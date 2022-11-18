Read full article on original website
From Asheville Watchdog: Trustee who criticized director is ousted from art museum board
An outspoken member of the Asheville Art Museum’s board, the only current trustee to speak publicly about employee complaints of mistreatment, was ousted from the board Tuesday and removed as a museum volunteer. “I don’t do this lightly,” said Paul Saenger, chair of the museum’s Board of Trustees, according...
Asheville Homeless Coalition extends Code Purple until Nov 12
Due to continuing cold conditions, the Asheville Homeless Coalition is extending its Code Purple until Nov 22. Code Purple: Extended to Mon Nov 21 and Nov 22. ART transport protocols remain in effect through those times. Men’s CP Shelter: Veterans Restoration Quarters. Women’s CP Shelter: Transformation Village. Web...
UPDTAE: Code Purple canceled for Nov 23
***UPDATE: PLEASE BE AWARE CODE PURPLE FOR NOVEMBER 23RD HAS BEEN CANCELED.***. Based on weather forecasts for the area, The Asheville Buncombe Homeless Coalition is extending its Code Purple to include Nov 23. Temperatures appear ready to rise into the 40s for the rest of week. ART Transportation protocols remain...
Community schools serve as hubs of support for youth and families
What does it take to build a movement of everyday people and community decision-makers who are ready to dedicate themselves to ensuring that every young person in Asheville and Buncombe County graduates ready and fully prepared to pursue their goals and dreams?. In the early hours of November 18, more...
Efforts to restore the Oconaluftee River advances
A regionally and nationally significant river restoration project is moving forward on the Oconaluftee River, where a coalition of federal, state, tribal, nonprofit and private partners is working together to remove the Ela Dam in Whittier, North Carolina. The most recent action is the signing between Mainspring Conservation Trust and...
Code Purple extended to include Nov. 23
Press release from Asheville Buncombe Homeless Coalition:. Based on weather forecasts for the area The Asheville Buncombe Homeless Coalition is extending Code Purple to include Nov 23, temperatures appear to rise into the 40’s for rest of week. ART Transportation protocols remain in effect through this time period. Men’s...
Isis Restaurant & Music Hall owners seeking new management
Ten years have passed since we opened Isis Restaurant and Music. What a great 10 years it has been. We have been blessed by many great staff members, wonderful patrons and friends, and of course the incredible musicians that have graced our stages. We truly enjoyed our time as Isis, it has been a great experience. We learned and grew together as a family with all of you right there with us.
Local companies prioritize hands-on giving
For many years, Whit Zeh believed that working for nonprofits was the only way she and her husband could make a difference in the world. “We thought that we needed to have the same struggles as the nonprofit world,” she says. That changed when her friend Meredith Ellison,...
Mountain BizWorks now accepting applications for ScaleUp 2023
Applications are now open for Mountain BizWorks’ 12th ScaleUp cohort. Designed for established local businesses with strong growth potential, interested companies should apply for ScaleUp by February 12, 2023. Cohort members will progress through the program opportunities together, including a kick-off event, eight core concept sessions, and 10 hours of one-on-one technical assistance and mentoring to support the implementation of a strategic growth plan, culminating in a live pitch showcase event at Mountain Raise (optional).
Museum of the Cherokee Indian offers free admission for Tribal Museums Day, Dec. 3
On Saturday, December 3, 2022, the Museum of the Cherokee Indian in Cherokee, NC will join tribal museums and cultural centers across Indian Country in the very first Tribal Museums Day, organized by the Association on American Indian Affairs. Visitors are invited to enjoy free admission to the Museum during its regular hours of 9am-5pm and support Native artists this holiday season in the Museum Store.
Letter: Violence prevention law would help WNC workers
As a nurse with over 10 years of experience, I would like to bring people’s attention to the Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act. This is a piece of federal legislation that has overwhelmingly passed the House (254-166) and hopefully the Senate in the coming months. The bill requires the Department of Labor and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to issue and enforce occupational safety and health standards that would protect front-line health care workers such as nurses, doctors and social service workers from violence in the workplace.
Letter: Don’t stereotype ‘climate refugees’
There’s a conservative streak in the Mountain Xpress’ comic strips. Even so, I was shocked by the explicit xenophobia in Brent Brown’s “The New Exotic” [Nov. 2]. The strip depicts two bees — residents of “Bee City,” a play on “Beer City”— complaining that, due to environmental warming, migrants may be drawn to Asheville’s climate. The bees are concerned about “new residents” and their “baggage.” The last frame shows a newcomer, depicted as a mosquito, carrying a suitcase labeled “West Nile virus” and a bag labeled “vector-borne diseases.”
Whatever it takes: Staying true to the vision
Editor’s note: For our fall Nonprofit issue, we invited local nonprofit leaders to reflect on the successes and challenges of operating a 501(c)(3) in Western North Carolina. Cameron Farlow is the executive director of Organic Growers School. The nonprofit provides ongoing opportunities for farmers and home growers of all...
Four of a Kind: Chelsey Lee Gaddy on local theater
Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists will share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.
The enduring joys of Beaver Lake
Frederick Law Olmsted, the famed landscape architect who designed the grounds of Biltmore, wrote that enjoying natural scenery “employs the mind without fatigue and yet exercises it; tranquilizes it and yet enlivens it.” Those paradoxes accompany me whenever I visit Asheville’s Beaver Lake. About five days out...
What’s new in food: Vinnie’s Neighborhood Italian rolls out new lunch food truck
For years, says Eric Scheffer, owner of Vinnie’s Neighborhood Italian, regulars have asked him about expanding the restaurant’s hours to include lunch. Now, in collaboration with sister company Cielo Catering’s food truck, fans will have the opportunity to grab a midday bite. Vinnie’s lunch, which launched Nov....
Around Town: Flat Rock Playhouse presents ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’
Like her parents before her, Lauren Rogers Hopkins grew up watching “A Charlie Brown Christmas” each holiday season. Now, her 6-year-old son has likewise developed a love for the animated classic. “It’s a great show for all generations,” says Hopkins, education programs manager for the Flat Rock Playhouse....
Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam phone calls to community members
The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of an ongoing scam where callers identify themselves as Sgt. Bryan Freeborn at the Sheriff’s Office. The phone number being used to call individuals is (828) 220-9705. If you do receive this call or a voicemail, do not engage...
Sheriff’s Office attempting to locate missing woman from Weaverville
The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing woman from the Weaverville area of Buncombe County. Rose Neal is age 70, approximately 5’ 5 to 5’7”, with brown eyes and black hair. Mrs. Neal was last seen approximately 3 weeks ago at her residence in Weaverville. Mrs. Neal is driving a silver or grey 2020 Toyota C-HR NC plate AER-8305. Mrs. Neal has previous medical issues and it is unknown if she has been able to take her medication.
