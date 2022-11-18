ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Larry Brown Sports

Video: Colts mascot did obscene gesture after Jalen Hurts’ game-winning TD

The Indianapolis Colts mascot may be getting a call from Roger Goodell after Week 11’s action. Indianapolis nearly pulled off the upset Sunday against the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles. After drawing first blood on a Jonathan Taylor touchdown run in the first quarter, the Colts led for roughly 53 minutes of game time. However, the Eagles kept chipping away until quarterback Jalen Hurts rumbled his way in for a go-ahead score with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. It ended up being the game-winning TD as Philly hung on to win 17-16.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Football World Thinking Of Laura Rutledge This Weekend

The football world was missing Laura Rutledge this weekend. The ESPN college football and NFL host was noticeably absent from the network's football coverage this weekend. Unfortunately, Rutledge and her family are sick. Both Laura and her daughter, Reese, who likes to give out college football game picks, had to...
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Going Viral On Sunday

Sunday night's NFL contest will be a fun one. The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play on "Sunday Night Football." Ahead of kickoff, Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, is trending on social media. Gracie Hunt, who was Miss Kansas USA, was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jumbotron Photo

The Minnesota Vikings had a tough day on Sunday, both on and off the field. On the field, the Vikings got crushed by the Cowboys, losing at home, 40-3, in one of the biggest blowouts in recent NFL history. Off the field, the Vikings struggled with their jumbotron. An unfortunate...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Injured Chiefs Player Was Furious During Game

An injured Chiefs player did not handle his emotions very well during Sunday night's game. The Chiefs beat the Chargers on Sunday night, but it was a close, up and down contest, with Kansas City finally emerging with a late touchdown to top Los Angeles. During the game, injured Chiefs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher

Cincinnati Bengals football quarterback Joe Burrow was phenomenal in his recent match against the Pittsburgh Steelers. His college sweetheart is one of his strongest supporters and was also in attendance. Olivia Holzmacher, a huge football enthusiast, is Joe Burrow’s long-time girlfriend. She also cheered him on during the 2022 Super Bowl run, sporting Burrow’s number nine jersey. Since fans want to know more about the footballer’s girlfriend, we delve into her background in this Olivia Holzmacher wiki.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to coach’s insane postgame meltdown

The Philadelphia Eagles came from behind to beat the Indianapolis Colts, 17-16. After the game, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, the least controversial of the two head coaches entering the game, was seen yelling at Colts fans in the stands following the win. Nick Sirianni, absolutely losing his mind after, uh, beating the 4-5-1 Colts by Read more... The post NFL world reacts to coach’s insane postgame meltdown appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: Pregame Jimmy Garoppolo, Colt McCoy Video Goes Viral

On Monday night, the San Francisco 49ers faced off against the Arizona Cardinals from Mexico. Before the game kicked off, players from both teams walked into their respective locker rooms - per usual. When the quarterbacks were showed on the screen, fans couldn't help but notice the difference. 49ers quarterback...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Private Girlfriend Of Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are on the verge of a nice road win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick and the Bengals are playing themselves into solid playoff positioning right now. It could be another fun playoff push for Burrow and Co.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Carr tweets hilarious reply to ex-Raiders WR Antonio Brown

The Raiders had fun on Sunday for the first time in weeks after they beat the Broncos in Denver. After the game, quarterback Derek Carr kept the good times rolling. He offered a hilarious Twitter retort to an ex-teammate who supplied the Raiders with plenty of bad vibes during his short tenure. Carr responded to a tweet from ex-All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown, who signed with the Raiders in 2019 but was waived by the team before he played a game.
The Spun

NFL World Amazed By What Bills Fans Did Saturday

Bills fans are pretty special. This weekend, the city of Buffalo was hit with a massive snowstorm, but that didn't stop Bills Mafia from showing out. According to a report from Jay Glazer, Bills fans helped players and coaches shovel out their driveways and sidewalks, so they could get to the airport.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

The start of the Jets at Patriots game was delayed on Sunday afternoon due to technical issues. New England and New York have since kicked off, though the broadcast isn't going very well. NFL fans aren't happy. "CBS dealing with “technical difficulties” and only have one camera working for TV...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Look: Bills' Pregame Message For Lions Is Going Viral

The Buffalo Bills are squatters this weekend, with their home game against the Cleveland Browns moved to Detroit due to a massive snowstorm. This will be the first of two games the Bills will play at Ford Field in the next five days. They're scheduled to face the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving afternoon.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Crazy Wind At NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon

There's a lot of wind at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. During pregame warmups, the kicking net flew off the Giants' sideline and onto the field, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. This could make kicking a bit difficult on this cold November day. So far, one field goal has been made, but it came from within 30 yards.
saturdaytradition.com

B1G bowl projections following Week 12

Saturday was a pretty scary day for the top of the B1G. Ohio State and Michigan struggled against Maryland and Illinois, respectively, heading into the most anticipated game of the season on Nov. 26. Still, both the Buckeyes and Wolverines will enter The Game 11-0 for likely a spot in the College Football Playoff. However, with Tennessee losing to South Carolina, there is a path in which even the loser of The Game makes the Playoff.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend

ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Security guard lays massive hit on streaker in USC-UCLA matchup

The battle of the Victory between No. 7 USC and No. 16 UCLA was a hard-hitting and intense game between Pac-12 rivals. One of the biggest hits of the game did not come from either team, but from the security guards. During the game, a fan came onto the field to be a part of the show. As the fan ran to the 40-yard line, one of the members of the security staff delivered a brutal shoulder hit that sent the fan flying.
LOS ANGELES, CA
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum explains CFP ramifications for winner of The Game

Paul Finebaum went on ESPN’s “Get Up” to talk about the teams that could hang with Georgia in the College Football Playoff. He gave his prediction for the team that could take down the Bulldogs. Finebaum thinks that whoever wins The Game on Saturday will be the...
ATHENS, GA

