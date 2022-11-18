Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Pharrell Discusses His Latest Collaboration, the Moncler Maya 70
Let’s face it. Fashion collaborations have become a bit watered down in recent years. What once felt like a unique opportunity for two brands to merge their worlds into something special has largely boiled down to companies deciding which logo being placed next to theirs will generate the most dollars. But not every collaboration falls into that category. That’s especially true for anything Pharrell decides to put his name on.
Axel Arigato Rounds Out FW22 With Clean ‘Area’ Sneaker
Swedish lifestyle brand Axel Arigato has unveiled a new sneaker, combining design cues from retro basketball and skate culture. Boasting a US-centric aesthetic through a minimalistic Scandi lens, the Area sneaker—which is set to play major role in the label’s upcoming collection—features a number of nostalgic references as a homage to the ‘90s kids of today.
Raf Simons Announces He’s Ending His Eponymous Fashion Label
Raf Simons announced on Monday that he’s ending his eponymous fashion label. The Belgian fashion designer, who is currently the co-creative director of Prada, revealed that he’s shuttering the line by early next year. “The Spring/Summer 2023 collection is the conclusion of an extraordinary 27 year journey and the final season of the Raf Simons fashion brand,” the statement reads. “I lack the words to share how proud I am of all that we have achieved. I am grateful for the incredible support from my team, from my collaborators, from the press and buyers, from my friends and family, and from our devoted fans and loyal followers.”
Hélas Reimagines ‘Michael’ Shoe Alongside Paraboot
Parisian skate brand Hélas has presented a new partnership with Paraboot, following its recent Winter 2022 collection which was unveiled earlier this week. Honing in on the Isère-based shoe brand’s signature MICHAEL shoe, the collaboration pays homage to both classic design and a dedication to comfort along with flexibility.
You Can Sleep in DJ Khaled’s Sneaker Closet
A majority of sneaker fans won’t ever amass the collection that DJ Khaled has, but the music mogul is giving a few lucky individuals the chance to tour his closet and spend the night at his house via a partnership with Airbnb. Today, Khaled and the vacation rental company...
Travis Scott, Skepta, and More to Perform at Mirror Mirror Music Festival Put on by Virgil Abloh Securities
Virgil Abloh’s appreciation for music, art, and design will be celebrated at the first-ever Mirror Mirror Music Festival, which is set to take place on Dec. 3 at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park in Miami, Florida. Performers announced include Travis Scott, Skepta, and Benji B, with the latter artist acting as curator of the one-day event put on by Virgil Abloh Securities, a Virgil-founded creative company.
Stepz Taps Fizzler For New Grime-Tinged Heater “Pacman”
The sample drill debate may still be raging, but it seems there’s still fun to be had judging by UK rap risers Stepz and Fizzler’s new single, “Pacman”. As you’ve probably guessed, it’s the world’s most famous circular ghost-muncher who’s been mined for the track’s central melody by producer Jojo F. Set against sharp bass stabs, this one’s built more for phone speakers than soundsystems, giving it the perfect format to spread far and wide in the digital world.
Post Malone Drops $500,000 on 23-Carat Diamond Pinky Ring
Post Malone celebrated the conclusion of the U.S. leg of his Twelve Carat Tour by dropping $500,000 on a pinky ring. TMZ reports Posty enlisted famed jeweler Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers for an extravagant ring that features 23 carats worth of diamonds. The piece is highlighted by a 5-carat Emerald cut center stone, and features another 5 carats of round diamonds on the side, as well as 13 more 1-carat stones around the band.
The Best Outfits at Day One of ComplexCon 2022
As usual, attendees came out in their very best outfits when attending ComplexCon this year. Naturally, the first ComplexCon to ever be hosted by Verdy attracted a crowd of fashion enthusiasts who were ready to buy drops from Japanese labels like Undercover, Human Made, Girls Don’t Cry, and more. While panels featuring Clipse and Jim Jones temporarily kept attendees off the shopping floor, there were plenty of exciting moments going on at various booths throughout the event. Vince Staples made a surprise appearance at Superplastic. Vandy The Pink built his own fast food restaurant to sell merch. And Awake NY invited Earsnot of the IRAK crew to paint their entire booth.
Dijahsb Announces ‘Living Simple’ EP, Releases New Single “Khadijah”
Toronto rapper Dijahsb’s is back with new single “Khadijah,” while also announcing their newest EP Living Simple, a play on the hit 90s TV show Living Single. “Khadijah” is a breezy track about trying to find true love while being posted up at home wondering if it’s even possible. It’s not as serious as it sounds though as Dijahsb still finds time to crack a joke about their suitors.
From Clipse to Jheri Curl Uzi, Here’s What You Missed at the ‘I Know Nigo’ ComplexCon Concert
NIGO has made a lot of friends throughout his historic career in music and fashion, and those connections have culminated with I Know NIGO—a collaborative album that reflects the multi-hyphenate’s elite ear and strong relationships. Those friendships were on full display at ComplexCon on Sunday night as NIGO, Teriyaki Boyz, the Clipse, Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, and Ski Mask the Slump God graced the stage together to perform some of Nigo’s album (and some of their own essentials) live for the first time.
Stream NIGO®’s Headlining Performance at ComplexCon f/ Clipse, Lil Uzi Vert, and More on Amazon Music
ComplexCon 2022 is closing out on a high note as NIGO® is set to bring his second studio album I Know NIGO! to life in Long Beach, California. Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha T, Clipse, Ski Mask the Slump God, Kodak Black, and Teriyaki Boyz are set to hit the stage, and one can only expect NIGO® will have more surprises up his sleeve.
Jordan Responds to Moldy ‘Lost and Found’ Air Jordan 1 Issue
This weekend’s Air Jordan 1 High “Lost and Found” release was not particularly smooth, with Nike’s SNKRS app suffering from an issue where users couldn’t even enter to try and secure the chance to buy a pair. In the wake of the launch, a few accounts have emerged online of pairs of the coveted Air Jordan 1 damaged by mold.
Chuck D Shouts Out Mississauga Rapper Es, Calls “The Come Up Story” His Favourite Rap Track of 2022
Over the weekend, Public Enemy frontman Chuck D tweeted out a link to the latest episode of his podcast “...AndYouDon’tStop” where he said his favourite rap track of the year is Mississauga-based rapper Es’ “The Come Up Story.”. “Dope beat, quick cuts, one of my...
First Impressions Of Meekz’s New Project ‘Respect The Come Up’
From his incendiary Hoods Hottest freestyle in 2019 to his prescient appearance on “Year Of The Real” with Pa Salieu, M1llionz and Teeway in 2020, the Can’t Stop Won’t Stop EP to last year’s “In The Fire” with Dave and co., Manchester’s Meekz has given us some absolute gold over the past few years and embedded himself in some of modern British rap’s most iconic moments. In short, the pressure was on for this debut mixtape.
