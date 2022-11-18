ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

State of the market: It’s taking almost twice as long for homes to sell in South Florida

Homes are staying on the market longer than they were a year ago, another sign that the market is normalizing. Not only are homes taking longer to sell, but sales overall have declined at least 20% when compared to a year ago, as buyers grapple with rising interest rates and sellers slowly come to grips with the reality of the end of the pandemic housing boom. “Buyers have come to realize that ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Mission Bay Boca Raton Election Invalidated By State Of Florida

Election Earlier This Year Was “Improper” Says State. Law Firm Had Threatened Homeowner Who Questioned Election Through Social Media. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Board of Governors for Boca Raton community “Mission Bay” Monday morning is largely out — after the Florida Department […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WDBO

Residential home sales plummet in Florida

For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

5 places to get a great Cuban sandwich in Miami

There are plenty of places to get Cuban sandwiches in Miami, but which stand out?. Here are five terrific places to get a Cuban sandwich. Why it stands out: A Miami staple for decades, Enriqueta's has been visited by celebrities like David Beckham, Lauren Jauregui and Nick Jonas. Address: 186...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places. The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down. Extra high moisture from...
MIAMI, FL
luxury-houses.net

Magnificent Waterfront Estate with 188 FT of Prime Water Frontage in North Miami Beach Florida Asks $22.35 Million

142 South Island Home in North Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 142 South Island, North Miami Beach, Florida is an impeccable residence with 188 feet of prime water frontage and amazing features including panoramic private views, fabulous resort-like amenities and beautiful landscape. This Home in North Miami Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 142 South Island, please contact Emma Mattout (Phone: 305-542-2171) & Leon Ickowicz (Phone: 305-495-0922) at Elite International Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
thenewtropic.com

Meet Germane Barnes, award-winning designer-architect

Special release in collaboration with Commissioner. Germane Barnes’ research and design practice explores the connection between architecture and identity. Exhibited and published at The Museum of Modern Art, in The New York Times and Architect Magazine, recent awards include the Harvard Wheelwright Prize, the Rome Prize in Architecture and the Architectural League Prize for Young Architects + Designers. Germane is the AIRIE Everglades inaugural Wege Invitational Fellow.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Sale of $13.3 million development site in Uptown Miami’s Little River

Gridline Properties and DWNTWN Realty Advisors recently closed on another significant transaction within the Little River neighborhood of Miami. The sale included 2.2 acres on NE Second Ave. in the northern section of Little River. The property, located at 8038 NE Second Ave., Miami, FL 33138, closed on Oct. 27 for $13.3 million.
MIAMI, FL
sflcn.com

Miami-Dade County’s Black Economic Development Agency Doubles Homebuying Subsidy

MIAMI – Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT), a County agency committed to ensuring Black residents participate in Miami-Dade County’s economic growth, recently approved a dramatic increase to its Homeownership Assistance Program (HAP) subsidy. During its November board meeting, trustees approved an action item that could increase the contribution...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Even in heavily blue Broward, DeSantis’s results gave Republicans reason to cheer and Democrats cause for alarm

Looking at a map of Florida election results, Broward County looks like a blue oasis for Democrats in the Republican red state of Florida. But a closer look at the 2022 midterm elections shows it’s somewhat of a mirage — and an ominous sign for any Democrat who thinks their party has a shot at winning statewide elections in the foreseeable future. Broward is one of only five Florida counties, ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Absolute BEST Breakfast Spots in Miami, Florida – (With Photos)

Miami is a city that never sleeps, and as a tourist, you are probably up for anything. It is a place that offers a variety of different cuisines and cultures. It is also the perfect place to try different types of food. Many restaurants in Miami offer breakfast. But it’s...
MIAMI, FL
miamirealtors.com

Broward County Mid-Market Condo Sales Rise for Third Consecutive Month; Total Active Listings Increase for Fourth Consecutive Month

Broward County mid-market condominium sales rose for the third consecutive month as total active listings jumped for the fourth straight month in October 2022, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “Condos priced between $400K to $600K continue selling fast in Broward...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Residents in flooded neighborhoods wait for water to recede

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After relentless rain slammed South Florida on Sunday, some residents continued to deal with high waters Monday morning and are waiting for them to recede. “I just thought that maybe it would come into the yard eventually, but it’s been standing there,” northeast Miami-Dade resident...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

