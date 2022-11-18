Sonora, CA– Following a months-long effort, the Modesto Police Department Major Crimes Unit recently concluded a long-term investigation that involved six search warrants across Stanislaus, Tuolumne, and San Joaquin Counties. The outcome was the dismantling of a major Drug Trafficking organization that is seen as the main source of drug supply for several dealers, including ones operating out of Tuolumne County. The investigation served 9 search warrants and lead to the arrest of 14 subjects on drug charges, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, and several firearms-related violations. No further information was provided regarding the locations where the search warrants were served. The following is the total amount of drugs and materials seized.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO