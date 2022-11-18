Read full article on original website
wyo4news.com
Ione A. Smith (June 27, 1952 – November 19, 2022)
Ione A. Smith, 70 passed away on November 19, 2022, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.
wyo4news.com
Tina Mae Price (August 29, 1958 – November 15, 2022)
Tina Mae Price, 64, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Regan Ave., Rock Springs, WY. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, in Rock Springs.
wyo4news.com
Joann Adell Zickefoose (June 11, 1941 – November 20, 2022)
Joann Adell Zickefoose, 81, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at her home in Green River, WY. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at her request.
wyo4news.com
Thomas James McCarty (September 29, 1945 – November 20, 2022)
Thomas James McCarty, 77, passed away November 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He died following a lengthy illness. Cremation will take place; no services will be held at his request.
wyo4news.com
Oscar James Shadley (October 25, 1938 – November 17, 2022)
Oscar James Shadley, 84, passed away surrounded by his family Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Oscar died following a courageous battle with cancer. Cremation will take place; a Graveside Service and Inurnment will be conducted at a later date.
wrrnetwork.com
Wyoming Indian Speech & Debate Team Tops at Green River Meet
The Wyoming Indian High School Speech/Debate Team were the Champions for 1A/2A Schools at the Green River Tournament held Saturday. Congratuations!. Team members are: Cassandra Iron Cloud, Evangeline Sage, Amani Iron Cloud, Mylee Antelope, Chloe Iron Cloud, Rachel Dushane and Naroy Willow.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrests: November 19 – November 20, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 20, 2022
Today – Sunny, with a high near 37. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
sweetwaternow.com
Love’s Receives P&Z Recommendation to Allow Discharge of Sewage into the Green River
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Love’s Travel Stop has been hauling its sewage to Green River’s wastewater treatment plant for over a year due to a faulty septic system, and now they are proposing a new system that would discharge sewage into the Green River. Due to the cost...
2 Dead in Same Day Crashes Within 9-Mile Stretch of I-80 in Wyoming
Two people are dead following separate crashes on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County last Thursday, Nov. 10, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The first crash happened around 9:55 a.m. near mile marker 189.7, about 24 miles west of Rawlins. The patrol says 68-year-old Texas resident Gregory Garcia was headed...
