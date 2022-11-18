Read full article on original website
Reward doubled to help find missing Texas State student Jason Landry
AUSTIN, Texas — The family of missing Texas State University student Jason Landry has increased its reward to $20,000 to help find him. Landry went missing on Dec. 13, 2020, when he was driving home to Missouri City, Texas, after leaving his college apartment in San Marcos. His vehicle was found crashed and abandoned in Luling with Landry's personal belongings outside of the car.
LIST: Austin restaurants, shops to visit while family is in town for Thanksgiving, Christmas
AUSTIN, Texas — The holiday season is here, and that might mean you have family visiting for Thanksgiving or Christmas. You might find yourself looking for a restaurant to take Mom and Dad to or a shop Grandma might like. But Austin is full of great spots, so choosing where to go can be overwhelming.
Twins raise $25K for HeartGift, helping kids with congenital defects
AUSTIN, Texas — A pair of twins is celebrating their transition to adulthood by giving back during the holiday season. They called it their "mitzvah project." Melena and Gael Kunik decided that instead of receiving gifts for their bar and bat mitzvoth, they wanted to donate money to HeartGift. HeartGift helps kids in need of heart surgery who are born with congenital defects.
KVUE
Austinites hold vigil for victims of Colorado Springs shooting
The shooting at Club Q left five people dead and more than a dozen injured. In Austin, community members held a vigil to mourn the victims.
Vigil planned for Colorado shooting victims as Austin leaders speak out
AUSTIN, Texas — One local business is inviting the Austin community to come together to honor the five lives lost to a shooting at a queer bar in Colorado over the weekend. The Little Gay Shop is hosting the vigil at its shop located at 828 Airport Blvd. on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The event will also honor the lives of trans lives lost in general, "taken too soon."
'Please reach out' | Police, family appeal for information in Barton Springs homicide investigation
AUSTIN, Texas — The family of a man found shot to death by his car in the parking lot at Zilker Park near Barton Springs Pool on Aug. 25 is asking for anyone who may know something to come forward. Austin police are still searching for leads in the...
Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter holds adoption event on Friday
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Just in time for the holidays, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) wants to help find some furry friends a forever home. The WCRAS is hosting a "Name Your Price" adoption event on Friday. The shelter will let people name their price for adopting all medium-to-large adult dogs and cats. However, puppies, small dogs, and kittens will be adoptable for $75.
News Channel 25
Man's search for missing father continues after 15 years
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Gary Guzman last saw his father, Jaime, when he dropped him off at school in 2007. His dad served in the Army for twenty years. After leaving the military, he worked as a mechanic for the Houston-based company KBR, which sent him back to the Middle East in 2007.
KVUE
Marble Falls ISD reviewing video footage as basketball team responds to racist situation
A racist incident was caught on video at a girl's high school basketball game. A San Antonio- area high school senior is speaking out about the noises made at her.
Texas teen sentenced to 15 years in shooting that killed high school student
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A teenager charged with murder in a Belton shooting has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Belton Police officers arrested Timothy Joseph Grouss in August 2020, when he was 16 years old, for murder in connection with the shooting of 16-year-old Belton High School junior Fernando Martinez. Officers say […]
AFD demonstrates dos and don'ts when deep frying turkey
AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) gave a demonstration on the dos and don'ts when it comes to deep frying your turkey. "When you are going drop a turkey into a deep fryer, you want to make sure you have only enough oil to actually cover that turkey – not enough it’s going to splash over that edge once the turkey is inside of it," said Lt. Angela Martin.
fox7austin.com
Missing nonverbal 5-year-old found safe in Cedar Park: police
CEDAR PARK, Texas - A nonverbal child who went missing Sunday afternoon in Cedar Park has been found safe, according to police. The Cedar Park Police Department shared that five-year-old Rain walked out of his home near W. Parmer Lane and Colonial Parkway earlier Sunday evening. CPPD put out the...
Austin police looking for suspect involved in homicide near Oskar Blues Brewery
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is trying to locate a suspect they believe is responsible for the death of another man near Oskar Blues Brewery. The APD said on Nov. 6, just before 3 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding an injured man at the brewery located at 10420 Metric Blvd. Officers and EMS medics arrived at the scene and found the man, later identified as 28-year-old Daniel Vaquero, lying on the ground with injuries on his head.
KVUE
Video shows racist taunts at high school basketball game
A San Antonio-area basketball player is addressing students making monkey noises at her during a game at Marble Falls High School. The district is now investigating.
6 spots near Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander to fish; plus information on what you can catch, getting licensed
Locals can fish in the river at Georgetown's San Gabriel Park. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Fishing experienced a renaissance during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a 2022 report compiled by the Outdoor Foundation and Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, nearly 5 million more people fished at...
Austin man picks up, moves entire house instead of letting property buyer tear it down
The home was behind Hotel San Jose and the Texas School for the Deaf, near the heart of South Congress.
Fort Hood soldier identified, arrested after Killeen weekend shooting
KILLEEN, Texas — On Tuesday, the Killeen Police Department released the identity of the Fort Hood soldier who was arrested following a shooting that happened over the weekend in Killeen. Police say 28-year-old Cesar Pena-Euresti was arrested after officers were called to the area of Suzie Street and Andover...
KVUE
Reward doubles in search for Jason Landry
The missing Texas State student has not been seen since 2020. His car was found abandoned in Luling.
LIST: Free food, food pantries open for Thanksgiving in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — For those in need of a meal on Thanksgiving because they cannot afford it or need additional help, here's a list of where you can be fed this holiday season all around Central Texas. Austin's Operation Turkey has a myriad of events all week long for...
Hutto couple has been donating blood for over a decade and has no plan of stopping
HUTTO, Texas — Some couples may bond through their similar beliefs or interests but one couple considers donating blood the "perfect date night." John Kingsbury originally started donating blood through his church, but since 9/11, he has been donating on a regular basis. Every two weeks, he goes to the We Are Blood (WRB) Round Rock location to donate platelets.
