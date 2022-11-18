Home Sales Fell for the Ninth Straight Month in October, as Higher Mortgage Rates Scared Off Potential Buyers

Read full article on original website
Investors' Home Purchases Drop 30% as Price Increases Slow Down
Investor home purchases dropped just over 30% in the third quarter of this year compared with the same period last year, according to Redfin. The drop in investor sales outpaced the drop in overall home purchases, which were down roughly 27% in the third quarter. Home prices are still higher...
11 U.S. Cities Where Rent Is Actually Cheaper Than It Was Last Year
Rent prices in the largest U.S. markets dipped for a second consecutive month in October, to less than $2,000 for the first time since April, new data reveals. In 50 of the largest U.S. metro areas, median rent prices declined 0.9% in October, dropping from an average of $2,002 to $1,983, according to online brokerage Redfin's latest data.
Best Buy Shares Soar as Retailer Sticks With Its Holiday-Quarter Outlook
Best Buy reported quarterly results that topped Wall Street's expectations. The retailer stuck to its holiday-quarter outlook as electronics demand held up. Comparable sales fell by less than Best Buy's own projections. Best Buy on Tuesday surpassed Wall Street's expectations for quarterly earnings, as inflation-dented demand for pricey consumer electronics...
Bitcoin Bounces Off 2-Year Low With 5% Rally Even as Traders Remain Cautious After FTX Collapse
Bitcoin jumped higher on Wednesday bouncing off a two-year low hit the day before even as traders remain cautious over the possible contagion from the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Bitcoin rose more than 5% to trade at $16,486.50 at around 2:05 a.m. ET. It has been a tough year...
Zoom Shares Drop on Light Forecast as Company Faces ‘Heightened Deal Scrutiny'
Zoom made a slight downward revision to its revenue guidance, and investors responded by pushing the stock lower. Earnings topped estimates in the quarter, while revenue met expectations. Zoom is seeing "heightened deal scrutiny for new business," CEO Eric Yuan said on its earnings call. Zoom shares slumped more than...
Stock Futures Are Slightly Higher as Investors Look Ahead to Fed Meeting Minutes
U.S. stock futures were marginally higher on Wednesday morning, as investors looked ahead to Federal Reserve meeting minutes for clues into the pace of future interest rate hikes. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 36 points points. S&P 500 futures were marginally higher, while Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.08%. Shares...
How to Recession-Proof Your Finances, From a Wealth-Building Expert
Candy Valentino remembers times of financial uncertainty. Growing up the daughter of two teenage parents — her father a car mechanic, her mother a housekeeper — money was often scarce, she says. As a teenager, "I watched my parents work so hard, and I started to think about...
