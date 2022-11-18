Read full article on original website
LehighValleyLive.com
Lehigh Valley apartments getting pricier, but still a bargain for big-city dwellers
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steels stories here.
Name changes no longer open to public under N.J. order to benefit transgender residents
Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered that name changes in New Jersey will be kept confidential in the state in an action he said is meant to protect transgender residents. The Democratic governor last week signed an executive order that all name change orders filed with the state Department of Treasury after 1948 are exempt from the Open Public Records Act, which allows people to obtain public records from the government.
Marijuana crimes are unnecessarily clogging up Lehigh Valley courts, new study says
Marijuana cases are placing an unnecessary burden on the region’s criminal justice system, according to a new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute. The research and advocacy group based in Allentown reviewed 27,826 criminal cases of all sorts processed in Lehigh County and Northampton County between January 2018 and March 2021 and concluded “marijuana criminalization slows our criminal justice system” and burdens “understaffed public defenders.”
Another popular landscape shrub is headed for Pennsylvania’s banned list
Burning bush – a widely planted landscape shrub popular for its fire-engine-red fall foliage – has been deemed invasive by the state Department of Agriculture and will be phased out of sale in Pennsylvania. The Ag Department’s Controlled Plant and Noxious Weed Committee voted to add burning bush...
Pennsylvania State Police to target aggressive drivers during Thanksgiving enforcement period
Pennsylvania State Police from Bethlehem-based Troop M will target aggressive drivers from 12:01 a.m. Wednesday through 11:59 pm. Sunday during the Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Period, according to a news release. “This safety initiative P.A.D.E.E.P (Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement Education Program) targets drivers who aggressively operate their motor vehicle in a...
There’s more to the role of Pennsylvania coroners than what recent report offered | Opinion
On behalf of 64 coroners and approximately 288 deputy coroners across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania that are represented by the Pennsylvania State Coroners Association, we the undersigned members of the PSCA executive board feel compelled to provide a written response to the report issued by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, and associated media coverage provided by Spotlight PA.
Will the Pennsylvania GOP change course after midterm losses? Probably not. | Opinion
This was not the midterm election Pennsylvania Republicans were expecting. The New York Times reveals that voters in the Keystone State trended leftward, while across the border in New York, the opposite was true, despite the reelection of a Democratic governor. As it stands, the state GOP is trying to...
Disastrous midterm in Lehigh Valley, other suburban areas spells trouble for Pa. GOP | Analysis
Earlier this month, Pennsylvania voters once again defied prognostications, rejected the status quo, and exhibited how demography has realigned the state’s politics. An unpopular Democratic president (born and initially raised in the region that delivered Donald Trump’s 2016 statewide victory), surging voter registration numbers for Republicans, and economic disaffection failed to deliver a red wave. On-the-ground, anti-Democratic sentiment in working-class, once reliably blue regions like northeastern Pennsylvania didn’t translate into electoral destiny for the GOP.
Lehigh Valley weather: Thanksgiving travel forecast starts clear. Black Friday rain possible.
For those traveling from, to or through the Lehigh Valley for the holiday, the Thanksgiving travel forecast looks nice — at least one way. “Getting there will be fine,” National Weather Service meteorologist Ray Martin told lehighvalleylive.com. “Coming back may be tricky.”. Clear skies are expected on...
3 ways the Lehigh Valley has changed since its industrial powerhouse days
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steel stories here.
Pennsylvania firearms deer season opens Saturday. What Lehigh Valley hunters need to know.
If you’re a Keystone State hunter, it’s hard not to get excited about Thanksgiving weekend. That’s because not only do you have the opportunity to spend time with family and friends for the holiday, it also marks the kickoff to the state’s most popular hunting season, the firearms deer season. And this year, hunters have much to be enthusiastic about, with decent-to-excellent deer numbers in most areas of the state, plus plenty of quality bucks likely running around as well.
Fatal crash in Upper Nazareth being investigated, police say
Upper Nazareth police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Sunday morning, police said. Police responded to a two vehicle collision around 2:15 a.m. near the 3000 block of Newburg Road, authorities confirmed. The Northampton County Dispatch Supervisor confirmed the county coroner was called to the scene. A coroner...
Chris Penn made Easton Sweet Shop his personal kitchen during ‘The Florentine’ filming | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Of all the local stories to come out of filming the famous flop “The Florentine,” this one is the tastiest. Actor Chris Penn took over the kitchen of one of the filming locations, the now-former Easton Sweet Shop in Centre Square, and made himself the unofficial chef for cast and crew. According to an Express-Times report 25 years ago this week, his eggplant parmesan lasagna took two days to make but was well worth the wait.
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $20 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning lottery numbers:. 1-6-40-51-67,...
Powerball: Check your numbers, one winner claims Saturday’s $93 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! One winning ticket purchased in Kansas came away with Saturday night’s $93 million jackpot, Previously, someone won a record $2.04 billion in the November 7 drawing. Here are Saturday’s winning lottery numbers:...
