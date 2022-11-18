ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate drops in October

By James Wesser
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J2vez_0jFjRG2p00

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) has released its preliminary employment situation report for October 2022.

According to the department, the unemployment rate was down 0.1% over the month to 4.0% in October, which sets a new record low. However, the national unemployment rate was up 0.2% over the month to 3.7%.

“With Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dipping to 4.0 percent for the first time, this is a historic opportunity to reflect on the critical value of each and every worker in the Commonwealth. Individually, we work to follow our passions and support our families. Collectively, Pennsylvania workers are the engine of a world-class economy,” L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier said.

First baby born at Penn State Health Medical Center

“A low unemployment rate is an excellent economic indicator, but our work is far from over. We must remain vigilant in our efforts to invest in growing our labor force, developing skilled workers that meet the needs of Pennsylvania employers, and attracting talented workers to the commonwealth,” Berrier added.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here .

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 2,000 over the month. The employment count rose by 8,000 (to 6,193,000) while resident unemployment declined by 6,000 (to 258,000), according to the department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Inflation gives pay raise gift to top Pennsylvania officials

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Inflation is gift-wrapping another big salary increase for hundreds of Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials in 2023, including boosting rank-and-file lawmakers and district judges into six-figure territory. For many of these positions, it’s the biggest increase since the 1990s, when lawmakers passed legislation to give themselves annual […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

L&I, DHS partner to distribute hundreds of stuffed toys

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) and Human Services (DHS) kicked off the holiday season with an annual donation of stuffed toys collected throughout the year. Toys that are collected throughout the year have to pass L&I routine inspections. They are then later distributed to Pennsylvania families through the DHS […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania House Republicans elect leadership for upcoming session

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus on Tuesday elected its leadership for the upcoming session. The caucus says the leaders will focus on “the evolving needs of the Commonwealth through fiscal responsibility, limited government, and policies that drive strong communities and opportunities for individual success.” The following members comprise the House Republican […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Grubhub to pay Pennsylvania food banks over $100k after settlement with AG

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Grubhub will be paying over $100k to Pennsylvania food banks after a settlement was reached over food prices on the delivery platform, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced. An investigation by the Attorney General’s Office discovered that Grubhub was charging people higher prices for food that would be higher than what restaurants what […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pa. health department offering free COVID tests for holidays

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing and take-home tests around the state, including in Altoona and State College, as people prepare for holiday gatherings. The tests are free and open to everyone, and they include tests that are performed and analyzed on-site; distribution of at-home COVID-19 antigen tests; […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery winners sold at multiple Sheetz stores

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Check your tickets because the Pennsylvania Lottery announced two $50,000 weekly drawing winners were sold at a Sheetz in Centre County and a Sheetz in Somerset County. The winning numbers are the first two $50,000 weekly drawing prizes that are part of the New Year’s Millionaire raffle. The game features eight […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PA troopers, state agencies urge safe driving over Thanksgiving holiday

(WTAJ) — As Pennsylvanians prepare to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, state departments and police are reminding drivers of how to stay safe on area roadways. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) spoke in Harrisburg Monday to discuss the upcoming holiday travel. The agencies remind drivers […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

15 GOP-led states ask court to keep Title 42

Fifteen states on Monday mounted an effort to stop a judge from rescinding Title 42, a Trump-era order that allows the U.S. to rapidly expel migrants seeking asylum. The states filed a motion to intervene after a federal judge last week vacated the policy and gave the Biden administration until Dec. 21 to wind down […]
NEBRASKA STATE
WTAJ

American250PA announces winners of statewide challenge

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – America250PA announces the winner of its fourth annual 2022 Direct Effect Innovation Challenge (DEIC). The Pennsylvania College of Art & Design was announced as the winner on Friday, Nov. 18. The Pennsylvania College of Art & Design team competed against four other postsecondary institutions—Lebanon Valley College, Point Park University, Rosemont College, and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

New WellNow Urgent Care to open in St. Marys

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – You may notice a building being constructed along the Million-Dollar Highway in St. Marys. The new building will be the WellNow urgent care and the facility plans to be completed in May 2023. There will be between 5 and 10 employees hired for the 35-hundred-square-foot facility. WellNow Urgent Care provides […]
SAINT MARYS, PA
WTAJ

What’s the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Pennsylvania?

(WTAJ) — As Thanksgiving quickly approaches, many are wondering — what’s the most popular side dish in Pennsylvania? While the debate could probably rage on, and multiple maps may all look a bit different, three maps we found of the most popular sides in every state — Taste of Home, Thrillist, and Zippia— all read […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

PennDOT’s Regional Traffic Management Center gets ready for winter travel

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Each year winter weather causes hundreds of crashes on Pennsylvania roads. In Clearfield, the Central Regional Transportation Management Center (RTMC) is responsible for 26 counties. On Monday, November 21, officials from four Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) districts held a combined event to discuss winter preparations and how the central […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

When do Pennsylvania’s ski mountains open for the season?

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2022-23 ski season is just around the corner, so get ready to hit the lifts at these popular Pennsylvanian ski spots. Roundtop Mountain Resort Roundtop Mountain is set to open for skiing and snowboarding on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Roundtop’s hours of operation are: Monday/Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Driver license, photo centers closed for Thanksgiving

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that all driver’s licenses and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Thursday, November 24. They will also be closed Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy