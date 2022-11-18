Read full article on original website
$5.5-Million To Tuolumne Me-Wuk Tribe For Local Food Program
Tuolumne, CA — A new USDA agreement with the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Tribe will allow for the purchase and distribution of locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved regional producers to be distributed to Natives living in a five-county service area. The goal is to improve food supply chain...
Update: Letters To Santa Mailbox Vandalized In Downtown Sonora
Update at 2:45pm: Santa’s mailbox is now fixed and has been placed back in Courthouse Park. Original story posted at 11:13am: Sonora, CA — As part of the Christmas Town Sonora festivities, there is a special mailbox set up at Courthouse Park where kids can drop off letters to Santa Claus.
CHP Officers Out In Force Over Thanksgiving Holiday
Sonora, CA – Expect to see plenty of CHP officers patrolling the highways this Thanksgiving holiday. The CHP Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) begins Wednesday at 6:01 p.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 27. Regarding what offenses officers will be targeting, CHP spokesperson Steve Machado detailed, “We’re really going to focus on DUI. We’re also going to be looking for any of those violations for vehicle safety as far as seatbelts, speeding, cell phone use, and distracted driving.”
Sergent, Nancy
Nancy Sergent, born May 1, 1936 in Torrence, California lived a long, happy, fulfilled life and passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Adventist health Sonora on Nov. 11, 2022. She met her husband, Roy Sergent, in junior high school at 13 years of age in Los Angeles, CA and was married to him for 58 years before his passing in 2012. They moved to Sonora in 1969 from Long Beach, CA where Nancy worked as a Secretary for Sonora High School until her retirement. She’s remained extremely active, golfing twice a week with her favorite ladies, and traveling the world with her closest girlfriends.
Thanksgiving Travel Nearly Back To Pre-Pandemic Levels
Sonora, CA – This year’s Thanksgiving travel numbers are just shy of pre-pandemic levels. AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles for the holiday, which is a 1.5% increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. Total Thanksgiving travel this year is projected to be the third busiest since AAA started tracking in 2000, with 2005 topping the list and 2019 coming in second.
Local Law Enforcement Aids Large Drug Seizure
Sonora, CA– Following a months-long effort, the Modesto Police Department Major Crimes Unit recently concluded a long-term investigation that involved six search warrants across Stanislaus, Tuolumne, and San Joaquin Counties. The outcome was the dismantling of a major Drug Trafficking organization that is seen as the main source of drug supply for several dealers, including ones operating out of Tuolumne County. The investigation served 9 search warrants and lead to the arrest of 14 subjects on drug charges, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, and several firearms-related violations. No further information was provided regarding the locations where the search warrants were served. The following is the total amount of drugs and materials seized.
CHP Releases Information On Fatal Weekend Crash
Jamestown, CA– On November 19th at approximately 12:30 PM, a 16-year-old male from Modesto was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle, northbound on Highway 49, south of Chicken Ranch Road at approximately 60-70 MPH. At that same time, 27-year-old Bryce Hendren of Copperopolis, and his passenger Starla Hendren was traveling in a 2018 Dodge Ram pickup, northbound on Highway 49, south of Chicken Ranch Road, directly in front of the motorcycle.
