Homes are staying on the market longer than they were a year ago, another sign that the market is normalizing. Not only are homes taking longer to sell, but sales overall have declined at least 20% when compared to a year ago, as buyers grapple with rising interest rates and sellers slowly come to grips with the reality of the end of the pandemic housing boom. “Buyers have come to realize that ...

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO