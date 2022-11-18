GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The City of Green Bay wants dismissed a lawsuit challenging the access election observers had during early voting. The Republican National Committee, along with four non-Green Bay residents, filed the lawsuit Nov. 1 accusing Green Bay city clerk Celestine Jeffreys of violating the law by not allowing people to observe all public aspects of in-person absentee voting at city hall. A judge had a hearing Nov. 2, and ordered the city to make changes for the remaining days of absentee voting before the Nov. 8 election.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO