Cleveland, OH

Kenny’s checking his shopping list at The Christmas Connection

By Kenny Crumpton
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X60gU_0jFjPXsM00

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) –The Christmas Connection at Cleveland’s I-X Center is a winter wonderland for holiday shoppers and Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton checks out some of the creative shops. Click here to learn more about The Christmas Connection.

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

