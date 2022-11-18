Read full article on original website
The Best of ComplexCon 2022
Every year, dozens of people flood the ComplexCon floor to sift through a maze of exclusive products from coveted brands but, beyond that, it encapsulates the essence of Complex from top to fin—with music (this year, by way of Donavan’s Yard and Soulection) filling the room throughout, and a concert on Sunday night that closes out the event. All the while, immaculate head-to-toe ensembles meet you at every turn of the eye. It’s an experience that’s just that—an experience.
Here’s Where to Cop ComplexCon 2022 Official Merch
Here’s your chance to own a piece of ComplexCon 2022. The event’s official merchandise is available exclusively on Amazon.com. The limited edition range offers a grip of pullover hoodies as well as short- and long-sleeve graphic tees. Each piece was crafted in the USA from 100 percent cotton, and feature a punk-inspired Long Beach graphic.
Patta and Tommy Hilfiger Drop “One More” Music Video With Wiki, MIKE, and The Alchemist Ahead of Capsule Drop
Patta and Tommy Hilfiger reunite just in time for the gift-giving season. More than a year after dropping their first collaborative collection, the brands came through with PattaXTommy, a streetwear range that celebrates 1990s hip-hop. The capsule’s campaign aptly stars MIKE and Wiki, NYC natives who cooked up a special track in support of the collection. The song, titled “One More,” was produced by The Alchemist and received an official video, directed by Nicholas Stafford Briggs.
Alessandro Michele Announces Gucci Exit: ‘An Extraordinary Journey Ends for Me’
Alessandro Michele is parting ways with Gucci. The 49-year-old Italian designer confirmed the news via Instagram on Wednesday, about seven years after he was appointed the label’s creative director. “There are times when paths part ways because of the different perspectives each one of us may have,” he wrote....
UK Rap Newcomer Strandz Gives Us Early-00s Feels On “Us Against The World”
Born in Germany, raised in Nigeria and now based in South London, newcomer Strandz’s upbringing has given him a unique perspective in the rap scene. Back in April, he stunned us all with “Don’t Let Them See You Cry” and now he’s back with another soul-sampling gem in “Us Against The World”.
A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases
Thanksgiving week is finally here. We know that you may be saving some spending money to make sure you take advantage of all of the tempting Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. But make sure you don’t sleep on this week’s new sneaker drops. Plenty of big collabs...
Best 2022 Black Friday Style Deals: SSENSE, Mr Porter, Nike, and More
Black Friday is once again upon us all. Of course, this shopping-centered quasi-holiday signals a pair of uniquely complementary realities for many, i.e. the presence of leftovers remixed with increasing levels of creativity and the unveiling of a number of noteworthy fashion deals. Below, we’ve rounded up a number of...
Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky on Jay-Z, 50 Cent, and Shaq | The Complex Sneakers Podcast
The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week they are joined by Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky, who started out in the sneaker brand’s mailroom and worked his way up to the top of the company. Krinsky relives Reebok’s sneaker wars in the ‘90s, the mega endorsement deals with Jay-Z and 50 Cent, its bid at signing LeBron James, and more. Also, the cohosts touch on Odell Beckham Jr.’s lawsuit against Nike and their favorite holiday-themed sneakers.
Stormzy Calls On Sampha, Black Sherif, India Arie & More For Third Studio Album ‘This Is What I Mean’
After much fanfare, Stormzy’s third full-length album, This Is What I Mean, has now been released. He first signposted that something was coming with the marathon “Mel Made Me Do It” visual (which sadly doesn’t feature on the album), before officially kicking off the build-up with “Hide & Seek” in October.
Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Izzy-S, Shanuka, Rymz, Bundog & Pressa
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting some new tracks from Canadian artists. Izzy-S has all the fundamentals for a sticky banger with enough replay value to last months. A vicious beat? Check. An incredibly catchy hook? Check. A nasty beat switch? It’s there too. It’s one of the finest and fiery songs to come out of Quebec this year.
