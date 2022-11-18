ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hialeah Gardens, FL

NBC Miami

3-Year-Old Drowns in Miramar Pool: Police

A 3-year-old girl drowned in a backyard pool Friday in Miramar, police said. Officers responded at around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Southwest 29th Court and 192nd Terrace, where they found the child unresponsive in the pool, Miramar Police said. The girl was transported to Memorial Hospital in critical...
MIRAMAR, FL
NBC Miami

Crews Battle Fire Inside Northwest Miami Apartment Building

Fire crews spent part of Tuesday morning putting out a blaze that broke out inside an apartment building in northwest Miami. Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the 1200 block of Northwest 1st Avenue, where flames could be seen coming from the window of one room inside the three story building.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man in Wheelchair Struck by 18-Wheeler That Left Scene in NW Miami-Dade

A man in a motorized wheelchair was critically injured after he was struck by an 18-wheeler that left the scene in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday, officials said. The incident happened near the intersection of Northwest 7th Avenue and 103rd Street, Miami-Dade Police officials said. Footage showed the victim's damaged wheelchair on...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Suspected Purse Thieves Caught on Camera at North Lauderdale Store

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the two suspected purse thieves caught on camera inside a Walmart in North Lauderdale. A 76-year-old woman told police she was out shopping when her purse was stolen, containing her iPhone, credit cards, checkbook and other items. The Broward Sheriff's Office...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Officials Identify Body as Broward Woman Allegedly Murdered by Husband

Officials Tuesday positively identified a body that was found in unincorporated Miami-Dade last week as a Broward woman who was allegedly murdered by her husband. Mimose Dulcio, 39, had been last seen the evening of Nov. 10 at her home in unincorporated central Broward, and a missing person alert was issued for her two days later.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Authorities Searching for Missing Girl in Tamarac

Authorities were searching for an girl who went missing in Tamarac Monday. The girl, believed to be around 8 years old, reportedly went missing somewhere near the 5000 block of Island Club Drive. Footage showed Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and an ambulance in the area. No other information was immediately...
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

Girl Found Safe After Going Missing in Tamarac: BSO

Authorities have found a girl who went missing in Tamarac Monday. The girl, believed to be around 8 years old, had reportedly gone missing somewhere near the 5000 block of Island Club Drive. Footage showed Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and an ambulance in the area. Officials later said the girl...
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

Man Arrested Over a Year After Woman's Shooting Death at Miami Condo

Police arrested a man in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman inside a downtown Miami condo over a year ago. Haider Rana, 24, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Maame Amuah after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Over the weekend, a judge ordered Rana to stay in jail with no bond.
MIAMI, FL

