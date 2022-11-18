ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

North Carolina AG investigating Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift ticket sale canceled

By Associated Press, Kathryn Hubbard
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced he is investigating Ticketmaster after the distributing company canceled the general sale for Taylor Swift tickets on Thursday.

The Associated Press reported that Ticketmaster would be cancelling Friday’s planned general public sale for Taylor Swift’s upcoming stadium tour.

The decision came two days after a presale event caused the site to crash and left several fans without tickets. Ticketmaster said two million tickets for The Eras tour were sold during the presale on Tuesday — the most ever sold on the platform during a single day.

On Thursday, Ticketmaster tweeted that the general sale was cancelled.

On Friday, Stein announced on Twitter that he is investigating Ticketmaster for “allegedly violating consumers’ rights and antitrust laws.”

Stein is the first North Carolina politician to comment on the Ticketmaster dispute.

