NBC Miami
3-Year-Old Drowns in Miramar Pool: Police
A 3-year-old girl drowned in a backyard pool Friday in Miramar, police said. Officers responded at around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Southwest 29th Court and 192nd Terrace, where they found the child unresponsive in the pool, Miramar Police said. The girl was transported to Memorial Hospital in critical...
NBC Miami
Crews Battle Fire Inside Northwest Miami Apartment Building
Fire crews spent part of Tuesday morning putting out a blaze that broke out inside an apartment building in northwest Miami. Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the 1200 block of Northwest 1st Avenue, where flames could be seen coming from the window of one room inside the three story building.
NBC Miami
North Miami Beach Home Hit by Gunfire in 2nd Drive-By Shooting in 2 Days
Police were investigating a drive-by shooting at a North Miami Beach home Tuesday morning, the second day in a row the home has been hit by gunfire. North Miami Beach Police said over 30 shots were fired into the home in the 15700 block of Northeast 15th Place. No injures were reported.
NBC Miami
Shooting Suspects Flee After Bentley Crashes Into Pembroke Pines Funeral Home: FHP
Suspects believed to be involved in a shooting fled on foot after crashing a Bentley into a funeral home in Pembroke Pines early Tuesday, authorities said. Pembroke Pines Police responded to the crash at Boyd's Funeral Home at 6400 Hollywood Boulevard and found the SUV abandoned, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.
NBC Miami
Man in Wheelchair Struck by 18-Wheeler That Left Scene in NW Miami-Dade
A man in a motorized wheelchair was critically injured after he was struck by an 18-wheeler that left the scene in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday, officials said. The incident happened near the intersection of Northwest 7th Avenue and 103rd Street, Miami-Dade Police officials said. Footage showed the victim's damaged wheelchair on...
NBC Miami
Boy Injured in Homestead Car Shootout Remains Hospitalized as Investigation Continues
A 12-year-old boy injured in a shootout involving two cars in Homestead over the weekend remained hospitalized as an investigation into the incident was ongoing. Homestead Police officials said the boy was shot while he was inside a car that was involved in a rolling shootout near the 400 block of Southwest 8th Avenue Saturday afternoon.
NBC Miami
Suspected Purse Thieves Caught on Camera at North Lauderdale Store
Police are asking for the public's help in finding the two suspected purse thieves caught on camera inside a Walmart in North Lauderdale. A 76-year-old woman told police she was out shopping when her purse was stolen, containing her iPhone, credit cards, checkbook and other items. The Broward Sheriff's Office...
NBC Miami
North Miami Beach House Riddled With Bullets in Drive-By Shooting
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a North Miami Beach home riddled with bullets Monday morning. North Miami Beach Police officials said the shooting happened at a home in the 15700 block of Northeast 15th Place shortly before 7 a.m. Several shots were fired into the residence but...
NBC Miami
Shooting Investigated at Same North Miami Beach Location as Earlier Drive-by Shooting
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting Tuesday in North Miami Beach that reportedly took place at the same location as a shooting that took place Monday morning. Officers arrived at the scene in the 15700 block of Northeast 15th Place, surrounding the scene with police tape as police investigated around the area.
NBC Miami
No Injuries Reported After Drive-By Shooting in North Miami Beach: Police
Police are investigating what they said was a drive-by shooting Monday morning at a North Miami Beach home. North Miami Beach Police responded to the scene in the 15700 block of Northeast 15th Place before 7 a.m., saying several shots were fired into the residence. No injuries were reported. Police...
NBC Miami
Suspect in Hit-and-Run Involving North Miami Beach Officer in Custody: Police
A suspect involved in a hit-and-run involving a North Miami Beach Police officer was taken into custody Monday morning, officials said. The incident happened around 9 a.m. in the area of Northeast 7th Avenue and 167th Street. Footage showed officers with guns drawn surrounding a black sedan at the scene.
NBC Miami
FHP Search For Suspect After Man Fatally Struck by Car in SW Miami-Dade
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash Saturday that left a man dead in SW Miami-Dade, officials said. The crash occurred near the intersection of Bird Road and Southwest 89th Avenue on Saturday night. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed the victim died on the scene, the FHP said. A...
NBC Miami
Officials Identify Body as Broward Woman Allegedly Murdered by Husband
Officials Tuesday positively identified a body that was found in unincorporated Miami-Dade last week as a Broward woman who was allegedly murdered by her husband. Mimose Dulcio, 39, had been last seen the evening of Nov. 10 at her home in unincorporated central Broward, and a missing person alert was issued for her two days later.
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Being Shot Multiple Times in NW Miami-Dade
Police are investigating after a shooting in northwest Miami-Dade sent a man to the hospital Monday morning. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of Northwest 68th Terrace, Miami-Dade Police officials said. When officers responded to the area in reference to a ShotSpotter alert, they found the...
NBC Miami
Authorities Searching for Missing Girl in Tamarac
Authorities were searching for an girl who went missing in Tamarac Monday. The girl, believed to be around 8 years old, reportedly went missing somewhere near the 5000 block of Island Club Drive. Footage showed Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and an ambulance in the area. No other information was immediately...
NBC Miami
Girl Found Safe After Going Missing in Tamarac: BSO
Authorities have found a girl who went missing in Tamarac Monday. The girl, believed to be around 8 years old, had reportedly gone missing somewhere near the 5000 block of Island Club Drive. Footage showed Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and an ambulance in the area. Officials later said the girl...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Officer Arrested on DUI Charges in Marked Police Car in Hollywood
A Miami-Dade Police officer was in his marked car when he was arrested on DUI charges in Hollywood, officials said. Leopold Louis, 42, was arrested Sunday on charges including DUI and DUI with property damage, Broward County jail records showed. Louis appeared in court Monday where a judge granted him...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested Over a Year After Woman's Shooting Death at Miami Condo
Police arrested a man in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman inside a downtown Miami condo over a year ago. Haider Rana, 24, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Maame Amuah after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Over the weekend, a judge ordered Rana to stay in jail with no bond.
NBC Miami
$50K Reward as Pair Sought in Armed Robbery of USPS Letter Carrier in Tamarac
Authorities are searching for a pair of suspects who robbed a United States Postal Service letter carrier at gunpoint in Tamarac last week and are offering a hefty reward. The robbery happened Nov. 16 in the 7300 block of Northwest 64th Court. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the postal worker...
NBC Miami
Residency Dispute Leaves Fort Lauderdale City Commission Short-Staffed
The City of Fort Lauderdale is hoping to seat a full city commission, and soon. On Tuesday, the city’s website showed the only current elected officials as Mayor Dean Trantalis and Commissioner Steven Glassman. Former City Auditor, John Herbst, handily won the Commission District One seat on November 8th....
