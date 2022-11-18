ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Mansfield City Schools exploring options to reduce operating deficit

MANSFIELD — Administrators at Mansfield City Schools say the district will continue to look for cost-saving measures after releasing its most recent five-year forecast. Treasurer Tacy Courtright briefed the school board on the November forecast Monday morning. The forecast predicts that overall expenditures will continue to rise from a projected $51.2 million in fiscal year 2023 to $59.2 million in fiscal year 2027.
MANSFIELD, OH
Stanley Gardner charge increased to aggravated murder

ASHLAND — On Friday, a grand jury indicted Stanley Gardner, 71, on a charge of aggravated murder for the death of his son, Jason Gardner, who was found shot to death in Stanley's home in early September. In Ohio, an aggravated murder charge is for cases where the perpetrator...
ASHLAND, OH
Richland Soil & Water Conservation District participates in Richland Gives

MANSFIELD -- Richland Gives is designed to encourage everyone to contribute to local nonprofit organizations they care about through a single giving website. The Richland County Foundation is hosting the day to build capacity, grow philanthropy and make the community stronger. This year’s event is taking place through Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
United Way partners with Mansfield schools, non-profits to address absenteeism

MANSFIELD — Jillian Henry can still remember an elementary school reading contest where a class pizza party was on the line. Sometimes, an incentive can energize a school building. Mansfield City Schools is taking advantage of that excitement this school year in an effort to bolster attendance and reduce chronic absenteeism.
MANSFIELD, OH
Bo Lacey Construction wins Torch Award for ethics

COLUMBUS -- Bo Lacey Construction of Mansfield was nominated for the Torch Awards along with 5,000 other businesses in Ohio. Nineteen total businesses attended the 2022 Toast to Trusted Leaders Event and just seven of them won the Torch Award for Ethics. One of them being Bo Lacey Construction.
MANSFIELD, OH
Two children from Caledonia die when minivan crashes into pond

CALEDONIA -- Two children died Monday evening when their family's minivan crashed into a pond near the intersection of Whetstone River Road and Roberts Road, according to the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The accident occurred around 9:33 p.m. in Claridon Township in Marion County, according to...
CALEDONIA, OH
Former Kingsgate Cinema to be torn down as negotiations continue with Iron Pony

MANSFIELD -- The building that once housed the former Kingsgate Cinema is going to be demolished, even as Skilken Gold continues to seek a deal with Iron Pony Motorsports. The Mansfield Planning Commission voted Tuesday afternoon to give the Columbus developer 90 days to demolish the property at 1300 Park Ave. West, an extension beyond the scheduled deadline of Dec. 4.
MANSFIELD, OH
MOESC hosts student leadership conference

MANSFIELD – The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center hosted the OHSAA Foundation/ Mid-Ohio ESC Student Leadership Conference on Nov. 16, with the theme of “Lifting Our Voices.”. Students in grades 9 to 11 from Mid-Ohio member schools who demonstrated or have potential for leadership roles were chosen by their...
MANSFIELD, OH
Mansfield Byrider owners win Presidents Award; Franchise of the Year nomination

AVENTURA, Fla. — Byrider, one of America’s largest buy-here-pay-here used car dealerships and franchise systems, presented the company’s President’s Award to Chris McPhie, Greg Barrett, and their team for the Mansfield store’s 2022 performance at the company’s annual convention. McPhie and Barrett were also...
MANSFIELD, OH
Ontario Community Craft Show set for Dec. 3

ONTARIO -- The 45th annual Ontario Community Craft Show is set for Saturday, Dec. 3. The craft show will feature over 100 vendors with handmade crafts from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
ONTARIO, OH
Ohio Connections Academy recognizes Mansfield kindergartener

COLUMBUS – Carter Bonnett, of Mansfield, was recently named one of Ohio Connections Academy’s (OCA) Star Students of the Month for November in recognition of his hard work and leadership in the online classroom. Carter, a kindergartener at the statewide online public charter school, was nominated by his...
MANSFIELD, OH
Lanna D Whited Wallace

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Lanna D. Whited Wallace on November 10, 2022 after a brief illness. She died at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Grundy, Virginia on July 21,1950 to Dale and Dorothy (Stiltner) Whited. Lanna was second youngest of 11 children. She was raised in the Fredericktown, Ohio area. She was employed at Ohio Health Hospital in Mansfield, Ohio.
MANSFIELD, OH
Clyde W. Hall

Clyde William Hall, 96, of Galion passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Magnolia Terrace Assisted Living. Clyde was born on May 17, 1926, in Morrow County to the late Palmer and Ada (Adams) Hall. Clyde would marry the mother of his children, Joy (Gardner) and she preceded him in death on September 16, 1989. Clyde would then marry Margaret “Peggy” (Loan) and she preceded him in death on January 1, 2016.
GALION, OH
Kenneth C. Stubbs

Kenneth C. Stubbs, 90, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Galion Pointe Nursing Home. He was born in Sadieville, Kentucky on March 3, 1932 to the late Roy and Effie (New) Stubbs. Kenneth was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the...
MANSFIELD, OH
Crestline Lions Club hosts free diabetes screening on Nov. 30

CRESTLINE -- The Crestline Lions Club along with the Crestline Fire Department is sponsoring a Free Diabetes Awareness Health Screening on Wednesday November 30th, 2022. The screening will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Rite Aid parking lot in Crestline. The Ohio Department of Health’s CORE-4...
CRESTLINE, OH
Winter gear available now at Grace Episcopal Church

MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Noon Optimist Club spent October and November gathering more than 1,000 items of cold weather clothing to share with children and families in need. As a result, Grace Episcopal Church now has coats, gloves, hats and more at 41 Bowman St. The church has coats of all sizes available Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
MANSFIELD, OH

