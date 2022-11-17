Read full article on original website
teslarati.com
Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan unveiling: 340-mile range, 320 horsepower, 77.4kWh battery
Hyundai has unveiled its new all-electric sedan, the Hyundai Ioniq 6. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 made its first appearance earlier this year, and now the vehicle will be coming to the U.S. in the spring of next year. Today’s unveiling at the LA Auto Show included numerous details about the model coming to the U.S. There is a lot to be excited about.
msn.com
Toyota reportedly considers hitting the reset button on its EV transition
Toyota may have finally announced an electric vehicle strategy last year, but new reporting suggests that the automaker could be headed back to the drawing board. According to Reuters sources, an internal group at Toyota is tasked with working out plans to improve its current e-TNGA flexible EV platform or for developing a new EV architecture.
MotorAuthority
2023 Kia EV6 GT delivers 576 hp for $62,695
Buyers in the market for an electric vehicle that offers serious performance don't need to drop six figures, as there are interesting options that won't break the bank, such as the 2023 Kia EV6 GT which can be had for $62,695, including a $1,295 destination charge. It isn't cheap, especially...
fox56news.com
Hyundai Home helps EV buyers set up charging, solar, energy storage
Hyundai this week released details of Hyundai Home, a service that allows EV owners to shop home charging, solar, and energy storage hardware through one website. Announced in 2021 as a home-energy ecosystem, Hyundai Home is now available in 16 states, according to an announcement during the 2022 Los Angeles auto show. Hyundai said the service will be overseen by dealerships in those states, with assistance from partner company Electrum.
Top Speed
Teaser Previews The First Scout EV Off-Roaders Powered By Volkswagen
Six months ago, Volkswagen announced its decision to offer both an electric pick-up truck and a rugged off-roader under the Scout name. At the time, Herbert Diess, then head of Volkswagen, explained that the electrification of the automotive industry offered a historic opportunity for the Volkswagen Group to enter the highly attractive electric pick-up and SUV segment. Volkswagen had not been able to get a foot in the market until recently and therefore did not even offer its Amarok pick-up in North America. A first teaser image now tells us that its new effort to capitalize on the segment with Scout Motors is on the way.
conceptcarz.com
2023 Nissan Maxima
2023 Nissan Maxima combines bold style, sporty driving dynamics and helpful technology. • Standard Nissan Safety Shield® 3601 enhances peace of mind. • Standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ keeps drivers connected. • Rated an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK+ (2022 model) The...
fox56news.com
Why Fiat is bringing back the 500e EV it once asked Americans not to buy
The reborn 2024 Fiat 500e is coming to the U.S., Stellantis confirmed this week, although not until the first quarter of 2024. This won’t be the first time Fiat has sold the 500e in the U.S. The previous generation of this model was sold exclusively in California and Oregon—although it became a favorite among EV enthusiasts (and enthusiasts of quirky small cars) for its perky driving personality, consistent range, and bargain lease prices.
fox56news.com
Hyundai Home energy ecosystem launching in 16 states
Almost a year after teasing Hyundai Home, a coordinated home-energy ecosystem bundling EV charging, solar power, and battery energy storage, Hyundai has officially confirmed a market launch. At the 2022 Los Angeles auto show, Hyundai announced that Hyundai Home is now available through its dealerships in 16 states. The automaker...
