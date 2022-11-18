ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

Ione A. Smith (June 27, 1952 – November 19, 2022)

Ione A. Smith, 70 passed away on November 19, 2022, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.
Tina Mae Price (August 29, 1958 – November 15, 2022)

Tina Mae Price, 64, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Regan Ave., Rock Springs, WY. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, in Rock Springs.
Oscar James Shadley (October 25, 1938 – November 17, 2022)

Oscar James Shadley, 84, passed away surrounded by his family Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Oscar died following a courageous battle with cancer. Cremation will take place; a Graveside Service and Inurnment will be conducted at a later date.
Wyoming Indian Speech & Debate Team Tops at Green River Meet

The Wyoming Indian High School Speech/Debate Team were the Champions for 1A/2A Schools at the Green River Tournament held Saturday. Congratuations!. Team members are: Cassandra Iron Cloud, Evangeline Sage, Amani Iron Cloud, Mylee Antelope, Chloe Iron Cloud, Rachel Dushane and Naroy Willow.
Sweetwater County Arrests: November 19 – November 20, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 20, 2022

Today – Sunny, with a high near 37. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

