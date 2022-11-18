Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
Ohio Connections Academy recognizes Mansfield kindergartener
COLUMBUS – Carter Bonnett, of Mansfield, was recently named one of Ohio Connections Academy’s (OCA) Star Students of the Month for November in recognition of his hard work and leadership in the online classroom. Carter, a kindergartener at the statewide online public charter school, was nominated by his...
richlandsource.com
United Way partners with Mansfield schools, non-profits to address absenteeism
MANSFIELD — Jillian Henry can still remember an elementary school reading contest where a class pizza party was on the line. Sometimes, an incentive can energize a school building. Mansfield City Schools is taking advantage of that excitement this school year in an effort to bolster attendance and reduce chronic absenteeism.
richlandsource.com
Lanna D Whited Wallace
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Lanna D. Whited Wallace on November 10, 2022 after a brief illness. She died at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Grundy, Virginia on July 21,1950 to Dale and Dorothy (Stiltner) Whited. Lanna was second youngest of 11 children. She was raised in the Fredericktown, Ohio area. She was employed at Ohio Health Hospital in Mansfield, Ohio.
richlandsource.com
Richland Soil & Water Conservation District participates in Richland Gives
MANSFIELD -- Richland Gives is designed to encourage everyone to contribute to local nonprofit organizations they care about through a single giving website. The Richland County Foundation is hosting the day to build capacity, grow philanthropy and make the community stronger. This year’s event is taking place through Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.
richlandsource.com
Pioneer treats students to Thanksgiving dinner
SHELBY -- The Tuesday before Thanksgiving break proved to be delightful for all the Pioneer students. The students were treated to turkey, mashed potatoes, and all the fixings of a delicious Thanksgiving Dinner. The faculty served dessert which was either pumpkin pie with or without whipped cream or brownies.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield City Schools exploring options to reduce operating deficit
MANSFIELD — Administrators at Mansfield City Schools say the district will continue to look for cost-saving measures after releasing its most recent five-year forecast. Treasurer Tacy Courtright briefed the school board on the November forecast Monday morning. The forecast predicts that overall expenditures will continue to rise from a projected $51.2 million in fiscal year 2023 to $59.2 million in fiscal year 2027.
richlandsource.com
Award-winning educator to give AU’s commencement address for December graduates
ASHLAND – Kristen Maurer, Ohio’s 2022 Milken Educator Award recipient, will give the keynote address at Ashland University’s Winter 2022 Commencement, which will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Niss Athletic Center. The ceremony, for both undergraduate and graduate students, will begin at 10 a.m. No...
richlandsource.com
Bryan D. Winters
Bryan D. Winters, 45, passed away Thursday evening, November 17, 2022 after a sudden illness. He was born in Mansfield, Ohio on December 7th, 1976. To plant a tree in memory of Bryan Winters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Kenneth C. Stubbs
Kenneth C. Stubbs, 90, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Galion Pointe Nursing Home. He was born in Sadieville, Kentucky on March 3, 1932 to the late Roy and Effie (New) Stubbs. Kenneth was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the...
richlandsource.com
Clyde W. Hall
Clyde William Hall, 96, of Galion passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Magnolia Terrace Assisted Living. Clyde was born on May 17, 1926, in Morrow County to the late Palmer and Ada (Adams) Hall. Clyde would marry the mother of his children, Joy (Gardner) and she preceded him in death on September 16, 1989. Clyde would then marry Margaret “Peggy” (Loan) and she preceded him in death on January 1, 2016.
richlandsource.com
Claude Gasparac
Claude Gasparac, 93, of Shelby, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving daughter and granddaughter. He leaves behind the love of his life of 73 years, Pauline (Whitley) Gasparac. He was born January 21, 1929, in Salyersville, KY,...
richlandsource.com
Mount Vernon City Schools leaves OCC to join Licking County League athletic conference
MOUNT VERNON — On Monday Nov. 21, the Mount Vernon Board of Education accepted an invitation for Mount Vernon City Schools to join the Licking County League and withdraw from the Ohio Cardinal Conference beginning in the fall of 2024. "While we were not actively seeking a new conference,...
richlandsource.com
Berniece Hoover
Berneice L. Hoover, age 84, a resident of Shelby, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Brethren Care in Ashland surrounded by her loving family. Born August 24, 1938 in Wrigley, Kentucky to Finley and Eva (Dennis) Cooper, she had been a resident of Shelby the majority of her life. Mrs. Hoover attended Shelby City Schools and had been employed at the Coffee Shop for 11 years. On April 14, 1979 she wed Burton H. Hoover. She was a homemaker and a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved her God and family. She attended the Connect Church and enjoyed reading her Bible, cooking, working crossword puzzles, sitting on her front porch with her neighbors and spending time with her family.
richlandsource.com
David J. Barnett
David J. Barnett, age 62 recently of Mansfield and formerly of Arizona, passed away in Mansfield, Ohio on Thursday, November 17, 2022, after injuries sustained during an automobile accident near his home. Read his full announcement online: https://www.snyderfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/David-J-Barnett?obId=26407964#/obituaryInfo. To plant a tree in memory of David Barnett as a living...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Symphony Youth Orchestra celebrates 40 years with Holiday Prelude on Dec. 11
MANSFIELD -- The talented area youth who make up the Mansfield Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform their Holiday Prelude concert at the Renaissance Theatre under the direction of Stephen Domka on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3:30 p.m. The concert will mark the first MSYO holiday concert since 2019.
richlandsource.com
Plymouth hosts Christmas in the Village Dec. 1-3
PLYMOUTH -- The holidays are fast approaching and there is no better place to soak in the spirit of Christmas than at “Christmas in the Village” in Plymouth’s historic square where there is something for everyone to love. The Plymouth Improvement Committee (PIC) invites one and all...
richlandsource.com
Bo Lacey Construction wins Torch Award for ethics
COLUMBUS -- Bo Lacey Construction of Mansfield was nominated for the Torch Awards along with 5,000 other businesses in Ohio. Nineteen total businesses attended the 2022 Toast to Trusted Leaders Event and just seven of them won the Torch Award for Ethics. One of them being Bo Lacey Construction.
richlandsource.com
Winter gear available now at Grace Episcopal Church
MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Noon Optimist Club spent October and November gathering more than 1,000 items of cold weather clothing to share with children and families in need. As a result, Grace Episcopal Church now has coats, gloves, hats and more at 41 Bowman St. The church has coats of all sizes available Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Byrider owners win Presidents Award; Franchise of the Year nomination
AVENTURA, Fla. — Byrider, one of America’s largest buy-here-pay-here used car dealerships and franchise systems, presented the company’s President’s Award to Chris McPhie, Greg Barrett, and their team for the Mansfield store’s 2022 performance at the company’s annual convention. McPhie and Barrett were also...
richlandsource.com
Love of the Game: Lexington's Schaub still going strong
LEXINGTON — Ron Schaub has a little more free time on his hands these days, but Lexington’s longtime tennis coach hasn’t slowed down all that much. Schaub quietly stepped away as Lexington’s girls tennis coach before the start of the 2022-23 school year, vacating a position he had held since 1994. He will continue as the boys coach in the spring.
Comments / 0