Rankings of Chicago area hospitals gives incomplete picture: Local health care writer

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A new study evaluated local hospitals on patient safety. But, a local health care writer says there's more to health care grades than meets the eye.

The study from the non-profit Leapfrog Group evaluated 3,000 hospitals across the country on preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries, and infections.

A number of Chicago-area hospitals got A-ratings, but several well known hospitals got lower rankings.

Bruce Japsen, Chicago-based health care writer for Forbes says it's hard to evaluate hospitals on a level playing field because different hospitals get different patients.

“There is data out there, the insurance companies have it, I think it’s just maybe contingent upon people to find a way to disclose it in a way that’s understandable to everybody, which is not that easy in healthcare,” Japsen said.

Japsen said the health care rankings are an incomplete way of solving a real problem for patients, which is finding neutral evaluations of doctors and hospitals.

“If you go buy a car you’re going to know more about recalls and things like that than you would your doctor’s care,” Japsen added.

