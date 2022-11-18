The Barn Theatre Debuts Studio Series Productions

The Barn Theatre in Stuart will reintroduce its Studio Series Productions this holiday season. These special event performances are part of the Barn’s fundraising initiatives and are presented as staged readings in a black box setting, providing an opportunity to explore interesting and often off-beat theater. As a bonus, it gives experienced actors who are unable to commit to main stage productions an opportunity to perform. The Barn also encourages novices to join in the fun and learn the craft.

This season’s series, dubbed Holidays with a Twist, includes four short plays with holiday themes. The plays are quirky and funny, and contain adult themes and language. The lineup includes: Mrs. Claus , which follows holiday stress through the protagonist’s eyes; Jingle Bell Express , featuring a Holiday Village Santa employee meeting a co-worker for happy hour at local tavern; Epiphany , a modern version of the three wise men at the nativity scene; and Re-Gifters , in which friends re-gift a seemingly worthless holiday present.

The dates for the first production of Holiday with a Twist are December 9 and 10 at 8 p.m., and December 11 at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 and will help the Barn provide the community with something fun and different for the holidays.

To purchase tickets for our special event, visit the website or call the box office at 772-287- 4884. Proceeds from our Studio Series Productions will help fund Barn’s capital improvement projects.

