Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Henderson police investigate man stabbed in the neck

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating an overnight stabbing in the Henderson area. Henderson Police and Fire reported to the 1000 block of Whitney Ranch Drive near Patrick Lane around 11:48 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found a man with an apparent stab wound to the neck.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Investigation underway for homicide in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway for a homicide in North Las Vegas. On Saturday, at about 4:21 p.m., officers were dispatched near San Miguel and Coleman after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located a man, believed to be in his 20s, who was...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

3 injured in crash near Washington, MLK

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were injured after a crash in the central Las Vegas Valley Monday afternoon. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened in the 1200 block of Martin L. King Boulevard around 12:56 p.m. Three vehicles were involved in the crash. LVMPD said three...
LAS VEGAS, NV

