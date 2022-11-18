Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players are a bit fed up with some of the changes made since the predecessor. Call of Duty is a very interesting franchise because on the surface, it has largely remained the same since its inception. You run around, shoot people on tight maps, and get rewarded for doing well. Pretty simple, that's why it has a wide appeal. However, for fans, the developers do need to change things up with every new entry to make it feel more refined and help it stand out from the other games. Those who play the games year to year know that the series has seen massive changes and Warzone 2 isn't much of an exception.

4 DAYS AGO