Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
ACI Worldwide’s Somya Patnaik on the Challenges in the Payments Ecosystem
ACI Worldwide‘s Somya Patnaik talks about the ongoing challenges in keeping up with regulatory mandates, from changes to reconciliation to security, and how ACI helps banks and FIs can help. Patnaik also mentions fraud and fragmented payment products as big challenges for institutions – customers more than ever demand fast and secure payment services, with the added advantage of them coming from one place.
ffnews.com
Intix’s André Casterman Explains Why Banks Need to Get their Data In Order
In this segment of The Fintech Show, we talk to André Casterman, the Chief Marketing Officer of data management company, Intix, about innovative regulators, and why banks need to get their transaction data in order. According to Castreman. The regulators want more data and faster reporting from banks – more planning and technology capabilities are required to facilitate this.
ffnews.com
The Sustainable Fintech Alliance publishes the Sustainability Fintech Report
The Sustainable Fintech Alliance, a core working group of the MENA Fintech Association (MFTA), has launched the Sustainability Report Fintech during Abu Dhabi Finance Week. The report, which features an exclusive interview with H.E. Mariam Al Mheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, showcases all the incredible initiatives that MFTA’s members and partners are rolling out covering some of the most fundamental aspects of sustainability: preserving the environment, promoting inclusion and equality, enabling access to finance for underserved communities and refugees, and more.
FTX lawyer: 'Substantial amount' of assets has been stolen
The lawyers for FTX disclosed Tuesday that a "substantial amount" of assets has been stolen from the accounts of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, diminishing the odds that its millions of investors will get their money back.
ffnews.com
Nationwide’s Matt Cox on Why the Pandemic Changed Everything for The Payment Space
In this segment of The Fintech Show, we talk to Matt Cox, the Digital Platform and Chief Product Officer (now Director of Digital and Card Payments) at Nationwide Building Society, about the vast timeline of regulatory compliance in the payments space. For Cox, the pandemic and the need for innovative technology have played instrumental roles in pushing regulation and moulding the structures we have today.
ffnews.com
All for One and One for All – Don Ginsel on why their is Power in Numbers.
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we spoke to Don Ginsel, CEO and Board Member of Holland Fintech, about the importance of banks supporting their SME customers, especially considering the current financial climate. For Ginsel, FIs must gear their operations toward actioning more access to funding for...
ffnews.com
Adiola Monsegue – Unipet – Fintech Islands 2022
At Fintech Islands, we sat down with Adiola Monsegue, the Sales and Marketing Team Lead at energy company, Unipet, to talk about education in fintech and financial services, and why it is the industry’s responsibility to provide those learning resources. For Monsegue, the work needs to start from the...
ffnews.com
Bitpanda Receives Germany’s Most Comprehensive Crypto Licence
The Bitpanda Asset Management GmbH has received its Crypto Custody and Proprietary Trading licence for crypto assets from the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). This makes the fintech the first European retail investment platform to meet BaFin’s strict regulatory requirements. This Crypto Custody and Proprietary Trading licence for...
ffnews.com
FinTech start up CLOWD9 receives Visa certification
CLOWD9, the world’s first cloud native and decentralized payments processing platform, has secured certification from Visa as an issuer processor. Leveraging Cloud Connect, Visa’s cloud-based infrastructure, will enable the further expansion of CLOWD9’s processing service to clients worldwide. As an issuer processor, CLOWD9 sits at the center of the global payments system, acting as the interface between banks, FinTechs and payment firms to authorize transactions and initiate payments, maintain the system of record for cardholder data, and provide settlement instructions.
ffnews.com
Airswift Launches A Full-Stack Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway
Airswift, a leading fintech company pioneering Web 3.0 native payment solutions, announced the launch of Airswift Connect, a full-stack payment gateway that easily integrates with merchants’ online stores to let them seamlessly accept cryptocurrency worldwide. Connect lets online merchants settle their digital currency assets to stablecoin or fiat daily...
ffnews.com
Hugh Burden on Why FIs Need to Invest in their Back and Middle Office
Hugh Burden, the Head of Sales at AutoRek, explains the opportunities afforded by data and why institutions need to invest in their back and middle office systems. The current industry environment is ripe with consolidation – with a high volume of M&A activity, fintechs are beginning to innovate more together.
ffnews.com
CoverGo expands its presence in the Middle East with a strategic investment from Noria Capital
CoverGo, the leading global no-code insurance SaaS platform for P&C, health, and life, is expanding to the Middle East after a US$15 million Series A funding, with a Middle East insurance fund Noria Capital joining as one of the strategic investors. CoverGo has been adopted by a growing number of...
ffnews.com
FCA Concerned About Problem Behaviours Linked to Trading App Design
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned stock trading app operators to review design features, including those with game-like elements, which risk prompting consumers to take actions against their own interest. Features include sending frequent notifications with the latest market news and providing consumers with in-app points, badges and celebratory...
ffnews.com
Griffin launches its sandbox to break down barriers for startups and fintech developers
Today, BaaS (Banking as a Service) fintech Griffin announced that its sandbox environment has officially moved out of beta. Free, unlimited sandbox access is now available to all fintechs and brands that want to build a prototype or experiment on Griffin’s platform. “We aim to lower the barriers to...
ffnews.com
CAPEX.com Annouces In-Principle Approval of Crypto Trading License
CAPEX.com announced today that it has received the In-Principle Approval to operate a cryptocurrency trading license in Abu Dhabi. It is not the first time the brand has received a vote of confidence from ADGM (Abu Dhabi Global Market), as it has been developing its strong MENA region presence since 2019.
ffnews.com
Allfunds Blockchain Expands FAST Solution to Streamline Stock Transfers in Spain
Allfunds Blockchain, the arm of Allfunds (AMS:ALLFG) specialized in blockchain technology and its application in the development of solutions for the fund industry, has expanded the capabilities of its FAST solution to digitize the process of switching mutual fund portfolios between financial providers. FAST was launched in 2021 with the...
ffnews.com
Fasanara Capital wins a new $200m mandate from major Canadian pension fund to support the global fintech ecosystem
Fasanara Capital – the London-based asset management and technology platform – announced today that it has won a strategic ca. $200m mandate from one of Canada’s largest pension funds. These latest funds will be used by Fasanara Capital to support further expansion of its global fintech ecosystem....
ffnews.com
Investment Platform Helps New Wealth Firm to £500m AUM
A UK wealth manager has grown its assets under management to more than £500 million with the support of investment platform Third Financial, becoming the North West’s largest independent discretionary manager. The firm is one of a series of high-profile client renewals for Third Financial. Luna Investment Management...
ffnews.com
Azentio Software Wins Excellence in Islamic Banking Solutions Award at Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2022
Azentio Software (“Azentio”), a Singapore-headquartered technology firm owned by funds advised by Apax Partners, announced today that it has won the ‘Excellence in Islamic Banking Solutions’ award at Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2022, for the Azentio ONEBanking Islamic Software Suite, an industry-leading technology and best-selling Islamic core banking suite globally. The event comes under the aegis of the eminent Finnovex Global Series, focused on the financial services industry.
ffnews.com
ACI Worldwide and NTT DATA Collaborate To Boost eCommerce Growth in Europe and Latin America
ACI Worldwide, a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, and NTT DATA, a leading global technology company and IT systems integrator, will work together to advance growth into new markets across Europe and Latin America, focusing on the Italian market initially. Under a recently signed partnership, NTT DATA will integrate ACI Secure eCommerce into its technology solutions portfolio, instantly expanding merchant access to hundreds of local and cross-border acquirers and new card, digital and mobile payment methods.
Comments / 0