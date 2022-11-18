Ten years have passed since we opened Isis Restaurant and Music. What a great 10 years it has been. We have been blessed by many great staff members, wonderful patrons and friends, and of course the incredible musicians that have graced our stages. We truly enjoyed our time as Isis, it has been a great experience. We learned and grew together as a family with all of you right there with us.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO