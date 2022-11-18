Berneice L. Hoover, age 84, a resident of Shelby, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Brethren Care in Ashland surrounded by her loving family. Born August 24, 1938 in Wrigley, Kentucky to Finley and Eva (Dennis) Cooper, she had been a resident of Shelby the majority of her life. Mrs. Hoover attended Shelby City Schools and had been employed at the Coffee Shop for 11 years. On April 14, 1979 she wed Burton H. Hoover. She was a homemaker and a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved her God and family. She attended the Connect Church and enjoyed reading her Bible, cooking, working crossword puzzles, sitting on her front porch with her neighbors and spending time with her family.

