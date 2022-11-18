ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

CFB world reacts as Kansas makes decision on Lance Leipold

The Kansas Jayhawks are on the right track under second-year head coach Lance Leipold. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports on Tuesday night that Kansas is rewarding Leipold with a long-term contract extension that will keep him in Lawrence through the 2029 season. Sources: Kansas and coach Lance Leipold have agreed to terms on a new contract, which Read more... The post CFB world reacts as Kansas makes decision on Lance Leipold appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAWRENCE, KS
Porterville Recorder

Young and Fox clash in Atlanta-Sacramento matchup

Sacramento Kings (10-6, third in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (10-7, sixth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hawks -6; over/under is 239. BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and De'Aaron Fox meet when Atlanta takes on Sacramento. Young ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 27.2 points per game and Fox ranks 10th in the league averaging 25.9 points per game.
ATLANTA, GA
Porterville Recorder

Markkanen and Utah take on the Pistons in non-conference play

Detroit Pistons (4-15, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (12-7, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -11; over/under is 229. BOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz host Bojan Bogdanovic and the Detroit Pistons in non-conference play. The Jazz are 6-1 on their...
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder face the Nuggets

Denver Nuggets (10-7, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (7-10, 12th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2.5; over/under is 229. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup with Denver. He currently ranks third in the NBA scoring 31.1 points per...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Charlotte hosts Davis and Detroit Mercy

Charlotte 49ers (4-1) at Detroit Mercy Titans (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Detroit Mercy -2.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Antoine Davis scored 29 points in Detroit Mercy's 98-88 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs. The Titans have gone 2-0 in home games. Detroit Mercy...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Porterville Recorder

Durant, Brooklyn set for matchup with Toronto

Brooklyn Nets (8-10, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (9-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Raptors -2; over/under is 221.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Toronto. He's sixth in the NBA averaging 29.8 points per game. The Raptors have...
BROOKLYN, NY
Porterville Recorder

Cincinnati takes on Louisville

Louisville Cardinals (0-5) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (3-3) BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Bearcats play the Louisville Cardinals at Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii. The Bearcats have a 3-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Cincinnati is ninth in the AAC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Viktor Lakhin averaging 4.3.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

NORTH TEXAS 76, PAUL QUINN COLLEGE 46

Percentages: FG .333, FT .529. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Williams 4-7, Bensalah 1-1, Goodwin 0-1, Redus 0-1, Scaife 0-1, Shaw 0-1, Hart 0-2, Thompson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Scaife, Shaw). Turnovers: 13 (Redus 4, Scaife 3, Williams 2, Goodwin, Mukendi, Thompson, Tynes). Steals: 9...
DENTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

Liberty Flames take on the Bradley Braves

Bradley Braves (3-2) vs. Liberty Flames (2-3) BOTTOM LINE: The Liberty Flames take on the Bradley Braves at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico. The Flames have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. Liberty averages 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game. The Braves...
PEORIA, IL
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix 115, L.A. Lakers 105

L.A. LAKERS (105) Brown Jr. 0-5 0-0 0, Walker IV 8-18 6-7 24, Davis 11-17 15-16 37, Beverley 0-2 0-0 0, Reaves 3-5 5-5 11, Gabriel 0-3 0-0 0, Bryant 4-5 0-0 8, Nunn 2-4 0-0 4, Schroder 0-6 0-0 0, Westbrook 8-20 3-7 21. Totals 36-85 29-35 105. PHOENIX...
PHOENIX, AZ
Porterville Recorder

NO. 14 ARIZONA 87, NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 70

Percentages: FG .381, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Parrish 2-5, Trammell 1-7, Arop 0-1, Saunders 0-1, Seiko 0-1, Bradley 0-2, Butler 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mensah). Turnovers: 13 (Butler 5, Bradley 2, Parrish 2, Arop, K.Johnson, LeDee, Trammell). Steals: 11 (LeDee 3, Trammell...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Detroit 110, Denver 108

DETROIT (110) Bogdanovic 8-17 5-6 22, Livers 2-3 0-0 5, Bagley III 7-8 0-0 14, Hayes 3-9 2-2 9, Ivey 3-11 0-0 7, Knox II 8-11 0-0 17, Duren 2-3 0-0 4, Burks 7-13 5-6 21, Diallo 3-5 0-0 6, Joseph 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 45-88 12-14 110. DENVER (108)
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Rangers visit the Ducks after Kreider's 2-goal game

New York Rangers (8-6-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (5-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -167, Ducks +143; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Anaheim Ducks after Chris Kreider scored two goals in the Rangers' 5-3 win...
ANAHEIM, CA
Porterville Recorder

UTAH STATE 95, ORAL ROBERTS 85

Percentages: FG .455, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (McBride 5-7, Thompson 3-4, Vanover 3-9, Jurgens 1-2, Weaver 1-2, Abmas 1-6, Phipps 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Vanover 4, Thompson). Turnovers: 15 (Abmas 5, Mwamba 3, Jurgens 2, Vanover 2, McBride, Thompson, Weaver). Steals: 7...
LOGAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy