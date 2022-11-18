ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Rev. Anne B. Jolly selected to be next Bishop of Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rev. Anne B. Jolly was selected to be the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio during its 206th annual convention Saturday. She was elected at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower. She is the first woman to be chosen as bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio.
cleveland19.com

19 FIRST ALERT DAY: High winds and Lake Effect Snow Warning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph continue today as highs peak on the upper 20s. Tonight as skies begin to clear, we’ll see lows in the lower 20s. The clearing continues on a brisk Monday as highs recover into the lower 40s.
WGRZ TV

Here's the latest snow totals from lake effect snow storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that this prominent lake effect band has developed, the heavy snow will just keep falling under it for the rest of the day. Snowfall totals have been trickling in from various storm spotters and the National Weather Service. The top total belongs to Orchard Park with 54 inches of snow on the ground as of 4 p.m. Friday. Surrounding towns like Blasdell and Elma also reported four feet of snow had fallen there.
Ask Akron

What’s the best grocery store in Akron?

I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Akron? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
WYTV.com

Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?

The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
natureworldnews.com

Another Winter System Moves Through Ohio, Several Parts Under Winter Storm Watch as Lake Effect Snow Sets In

Ohio is anticipating the passage of another winter system through the region. Winter Storm Watches are in effect in some areas. Lake Effect Snow will start to fall by midweek. Later today, the next winter system will progress into the Cleveland area. The morning commute will be uneventful, but evening showers with additional rain and a wintry mix will move in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. There will likely be little to no snow accumulation.
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton Area

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a delicious way to start your morning?. If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Canton, you should check out these restaurants, which all offer great breakfasts.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Weather timing: Lake Effect Snow Warning issued

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s cold this weekend. Plus, we’re tracking a lake effect snow. But hey, it could be worse, have you seen Buffalo’s snow totals? Never the less, Sunday we could see some rough travel especially early thanks to Lake Effect Snow. Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga...
