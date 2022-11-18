Location: Beaver Stadium (State College, Pennsylvania) All-time Matchup Record: Michigan State leads 18-17-1 No matter how forgettable you’d like it to be, the aches felt following Michigan State’s double overtime loss to Indiana on Saturday may be one felt for a while to come. The Spartans had an opportunity to salvage what's been mostly a disappointing season and lock in a bowl game before heading to a hostile environment at Penn State to close the season, but missed wide left.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO