Fox11online.com
UWGB reacts to death of longtime soccer coach Santaga
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay continues to mourn the loss of one of its legendary coaches. Campus leaders issued statements on Tuesday in reaction to the Nov. 12 death of longtime soccer coach Aldo Santaga. Santaga coached the men's team from 1978-1992 and also led the...
Fox11online.com
Packers player teams up with grocer to provide 100 turkeys for those in need
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay Packers player is helping make Thanksgiving brighter for those in need. De'Vondre Campbell and his foundation has partnered with Meijer to host a Thanksgiving turkey distribution event at Paul's Pantry in Green Bay. Volunteers were on hand Tuesday, giving out 100 turkeys. Paul's...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin Maritime Museum confirms evidence of Lake Michigan shipwreck
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WLUK) -- The discovery of evidence in a Lake Michigan shipwreck comes on the 175th anniversary of its sinking. The Wisconsin Maritime Museum recently confirmed the steamer Phoenix was found off the coast of Sheboygan. Built in 1845, officials say the Phoenix was carrying coffee, molasses, general merchandise...
Fox11online.com
Dreams come true as 10-year-old with rare cancer uses Wish to make Wisconsin cheese
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Make-A-Wish Foundation is known for making dreams come true, but a 10-year-old from North Carolina asked for something pretty unique. Most kids wish for a trip to Disney or the chance to meet with a celebrity -- but Maxx Ball, who was diagnosed with a rare cancer called Ewing Sarcoma last year, wanted something different.
Fox11online.com
Deer Hunt 2022: Hunters recap opening weekend
SHIOCTON (WLUK) --Saturday marked the start of the nine-day gun deer hunt season. Hunters took a break Sunday to enjoy some food at Hometown Grill in Shiocton. It was hunter Elliot Pegel’s birthday, and he made the most of opening weekend. “I’ve gotten two, a buck and a doe,...
Fox11online.com
Fireworks convention makes backup plans in Oshkosh despite Buchanan approving permit
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An international fireworks convention is making backup plans after having some difficulty moving forward with the Town of Buchanan. Despite Buchanan's approval of the Pyrotechnics Guild International's permits last week, the show could end up in Oshkosh. The group wants to return to the Wisconsin International Raceway...
Fox11online.com
Things to keep in mind if you're traveling by air for Thanksgiving
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- You may be preparing to travel for Thanksgiving right now. Officials from the Transportation Security Administration offered helpful tips Monday at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport. You should be prepared, with all of your packing and airport logistics. Have all the ID you need. Wear comfortable...
Fox11online.com
Volunteers prepare 3,000 Thanksgiving meals to deliver throughout Brown County
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Volunteers are responding to an increase in need as they prepare meals for families this Thanksgiving. Volunteers for Christian Outreach came together at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village Tuesday to prepare 3,000 meals. That's 1,000 more than they normally serve. Previously, Lambeau Field hosted Christian Outreach's Annual Ecumenical...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay wants lawsuit over election observers' access tossed
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The City of Green Bay wants dismissed a lawsuit challenging the access election observers had during early voting. The Republican National Committee, along with four non-Green Bay residents, filed the lawsuit Nov. 1 accusing Green Bay city clerk Celestine Jeffreys of violating the law by not allowing people to observe all public aspects of in-person absentee voting at city hall. A judge had a hearing Nov. 2, and ordered the city to make changes for the remaining days of absentee voting before the Nov. 8 election.
Fox11online.com
College Avenue filled with wonder by Appleton's 51st annual Christmas parade
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Even after 51 years of the Appleton Christmas parade, tens of thousands continue to line up on college avenue to share excitement for the holidays. “It’s always exciting," Tommy Powers said, "It never disappoints. Never”. Some parade goers arrived several hours early to get a front...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin gas prices take another big dip
(WLUK) -- In time for millions of holiday travelers hitting the road, gas prices took another big dip. The price at the pump in Green Bay dropped 25.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26/g today, according to GasBuddy. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.26/g,...
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc's school board faces criticism for curriculum changes, superintendent hire
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Tension was high Tuesday evening at a Manitowoc school board meeting as public speakers were divided on whether to support changes the board has been considering when it comes to leadership and curriculum. “We’re terrified of the things you’re doing,” parent Rebecca Wilinski told the board....
Fox11online.com
Shots fired at Green Bay residence, police searching for suspects
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are looking for individuals involved in a shots fired incident on the city's west side. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane. Shots were fired at a residence with a 55-year-old woman and two juveniles inside. No...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay fire department to use wreaths to educate community about fire safety
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is putting up wreaths outside of its fire stations this week but not just to spread holiday cheer. It's looking to educate the public about fire safety, especially during the holiday season. The wreath begins with all green bulbs, but...
Fox11online.com
High school's reality store an effort to provide financial education
KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- Students at Kimberly High School got a real-life look at budgeting for the future. They learned the details of money management at the school's 15th annual "Reality Store." The yearly financial literacy event is a fun, effective way for students to learn about personal accounting, financial responsibility...
Fox11online.com
11-year-old fatally shot during deer hunt
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin is marred by the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in the town of Seneca in Green Lake County. The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday. According to a Wisconsin Department of...
Fox11online.com
Holiday cheer to fill downtown Appleton for annual Christmas parade
APPLETON (WUK) -- Tens of thousands of people are expected to pack downtown Appleton Tuesday night for the 51st Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. The parade features about 80 entries including more than two dozen marching bands. Some of the new entries this year...
Fox11online.com
2 dead, 9 injured in multiple crashes on I-41 in Appleton
APPLETON (WLUK) -- An OWI rollover crash on the highway in Appleton became the catalyst to other crashes, resulting in two deaths and nine people injured, including a pregnant woman. The first crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of I-41 at mile marker 144. Authorities...
Fox11online.com
Deer Hunt 2022: Carcass waste dumpsters available across the Northwoods
OCONTO COUNTY (WLUK) -- Opening weekend of Deer Hunt 2022 is in the books, and an effort is underway to help stop the spread of deadly diseases, including chronic wasting disease. CWD is the fatal affliction that impacts the nervous systems of deer, elk, and moose. At the Town of...