Nick Grimshaw looks back: ‘Rihanna, Kate, Naomi – Mum was never fazed by them. But she did lose it over Alan Titchmarsh’
Born in Oldham in 1984, Nick Grimshaw is a presenter best known for his time on BBC Radio 1, as well as his mischievous charm and A-list social circle. Starting his career as a runner for MTV, he went on to present T4, became a judge on the X Factor, hosted the Radio 1 Breakfast show and now has a culinary podcast, Dish. He lives with his fiance, the dancer Meshach Henry, in London with his two dogs. His memoir, Soft Lad, is out now.
Nigerian Star Lojay Dropped a Hilarious Video For His Song “Canada”
It’s not every day that a Nigerian artist dedicates a song to Canada, but afrobeats star Lojay’s latest song and video, “Canada,” pays tribute to our country and some of our more memorable landmarks. “If she see the envelope of money and she ain’t looking for...
Best Style Releases: Supreme x The North Face, Off-White x Post Archive Faction, Menace, and More
You may have spent way too much money on drops at ComplexCon this weekend, but we hope you at least saved a couple dollars for some of these other great drops. Supreme is teaming up with The North Face to release all-over print jackets and G-Shock watches. Off-White has collaborated with the rising Korean label Post Archive Faction on a range of elevated outerwear. Joopiter is teaming up with Billionaire Boys Club, 18 East is dropping a collab with Paterson, and Menace is set to release its last drop of the year.
Nine Holiday Gifts to Streamline a Tech-Savvy Mogul’s Life
We all have someone who is impossible to buy gifts for. This guy buys everything he wants, what else could you give him? When he finds that new tech item, he absolutely needs it and is so excited that you’ll hear about it for weeks. If it’s not the latest smartphone then he’s snapping pictures on a snazzy new camera, or flexing a high-tech fit bit that isn’t out yet that he could wear on the moon if he wanted to.
Billionaire Boys Club EU Launches International Football Jersey Kit
For its latest release, Billionaire Boys Club EU has launched a limited football-inspired collection in celebration of the FIFA 2022 World Cup. Focusing on bringing back a series of retro football jersey designs, the capsule is made up of three different colourways which take inspiration from London, New York and Tokyo.
UGG and Shayne Oliver Partner on Fall/Winter Capsule
Shayne Oliver is bringing his talents to the UGG brand for a new collection set to launch at the top of next month. The Fall/Winter 2022 capsule sees the Hood by Air designer infusing a sense of futurism and club-inspired visual cues into the silhouette that’s once again returned to ubiquity this year.
The Weeknd Hopes SZA Will Re-Record Shelved “Die For You” Remix
While it’s been six years since The Weeknd’s Starboy album was released, the Toronto singer still maintains hope that SZA might finally re-record her verse for the remix of “Die For You.”. SZA addressed the existence of the remix on a now-deleted Instagram comment where she replied...
Best Black Friday Sneaker Deals of 2022
Thanksgiving is here, and so are the markdowns that are lined up for Black Friday. For sneaker fans who have been patiently waiting to pick up some of this year’s hottest releases, now could finally be the time to pull the trigger. This week, many of your favorite brands and boutiques are offering the best deals on their inventory for the retail holiday.
The Elusive Dean Blunt Rounds Up Skepta, Novelist & A$AP Rocky For “London Tonight Freestyle”
Back in July this year, enigmatic former Hype Williams frontman Dean Blunt leaked a surprise collaboration with Skepta, Novelist and A$AP Rocky via his own YouTube channel. As is the case with a lot of Dean Blunt releases, the track landed with zero prior warning but was soon deleted. Not long after, Novelist tweeted, “Dean Blunt leaked our song. A$AP Rocky, Skepta & Novelist.” And then, in a since-deleted post, said: “I aspire for Dean Blunt level mystery.”
Sneakbo Drops Off New Mixtape ‘Made In Brixton’
Continuing a staggering run of productivity that’s seen him release one full-length project every single year since 2018, the black cat himself, Sneakbo, is back with his brand new mixtape Made In Brixton. It’s a mammoth release, too, packing 21 tracks into its one-hour runtime. Despite that, he’s kept...
