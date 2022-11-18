Read full article on original website
State of the market: It’s taking almost twice as long for homes to sell in South Florida
Homes are staying on the market longer than they were a year ago, another sign that the market is normalizing. Not only are homes taking longer to sell, but sales overall have declined at least 20% when compared to a year ago, as buyers grapple with rising interest rates and sellers slowly come to grips with the reality of the end of the pandemic housing boom. “Buyers have come to realize that ...
Mission Bay Boca Raton Election Invalidated By State Of Florida
Election Earlier This Year Was “Improper” Says State. Law Firm Had Threatened Homeowner Who Questioned Election Through Social Media. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Board of Governors for Boca Raton community “Mission Bay” Monday morning is largely out — after the Florida Department […]
Residential home sales plummet in Florida
For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
TRAVEL: Flight Delays, Cancelations Already At South Florida Airports
Getaway Day Expected To Break Local Records. Reminder: Most Animals Need To Be Pre-Registered. The Fake “Emotional Support” Ruse Is Over. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 6:02 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you are flying in or out of Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, or Miami […]
Miami New Times
FriendsWithYou Want You to Meet Starchild, Sent Here on a Mission To Unify the Planet
In a world lacking harmony among inhabitants keen on wasting a dwindling supply of natural resources, what if we could start over fresh, united in love for each other, the land, and the water all around us?. FriendsWithYou has spread messages of radical kindness, positivity, and a neo-naturalistic love of...
floridapolitics.com
Unopposed city pols glide to election in Palm Beach County in advance of March elections
Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer wins a final, three-year term without opposition. The General Election is over, but qualifying deadlines elected municipal candidates in Palm Beach County as no one emerged to challenge their candidacy. The day after the General Election, Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer was re-elected to his...
Officials At South Florida Airports: Arrive 3 Hours Early This Week
Palm Beach International Airport remind says to expect longer wait times at security checkpoints, especially for early morning flights.
5 places to get a great Cuban sandwich in Miami
There are plenty of places to get Cuban sandwiches in Miami, but which stand out?. Here are five terrific places to get a Cuban sandwich. Why it stands out: A Miami staple for decades, Enriqueta's has been visited by celebrities like David Beckham, Lauren Jauregui and Nick Jonas. Address: 186...
calleochonews.com
Ken Griffin and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez engage in an economic discussion about Miami
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Ken Griffin engaged in a 35-minute-long discussion regarding economics you don’t want to miss. Citadel’s proud founder, Ken Griffin, has been all over the headlines since he announced his big plans for the Magic City. Ken Griffin' move from Chicago to Miami has become big news in the past few months.
Click10.com
Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places. The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down. Extra high moisture from...
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Waterfront Estate with 188 FT of Prime Water Frontage in North Miami Beach Florida Asks $22.35 Million
142 South Island Home in North Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 142 South Island, North Miami Beach, Florida is an impeccable residence with 188 feet of prime water frontage and amazing features including panoramic private views, fabulous resort-like amenities and beautiful landscape. This Home in North Miami Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 142 South Island, please contact Emma Mattout (Phone: 305-542-2171) & Leon Ickowicz (Phone: 305-495-0922) at Elite International Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
thenewtropic.com
Meet Germane Barnes, award-winning designer-architect
Special release in collaboration with Commissioner. Germane Barnes’ research and design practice explores the connection between architecture and identity. Exhibited and published at The Museum of Modern Art, in The New York Times and Architect Magazine, recent awards include the Harvard Wheelwright Prize, the Rome Prize in Architecture and the Architectural League Prize for Young Architects + Designers. Germane is the AIRIE Everglades inaugural Wege Invitational Fellow.
Fate Of Broward Superintendent Now In New Hands
Newly elected school board members are replacing four of the five appointed by Governor DeSantis who voted to fire Dr. Vickie Cartwright.
communitynewspapers.com
Sale of $13.3 million development site in Uptown Miami’s Little River
Gridline Properties and DWNTWN Realty Advisors recently closed on another significant transaction within the Little River neighborhood of Miami. The sale included 2.2 acres on NE Second Ave. in the northern section of Little River. The property, located at 8038 NE Second Ave., Miami, FL 33138, closed on Oct. 27 for $13.3 million.
sflcn.com
Miami-Dade County’s Black Economic Development Agency Doubles Homebuying Subsidy
MIAMI – Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT), a County agency committed to ensuring Black residents participate in Miami-Dade County’s economic growth, recently approved a dramatic increase to its Homeownership Assistance Program (HAP) subsidy. During its November board meeting, trustees approved an action item that could increase the contribution...
Even in heavily blue Broward, DeSantis’s results gave Republicans reason to cheer and Democrats cause for alarm
Looking at a map of Florida election results, Broward County looks like a blue oasis for Democrats in the Republican red state of Florida. But a closer look at the 2022 midterm elections shows it’s somewhat of a mirage — and an ominous sign for any Democrat who thinks their party has a shot at winning statewide elections in the foreseeable future. Broward is one of only five Florida counties, ...
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Absolute BEST Breakfast Spots in Miami, Florida – (With Photos)
Miami is a city that never sleeps, and as a tourist, you are probably up for anything. It is a place that offers a variety of different cuisines and cultures. It is also the perfect place to try different types of food. Many restaurants in Miami offer breakfast. But it’s...
miamirealtors.com
Broward County Mid-Market Condo Sales Rise for Third Consecutive Month; Total Active Listings Increase for Fourth Consecutive Month
Broward County mid-market condominium sales rose for the third consecutive month as total active listings jumped for the fourth straight month in October 2022, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “Condos priced between $400K to $600K continue selling fast in Broward...
Click10.com
Residents in flooded neighborhoods wait for water to recede
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After relentless rain slammed South Florida on Sunday, some residents continued to deal with high waters Monday morning and are waiting for them to recede. “I just thought that maybe it would come into the yard eventually, but it’s been standing there,” northeast Miami-Dade resident...
Miami International Airport Expecting Record Number Of Passengers
150-thousand people per day are making their way through MIA.
