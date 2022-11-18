Read full article on original website
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his garden
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in Michigan
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden Corral
The Oakland Press
Daryl Hall, Todd Rundgren bring Daryl’s House to life in Ann Arbor
Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren are cut from a similar musical cloth of eastern Pennsylvania rock ‘n’ soul and iconoclastic, even idiosyncratic, creativity. But the two Rock and Roll Hall of Famers — whose paths have crossed frequently during each of their 50-plus years of recording — took different paths during their joint bill on Monday night, Nov. 21, at the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor.
The Boblo Boat documentary is now available for streaming
‘Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale’ is also on DVD
Michigan Creamery’s Ice Cream Wins Best in the Entire U.S.
Did you know that the best vanilla ice cream in the whole country is made right here in the Mitten State?. A top honor was awarded to Nashville, Michigan's MOO-ville Creamery by The North American Ice Cream Association at "Conecon" in Fort Worth Texas earlier this month. At the convention,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 from Detroit, Northville, Sterling Heights charged in 500,000-pill telehealth opioid scheme
DETROIT – Three pain clinic operators from Detroit and Northville and a patient recruiter from Sterling Heights have been charged in a scheme to schedule telehealth visits and prescribe more than 500,000 opioids in exchange for cash payments. Angelo Foster, 33, of Detroit; Brandy King, 33, of Detroit; and...
Michigan Had One of The Most Expensive Concert Ticket Prices This Year
We have all heard about what is going on with Taylor Swift. It is not her fault and honestly, Ticketmaster had controlled the narrative for far too long. The ticket price is one thing, but then the fees get added in. All of that makes it tough for the average consumer to afford a ticket. Michigan gets some big shows, but it isn't always easy to afford a pair of tickets.
Kum & Go Opening In Michigan – What You Need To Know
Kum & Go is coming to Michigan. The popular Midwestern convenience store chain will be opening stores in Detroit and Grand Rapids in 2024. Future plans include additional 50-plus stores in the Great Lakes State. The first thing people notice about Kum & Go is the name. If you think...
Jim Gaffigan pokes fun at COVID, funerals and plane crashes at sold-out Detroit show
DETROIT - There aren’t too many people who can make thousands of others laugh out loud at once when talking about sensitive topics like death and destruction. For Jim Gaffigan, it was just another day at the office. The comedian, who has numerous Netflix specials, performed his first of...
lakesarearadio.net
Lake Detroit Officially Ices Over
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lake Detroit is officially iced over. Lake Detroit iced over, Saturday evening, November 19 with Little Detroit mostly frozen a few days earlier. Dick Hecock with the Lake Detroiters says November 19 happens to be the average date of ice-over on Lake Detroit over the last 112 years, “however, this year’s date is about 5 days earlier than the average ice-up for the last 30 years (1993-2022).”
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Priority Health using Corewell merger as stepping stone in SE Michigan
Nearly 11 months after Spectrum merged with Beaumont, the Grand Rapids health system’s integrated insurer is looking to stake its claim in Southeast Michigan. Priority Health is already the second largest insurer in the region thanks to the acquisition of ClearChoices from Trinity Health in 2007. That deal brought on 143,000 members, and Priority has managed to carve out more for a current total of 340,000 members in Southeast Michigan.
This cannabis dispensary is selling a 10-gram ‘BIG A$$’ joint for the holidays
Imagine smoking one of these before Thanksgiving dinner
fox2detroit.com
LGBT Detroit targeted hours after Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - On the same weekend a gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, the LGBT Detroit headquarters on the city's northwest side was targeted. Monday morning, LGBT Detroit executive director A. Nzere Kwabena was sweeping up the debris that included brightly colored zip ties,...
Nearly 200 workers to be hired to work Thanksgiving at Ford Field
To be a fan inside Ford Field is one thing, but to work there is another. On Monday, dozens of Lions fans got that chance at a job fair."We are having a job fair for cleaning Ford Field."Mario Kelly, founder of Believe 313, Detroit's only minority owned staffing company, says it is all part of his mission to get the city back on track."My overall mission is just to get the city back to working. That's one of my overall missions is just to help someone," Kelly says.With nearly 200 positions open for the big game against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, James Kopis says he is ready become a member of the team."I'm excited. It's right before the holidays, good chance to make some money," Kopis says. "I'm really hoping to get like a picture on the field!"With $22 per hour at stake, Marquise Pope says he is signing up not only in effort to save some money but to give back."It's great opportunity to get to experience different things and give back," Pope says.Anyone interested in applying must present a valid ID, social security and be at least 18 years of age.For more information, visit https://believe313staffing.com/.
candgnews.com
McFall wins Michigan House District 8 race
OAKLAND COUNTY/WAYNE COUNTY — During the general election Nov. 8, Mike McFall, the mayor pro tem of Hazel Park, prevailed in his bid for the newly redrawn 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. The district covers the city of Hazel Park, most of Madison Heights and one...
The Oakland Press
Blended Royal Oak family finds thankfulness in adoption
Rodney and Melissa Golpe say they have no shortage of gratitude for the changes they’ve seen since they adopted their son, Jacobi. The Royal Oak couple brought Jacobi, 6, into their lives and home in 2018. “There’s a list of ways that we’re thankful for the gratitude and love...
Radio Ink
WCSX Weekend DJ Scott Shepard Dies
Scott Shepard, a weekend DJ at Detroit’s classic rock station WCSX (94.7 FM), died on Saturday, November 12 at the age of 49. The cause of death was not known. His passing was first announced on WCSX’s website. Shepard worked for WCSX for two decades, according to an...
‘I’ve been there for 43 years.’ Ann Arbor airport business owner upset with city
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are moving in a new direction with a corporate hangar space at the city’s airport and that doesn’t fly with Mark Roisen. Roisen, longtime owner of the Aviation Center at the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport, spoke out Monday night, Nov. 21, before City Council voted unanimously to lease his space at 719 Airport Drive to a new company for the next 20 to 30 years: Great Lakes Air Repair, doing business as Beacon Aviation.
fox2detroit.com
Winning Lucky for Life Michigan Lottery ticket worth $25,000 a year for life sold at Warren smoke shop
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A winning Lucky for Life Michigan Lottery ticket was sold at a Warren smoke shop. The ticket was purchased at Tiger Smoke and Vape at 15196 East 13 Mile Rd., and all five white balls drawn Friday matched. The winning numbers were 20-24-26-33-41. The winner...
michiganradio.org
"Irruption" phenomenon causes some bird species to return to Michigan
Heading into winter, Michigan bird watchers can expect to see some uncommon birds for this time of year. The phenomenon is called an “irruption,” and is extending the bird watching season in the Midwest, as birds return from the Northeast and parts of Canada due to a lack of food.
The Oakland Press
In Oakland County, LGBTQIA community gathers to mourn and plan
After a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub has some Oakland County residents evaluating their own safety measures. Some plan on attending a private gathering at Ferndale-based Affirmations LGBTQ+ Community Center set for 6 p.m. Monday. The Associated Press reported Monday that the 22-year-old suspect in the Club...
fox2detroit.com
Thanksgiving travel: The worst times to drive in Michigan this week
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're planning on traveling this week, give yourself some extra time and be prepared to deal with Thanksgiving traffic. According to INRIX, the peak time for traffic in Detroit will be 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. One of southeast Michigan's most congested areas is expected to be northbound US-23 between Eight Mile and Lee in Livingston County, with about a 32% increase in traffic over a typical day.
