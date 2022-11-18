Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Related
Video: Colts mascot did obscene gesture after Jalen Hurts’ game-winning TD
The Indianapolis Colts mascot may be getting a call from Roger Goodell after Week 11’s action. Indianapolis nearly pulled off the upset Sunday against the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles. After drawing first blood on a Jonathan Taylor touchdown run in the first quarter, the Colts led for roughly 53 minutes of game time. However, the Eagles kept chipping away until quarterback Jalen Hurts rumbled his way in for a go-ahead score with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. It ended up being the game-winning TD as Philly hung on to win 17-16.
Football World Thinking Of Laura Rutledge This Weekend
The football world was missing Laura Rutledge this weekend. The ESPN college football and NFL host was noticeably absent from the network's football coverage this weekend. Unfortunately, Rutledge and her family are sick. Both Laura and her daughter, Reese, who likes to give out college football game picks, had to...
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Going Viral On Sunday
Sunday night's NFL contest will be a fun one. The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play on "Sunday Night Football." Ahead of kickoff, Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, is trending on social media. Gracie Hunt, who was Miss Kansas USA, was...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jumbotron Photo
The Minnesota Vikings had a tough day on Sunday, both on and off the field. On the field, the Vikings got crushed by the Cowboys, losing at home, 40-3, in one of the biggest blowouts in recent NFL history. Off the field, the Vikings struggled with their jumbotron. An unfortunate...
Look: Injured Chiefs Player Was Furious During Game
An injured Chiefs player did not handle his emotions very well during Sunday night's game. The Chiefs beat the Chargers on Sunday night, but it was a close, up and down contest, with Kansas City finally emerging with a late touchdown to top Los Angeles. During the game, injured Chiefs...
Meet Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher
Cincinnati Bengals football quarterback Joe Burrow was phenomenal in his recent match against the Pittsburgh Steelers. His college sweetheart is one of his strongest supporters and was also in attendance. Olivia Holzmacher, a huge football enthusiast, is Joe Burrow’s long-time girlfriend. She also cheered him on during the 2022 Super Bowl run, sporting Burrow’s number nine jersey. Since fans want to know more about the footballer’s girlfriend, we delve into her background in this Olivia Holzmacher wiki.
NFL world reacts to coach’s insane postgame meltdown
The Philadelphia Eagles came from behind to beat the Indianapolis Colts, 17-16. After the game, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, the least controversial of the two head coaches entering the game, was seen yelling at Colts fans in the stands following the win. Nick Sirianni, absolutely losing his mind after, uh, beating the 4-5-1 Colts by Read more... The post NFL world reacts to coach’s insane postgame meltdown appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Pregame Jimmy Garoppolo, Colt McCoy Video Goes Viral
On Monday night, the San Francisco 49ers faced off against the Arizona Cardinals from Mexico. Before the game kicked off, players from both teams walked into their respective locker rooms - per usual. When the quarterbacks were showed on the screen, fans couldn't help but notice the difference. 49ers quarterback...
Photos: Meet The Private Girlfriend Of Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are on the verge of a nice road win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick and the Bengals are playing themselves into solid playoff positioning right now. It could be another fun playoff push for Burrow and Co.
Derek Carr tweets hilarious reply to ex-Raiders WR Antonio Brown
The Raiders had fun on Sunday for the first time in weeks after they beat the Broncos in Denver. After the game, quarterback Derek Carr kept the good times rolling. He offered a hilarious Twitter retort to an ex-teammate who supplied the Raiders with plenty of bad vibes during his short tenure. Carr responded to a tweet from ex-All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown, who signed with the Raiders in 2019 but was waived by the team before he played a game.
NFL World Amazed By What Bills Fans Did Saturday
Bills fans are pretty special. This weekend, the city of Buffalo was hit with a massive snowstorm, but that didn't stop Bills Mafia from showing out. According to a report from Jay Glazer, Bills fans helped players and coaches shovel out their driveways and sidewalks, so they could get to the airport.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Angry Chiefs Player Photo
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman couldn't be on the field with his brothers on Sunday night but he was watching from afar. Just not long enough to see KC's fourth quarter rally... At one point the speedy wideout said he was so mad that he was about to throw his...
NFL World Not Happy With CBS On Sunday Afternoon
The start of the Jets at Patriots game was delayed on Sunday afternoon due to technical issues. New England and New York have since kicked off, though the broadcast isn't going very well. NFL fans aren't happy. "CBS dealing with “technical difficulties” and only have one camera working for TV...
Look: Bills' Pregame Message For Lions Is Going Viral
The Buffalo Bills are squatters this weekend, with their home game against the Cleveland Browns moved to Detroit due to a massive snowstorm. This will be the first of two games the Bills will play at Ford Field in the next five days. They're scheduled to face the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving afternoon.
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
Look: Crazy Wind At NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon
There's a lot of wind at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. During pregame warmups, the kicking net flew off the Giants' sideline and onto the field, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. This could make kicking a bit difficult on this cold November day. So far, one field goal has been made, but it came from within 30 yards.
B1G bowl projections following Week 12
Saturday was a pretty scary day for the top of the B1G. Ohio State and Michigan struggled against Maryland and Illinois, respectively, heading into the most anticipated game of the season on Nov. 26. Still, both the Buckeyes and Wolverines will enter The Game 11-0 for likely a spot in the College Football Playoff. However, with Tennessee losing to South Carolina, there is a path in which even the loser of The Game makes the Playoff.
Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend
ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
Security guard lays massive hit on streaker in USC-UCLA matchup
The battle of the Victory between No. 7 USC and No. 16 UCLA was a hard-hitting and intense game between Pac-12 rivals. One of the biggest hits of the game did not come from either team, but from the security guards. During the game, a fan came onto the field to be a part of the show. As the fan ran to the 40-yard line, one of the members of the security staff delivered a brutal shoulder hit that sent the fan flying.
Paul Finebaum explains CFP ramifications for winner of The Game
Paul Finebaum went on ESPN’s “Get Up” to talk about the teams that could hang with Georgia in the College Football Playoff. He gave his prediction for the team that could take down the Bulldogs. Finebaum thinks that whoever wins The Game on Saturday will be the...
