The Sustainable Fintech Alliance, a core working group of the MENA Fintech Association (MFTA), has launched the Sustainability Report Fintech during Abu Dhabi Finance Week. The report, which features an exclusive interview with H.E. Mariam Al Mheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, showcases all the incredible initiatives that MFTA’s members and partners are rolling out covering some of the most fundamental aspects of sustainability: preserving the environment, promoting inclusion and equality, enabling access to finance for underserved communities and refugees, and more.

1 DAY AGO