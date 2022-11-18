Rankings of Chicago area hospitals gives incomplete picture: Local health care writer
CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A new study evaluated local hospitals on patient safety. But, a local health care writer says there's more to health care grades than meets the eye.
The study from the non-profit Leapfrog Group evaluated 3,000 hospitals across the country on preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries, and infections.
A number of Chicago-area hospitals got A-ratings, but several well known hospitals got lower rankings.
Bruce Japsen, Chicago-based health care writer for Forbes says it's hard to evaluate hospitals on a level playing field because different hospitals get different patients.
“There is data out there, the insurance companies have it, I think it’s just maybe contingent upon people to find a way to disclose it in a way that’s understandable to everybody, which is not that easy in healthcare,” Japsen said.
Japsen said the health care rankings are an incomplete way of solving a real problem for patients, which is finding neutral evaluations of doctors and hospitals.
“If you go buy a car you’re going to know more about recalls and things like that than you would your doctor’s care,” Japsen added.
Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Comments / 2