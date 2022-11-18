Home Sales Fell for the Ninth Straight Month in October, as Higher Mortgage Rates Scared Off Potential Buyers

Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
11 U.S. Cities Where Rent Is Actually Cheaper Than It Was Last Year
Rent prices in the largest U.S. markets dipped for a second consecutive month in October, to less than $2,000 for the first time since April, new data reveals. In 50 of the largest U.S. metro areas, median rent prices declined 0.9% in October, dropping from an average of $2,002 to $1,983, according to online brokerage Redfin's latest data.
NBC Miami
Treasury Yields Rise as Traders Await Fed Minutes, Key Economic Data
Treasury yields climbed on Wednesday as investors looked to the release of U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes, which could provide clues about future monetary policy. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was trading at around 3.7650% at around 3:40 a.m. ET after rising by less than a basis point. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was up by around two basis points to 4.5372%.
NBC Miami
Bitcoin Bounces Off 2-Year Low With 5% Rally Even as Traders Remain Cautious After FTX Collapse
Bitcoin jumped higher on Wednesday bouncing off a two-year low hit the day before even as traders remain cautious over the possible contagion from the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Bitcoin rose more than 5% to trade at $16,486.50 at around 2:05 a.m. ET. It has been a tough year...
NBC Miami
Here's When Wall Street Thinks Inflation Could Finally End
It's the question on the minds of market watchers, economists and consumers alike: When will soaring prices fall back down to earth?. There are hints that the worst of the U.S.'s bout with inflation may be in the past. The consumer price index, a widely watched inflation gauge, came in at 7.7% in October when compared with a year earlier. While that was still well above the Federal Reserves' 2% target, it did clock in below Wall Street's expectations.
