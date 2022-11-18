Read full article on original website
Florida Legislative Black Caucus elects new leader — Democrat Dianne Hart
'I believe that she will work as hard as possible to get the job done for the Caucus in the state of Florida.'. With incumbents and new lawmakers convening Tuesday in the Legislature, state Rep. Dianne Hart will take a leadership role as Chair of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus, a group of minority lawmakers established in the 1960s.
Pro-abortion activists may be scarce while anti-abortion crowd rallies Tuesday at the Capitol
'We’re more likely to hold an event at the state Capitol around a committee meeting or floor vote on a bill we’re concerned about ...'. While anti-abortion activists plan to rally on the Florida Capitol grounds and inside the building Tuesday, abortion rights groups may not be around to counter their messaging.
'Hate kills': Some Florida lawmakers blame political rhetoric, LGBTQ policies for generating intolerance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Some Florida legislators are speaking out after the deadly mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub. Their message: Florida's policies singling out the LGBTQ community can be dangerous. Some legislators and those in the LGBTQ community are blaming political rhetoric for generating intolerance and even violence.
Florida Lawmaker Interested in Heading up State Republican Party
State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who was crushed in the 2022 Republican primary congressional race in Florida’s 7th District by now Congressman-elect Cory Mills, appears to be desperately trying to keep his political dreams alive and is said to be eyeing the chairmanship of the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF).
27-year-old conviction keeps elected Broward School Board member unseated
Rodney Velez's ineligibility for office could give Ron DeSantis another appointee on the turmoil-racked Board. Gov. Ron DeSantis might be appointing another Broward County School Board member — his sixth in the last year — because one of those elected to the Board has not had his civil rights fully restored from a 1995 felony conviction.
Governor Ron DeSantis Brags: “If People Want To Know How To Conduct Elections, Look What Florida Does”
All votes were counted while dealing with a hurricane. Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 19, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis - newly reelected - spoke to the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual summit in Las Vegas where he proudly spoke of his victory. During his address, he also described the success of Florida's electoral system, that counted all the votes cast within 24-hours, at the same time as dealing with the effects of Hurricane Nicole.
Charges dropped against Florida man accused of illegally voting in 2020
Charges against a man accused by Governor Ron DeSantis of committing voter fraud were dropped by prosecutors on Monday.
Which Florida teachers get pay increase?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More cash for teachers. It was greater than only a hope, it was written into laws over the previous 3 years in Florida. But who precisely bought the cash?. $47,500 is meant to be the bottom wage for teachers in Florida and for a lot of...
Last Call for 11.21.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Among the pomp and circumstance of Sen. Lauren Book’s re-election as Senate Democratic Leader, Parkland father Fred Guttenberg delivered a prayer for the end of gun violence.
VIDEO: State Rep. Dianne Hart elected chair of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus
ORLANDO, Fla. (FNN) – State Representative Dianne Hart (D-Tampa), incoming Chair of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus, talks briefly with Florida National News on the importance of the Florida Blue Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium in Orlando Saturday. The Florida Classic is an annual college football rivalry game between Bethune–Cookman University and Florida A&M University.
Ron DeSantis presents ‘blueprint for success’ at Republican Jewish Coalition presidential cattle call
'The job of a leader is not to stick your finger in the wind.'. At the first cattle call for 2024 presidential contenders, Gov. Ron DeSantis touted his record as a proven path to victory for other Republicans. “What the election results in Florida show is that Florida really has...
Florida is turning its back on the New South, embracing its Dixie-fied past
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida was once a New South state. From the early 1960s to 2000 or so, Florida had leaders who looked to the future, determined to leave Jim Crow behind and separate ourselves from the likes of Alabama. We had governors committed to equal justice, open government, and voting rights — however imperfectly achieved. No more. […] The post Florida is turning its back on the New South, embracing its Dixie-fied past appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Facing South Florida: One-on-One with State Rep. Anna Eskamani
After the midterm elections, Republicans now control both the House and Senate in the state of Florida. Jim talks to State Rep. Anna Eskamani about what that will mean for the upcoming legislative session.Guest: State Rep. Anna Eskamani/(D) District 47/Orange County
Which teachers will actually receive a major pay boost by the state of Florida?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More money for teachers. It was more than just a hope, it was written into legislation over the past 3 years in Florida. But who exactly got the money?. $47,500 is supposed to be the lowest salary for teachers in Florida and for many teachers, that's a massive raise. The increase in teacher pay was even a central theme of a campaign ad for Governor Ron DeSantis.
Judge refuses to block insurance mediation measures in struggling Florida property insurance market
With Florida property insurers trying to curb lawsuits, a Leon County circuit judge has refused to block a decision by Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier that could steer at least some disputes away from courtrooms. Judge Angela Dempsey last week rejected a request by contractors for a preliminary injunction against Altmaier’s decision early this year to approve policy changes proposed by American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida.
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 11.13.22
Ron DeSantis-Donald Trump watchers can start microwaving their popcorn. But Broward voters got a middle finger from the DeSantis-controlled Board. With Florida’s election in the rearview and the 2023 Legislative Session still months away, you might think this is a potential time for a cease-fire in Florida’s perpetual culture war zone.
Florida releases Medicaid data; managed care procurement underway
Data must be released at least 90 days before the invitation to negotiate. The state’s Medicaid managed care procurement is officially underway. The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) released the Medicaid data book on Tuesday morning. Florida Statutes require AHCA to publish a data book at least 90 days before issuing the invitation to negotiate (ITN) for the statewide Medicaid managed care (SMMC) program.
Even in heavily blue Broward, DeSantis’s results gave Republicans reason to cheer and Democrats cause for alarm
Looking at a map of Florida election results, Broward County looks like a blue oasis for Democrats in the Republican red state of Florida. But a closer look at the 2022 midterm elections shows it’s somewhat of a mirage — and an ominous sign for any Democrat who thinks their party has a shot at winning statewide elections in the foreseeable future. Broward is one of only five Florida counties, ...
New Sheriff In Florida’s Weed World
An attorney with decades of military experience is taking over as the state’s new pot czar at a time when the state’s medical-marijuana industry is poised to double in size. Florida Department of Health officials tapped Christopher Phillip Kimball to serve as director of the
Personnel note: Thomas Philpot joins GrayRobinson’s National Alcohol Beverage Practice
Philpot is the former Chief of Staff at the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Former Department of Business and Professional Regulation Chief of Staff Thomas Philpot is joining GrayRobinson’s National Alcohol Beverage Practice as a shareholder. “Thomas is a consummate professional, and we consider him a pivotal addition...
