commissioners released a proclamation recognizing November as National Native American Heritage Month. This national holiday came to be on August 3rd, 1990, when then-President George H. W. Bush signed a bill passed by Congress that officially recognized the month-long occasion.
Unearthing Native American history on a Maryland island
ST. CLEMENT’S ISLAND, Md. (AP) — The small pieces of oyster shells and ceramic shards in the palm of archaeologist Julia King don’t look like much.
foxbaltimore.com
Obscure Maryland law prevents Sheetz from selling $1.99 gas in the state
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mid-Atlantic gas station chain Sheetz is offering an incredible deal to drivers during Thanksgiving week. The company is selling its Unleaded88 gas for $1.99 per gallon at the stations that have the particular fuel. The only problem is that people fueling up at a Sheetz in...
Opinion: Hogan should set his sights on Andy Harris
Eastern Shore voter: If Gov. Hogan genuinely wants to play a role in taking down the far right in the GOP, he should consider challenging Congressman Harris. The post Opinion: Hogan should set his sights on Andy Harris appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Bay Net
Vacancy Notice: St. Mary’s County Democratic Central Committee
CALIFORNIA, Md.— The St. Mary’s County Democratic Central Committee is seeking to fill four vacancies on the Committee. In order to maintain a gender-balanced committee, one position is open to a female applicant; 3 positions for male applicants; and, any one of the four vacancies are open to a non-binary applicant. This is what will be considered.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland terminates Catalina Pool Builders' license; customers want their money back
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland officials terminated the operating license for Catalina Pool Builders as customers seek to get their money back. The Severna Park company closed its doors in October, leaving customers with unfinished projects. Dr. Lisa Wilson tries to avoid her backyard. The mental health specialist said...
Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race
Mail-in ballots favored Democrats by an average of about 70% throughout the state. The post Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WBOC
Maryland Transportation Officials Offer Thanksgiving Travel Tips
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland Transportation Authority is encouraging motorists to prepare for their Thanksgiving holiday travels in advance to ensure a smooth trip to start the holiday season. Traveling off-peak will help minimize delays during what will be one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. Motorists are...
wypr.org
Attorney General Frosh on the cover-up of abuse by Baltimore's Catholic archdiocese
158 priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore abused more than 600 victims over the past 80 years, according to the Maryland Office of the Attorney General. The office has been investigating allegations of abuse -- and the Catholic Church’s action to protect abusers - since 2019. A court motion filed Thursday outlines some of the investigation’s findings and asks a Baltimore City Circuit Court judge to release the report to the public. Read the press release here.
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County students make dangerous trek to school lasting 4.5 miles, 75 minutes
SEVERN, Md. (WBFF) — Parents in Anne Arundel County have had enough. It’s nearly Thanksgiving, and their children have missed a significant amount of school because the district cannot provide a regular bus. The families say their children are forced to walk to school in the bitter cold along dangerous highways.
WBOC
Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony Brown Announces Transition Team
LARGO, Md. – Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony G. Brown on Thursday announced advisors who will serve on his Transition Steering Committee as well as co-leads for policy teams on issues related to the Office of the Attorney General. Advisors and co-leads will advise the Attorney General-elect on civil rights,...
