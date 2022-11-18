Read full article on original website
OHSAA regional championship Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 14 performances during the OHSAA regional football championships. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:
Wolstein Center has been a money-eating monster. New CSU arena is needed – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I walked into the Wolstein Center Friday night to catch a little Cleveland State basketball and talk with CSU athletic director Scott Garrett. My first thought entering the building is what I usually think – this was a bad idea when it was built 31 years ago and it’s even worse now.
Rev. Anne B. Jolly selected to be next Bishop of Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rev. Anne B. Jolly was selected to be the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio during its 206th annual convention Saturday. She was elected at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower. She is the first woman to be chosen as bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio.
‘Our plows are getting stuck’: Areas of Buffalo get over 4 feet of snow in deadly storm
Two men died due to cardiac events connected to snow shoveling and snow blowing, officials said
'Home' Coming: Betsy Kling shows Carmen Blackwell around some special places from her childhood
COPLEY, Ohio — As many of us prepare to head home for the holidays, this is the perfect time of year to revisit and remember some of those special places from our childhoods that just make us think of coming home. 3News Chief Meteorologist and anchor Betsy Kling grew...
Snowy road conditions lead to crashes in NE Ohio
In what is the first significant snowfall of the season for many in Northeast Ohio, road conditions are slow going Sunday morning.
19 FIRST ALERT DAY: High winds and Lake Effect Snow Warning
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph continue today as highs peak on the upper 20s. Tonight as skies begin to clear, we’ll see lows in the lower 20s. The clearing continues on a brisk Monday as highs recover into the lower 40s.
Here's the latest snow totals from lake effect snow storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that this prominent lake effect band has developed, the heavy snow will just keep falling under it for the rest of the day. Snowfall totals have been trickling in from various storm spotters and the National Weather Service. The top total belongs to Orchard Park with 54 inches of snow on the ground as of 4 p.m. Friday. Surrounding towns like Blasdell and Elma also reported four feet of snow had fallen there.
Ask Akron
What’s the best grocery store in Akron?
I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Akron? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
TODAY: Cleveland MetroHealth turkey giveaway for those in need
The annual MetroHealth turkey giveaway in Cleveland begins today!
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?
The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
Frigid temps Sunday evening; some counties still under lake effect warning
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lake and Ashtabula counties are under a Lake Effect Snow Warning through 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy snow is possible with snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in some areas. Here’s how much snow we had accumulated by this morning:...
Another Winter System Moves Through Ohio, Several Parts Under Winter Storm Watch as Lake Effect Snow Sets In
Ohio is anticipating the passage of another winter system through the region. Winter Storm Watches are in effect in some areas. Lake Effect Snow will start to fall by midweek. Later today, the next winter system will progress into the Cleveland area. The morning commute will be uneventful, but evening showers with additional rain and a wintry mix will move in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. There will likely be little to no snow accumulation.
Cleveland man sentenced for shipping nearly 5 pounds of fentanyl pills across country into Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man received his prison sentence after pleading guilty to moving nearly five pounds of fentanyl pills from across the country into Northeast Ohio. A Postal Inspector with the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) found the approximate 4.85-pound package on May 10, according to...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton Area
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a delicious way to start your morning?. If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Canton, you should check out these restaurants, which all offer great breakfasts.
I-90 westbound reopened in Avon area after an incident
Interstate 90 heading westbound has reopened between State Routes 254 and 57, near Avon, after an incident on Friday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Weather timing: Lake Effect Snow Warning issued
CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s cold this weekend. Plus, we’re tracking a lake effect snow. But hey, it could be worse, have you seen Buffalo’s snow totals? Never the less, Sunday we could see some rough travel especially early thanks to Lake Effect Snow. Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga...
Report: Man found in Ohio with missing teen girl
A Girard man is facing charges after being found with a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Cleveland.
Cleveland firefighter killed in hit and run while responding to crash on I-90
A Cleveland Firefighter was struck by a vehicle while responding to a crash on Interstate 90 eastbound at Martin Luther King Jr., according to the Cleveland Division of Police.
Driver of stolen car smashes into Cleveland homes, residents say
Kimberly Lopez says 9 o’clock on a Friday night on Worthington Avenue is almost always peaceful.
