Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico City incident
Sean Kugler, the Cardinals' offensive line coach and run-game coordinator, was fired after an incident in Mexico City, a source told ESPN.
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
CFB world reacts as Kansas makes decision on Lance Leipold
The Kansas Jayhawks are on the right track under second-year head coach Lance Leipold. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports on Tuesday night that Kansas is rewarding Leipold with a long-term contract extension that will keep him in Lawrence through the 2029 season. Sources: Kansas and coach Lance Leipold have agreed to terms on a new contract, which Read more... The post CFB world reacts as Kansas makes decision on Lance Leipold appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kansas rewards Lance Leipold with contract extension through '29
Kansas coach Lance Leipold, who has resuscitated the Jayhawks' football team in just his second season, has agreed to a new contract that includes an extension through 2029, sources told ESPN.
Road Warriors: 3 Stars From Knicks' Western Swing
The New York Knicks earned three wins on a difficult western swing thanks to the efforts of some metropolitan representatives facing sizable odds.
Houston Astros earn biggest postseason payout in MLB history with $516K per player's share
Winners win. They also earn too.
Porterville Recorder
Young and Fox clash in Atlanta-Sacramento matchup
Sacramento Kings (10-6, third in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (10-7, sixth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hawks -6; over/under is 239. BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and De'Aaron Fox meet when Atlanta takes on Sacramento. Young ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 27.2 points per game and Fox ranks 10th in the league averaging 25.9 points per game.
Porterville Recorder
Markkanen and Utah take on the Pistons in non-conference play
Detroit Pistons (4-15, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (12-7, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -11; over/under is 229. BOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz host Bojan Bogdanovic and the Detroit Pistons in non-conference play. The Jazz are 6-1 on their...
Porterville Recorder
Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder face the Nuggets
Denver Nuggets (10-7, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (7-10, 12th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2.5; over/under is 229. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup with Denver. He currently ranks third in the NBA scoring 31.1 points per...
Porterville Recorder
Charlotte hosts Davis and Detroit Mercy
Charlotte 49ers (4-1) at Detroit Mercy Titans (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Detroit Mercy -2.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Antoine Davis scored 29 points in Detroit Mercy's 98-88 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs. The Titans have gone 2-0 in home games. Detroit Mercy...
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’
Mid High Market’s original design plays on the rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan. Credit: Courtesy of Austin Pence. Ohio State fans want more than just telling Michigan fans to “Buck Off” — they want them to see it on and off the field.
Porterville Recorder
Durant, Brooklyn set for matchup with Toronto
Brooklyn Nets (8-10, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (9-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Raptors -2; over/under is 221.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Toronto. He's sixth in the NBA averaging 29.8 points per game. The Raptors have...
Porterville Recorder
Cincinnati takes on Louisville
Louisville Cardinals (0-5) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (3-3) BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Bearcats play the Louisville Cardinals at Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii. The Bearcats have a 3-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Cincinnati is ninth in the AAC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Viktor Lakhin averaging 4.3.
Porterville Recorder
NORTH TEXAS 76, PAUL QUINN COLLEGE 46
Percentages: FG .333, FT .529. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Williams 4-7, Bensalah 1-1, Goodwin 0-1, Redus 0-1, Scaife 0-1, Shaw 0-1, Hart 0-2, Thompson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Scaife, Shaw). Turnovers: 13 (Redus 4, Scaife 3, Williams 2, Goodwin, Mukendi, Thompson, Tynes). Steals: 9...
Porterville Recorder
Liberty Flames take on the Bradley Braves
Bradley Braves (3-2) vs. Liberty Flames (2-3) BOTTOM LINE: The Liberty Flames take on the Bradley Braves at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico. The Flames have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. Liberty averages 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game. The Braves...
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix 115, L.A. Lakers 105
L.A. LAKERS (105) Brown Jr. 0-5 0-0 0, Walker IV 8-18 6-7 24, Davis 11-17 15-16 37, Beverley 0-2 0-0 0, Reaves 3-5 5-5 11, Gabriel 0-3 0-0 0, Bryant 4-5 0-0 8, Nunn 2-4 0-0 4, Schroder 0-6 0-0 0, Westbrook 8-20 3-7 21. Totals 36-85 29-35 105. PHOENIX...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 14 ARIZONA 87, NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 70
Percentages: FG .381, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Parrish 2-5, Trammell 1-7, Arop 0-1, Saunders 0-1, Seiko 0-1, Bradley 0-2, Butler 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mensah). Turnovers: 13 (Butler 5, Bradley 2, Parrish 2, Arop, K.Johnson, LeDee, Trammell). Steals: 11 (LeDee 3, Trammell...
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 110, Denver 108
DETROIT (110) Bogdanovic 8-17 5-6 22, Livers 2-3 0-0 5, Bagley III 7-8 0-0 14, Hayes 3-9 2-2 9, Ivey 3-11 0-0 7, Knox II 8-11 0-0 17, Duren 2-3 0-0 4, Burks 7-13 5-6 21, Diallo 3-5 0-0 6, Joseph 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 45-88 12-14 110. DENVER (108)
Porterville Recorder
Rangers visit the Ducks after Kreider's 2-goal game
New York Rangers (8-6-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (5-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -167, Ducks +143; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Anaheim Ducks after Chris Kreider scored two goals in the Rangers' 5-3 win...
Porterville Recorder
UTAH STATE 95, ORAL ROBERTS 85
Percentages: FG .455, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (McBride 5-7, Thompson 3-4, Vanover 3-9, Jurgens 1-2, Weaver 1-2, Abmas 1-6, Phipps 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Vanover 4, Thompson). Turnovers: 15 (Abmas 5, Mwamba 3, Jurgens 2, Vanover 2, McBride, Thompson, Weaver). Steals: 7...
