Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Related
Report: Suspect told Resorts World cashier to 'fill the bag or I will shoot you'
A 26-year-old man has been arrested by Las Vegas Metro police for the robbery of Resorts World Casino, in which $6,000 was stolen from the casino cage.
Man arrested after argument over parking with neighbor turns deadly, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is facing an open murder charge after a shooting left one man dead during a parking dispute. Robert Salone, 40, is accused of leaving the scene of the deadly shooting back on Oct. 18. It happened in the 5200 block of Tipper Avenue, near Nellis and Tropicana Ave. 8 […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police arrest three suspects in connection to millions of dollars worth of stolen goods
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 is learning more about the arrests of three men accused of running a fencing ring involving hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property. Those arrests happened last week, but we’re just now getting details from metro about what exactly went down.
Every room in Las Vegas house was filled with stolen goods, report says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four separate investigations over a three-month period involving stolen goods led police to a major fencing operation which was busted on Nov. 17, when police served a search warrant and arrested three men, according to an arrest report. During the search warrant on a home located in the 2100 block of […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police arrest 4th person in alleged ‘targeted robbery’ that left woman dead
Safety concerns continue after second collision at North Las Vegas Airport since July. A helicopter collided with a Cessna Friday morning at the North Las Vegas Airport. No major injuries were reported but the incident is once again raising safety concerns. Updated: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:29 AM UTC. A...
VIDEO: Disaster narrowly avoided in high-speed chase on the Las Vegas Strip
The high-speed chase one man recorded while speeding down the Las Vegas strip may seem like something out of a Fast and Furious movie, but what happened Sunday night was very real.
news3lv.com
14 arrested, 40 citations issued in latest Las Vegas police DUI blitz
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police say their latest DUI blitz yielded more than a dozen arrests this weekend. Officers conducted a total of 165 stops during the blitz on Saturday, Nov. 19, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Forty people were cited and 14 people were arrested on...
Judge sets $5K bail for Las Vegas woman accused of 7th DUI more than 5 weeks after arrest
A judge ordered a Las Vegas woman accused of her seventh DUI to be held on $5,000 bail more than 5 weeks after her initial arrest amid repeated delays in the case.
news3lv.com
Henderson police investigate man stabbed in the neck
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating an overnight stabbing in the Henderson area. Henderson Police and Fire reported to the 1000 block of Whitney Ranch Drive near Patrick Lane around 11:48 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found a man with an apparent stab wound to the neck.
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson Equality Center reacts to deadly mass shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Executive Director of the Henderson Equality Center calls the attack in Colorado Springs horrific. A gunman killed five people and injured many more. “Our message is just to be vigilant. We’re here. We’re not going anywhere and to live life,” said Chris Davin....
Three people accused of holding teen girl captive ask for same lawyer
Police say the teen's mother and grandmother were arrested for felony child abuse and false imprisonment. A third person in the case was also arrested.
1 Man Dead After Motor Vehicle Collision In North Las Vegas (North Las Vegas, NV)
Officials state that a man in North Las Vegas was declared dead following a motor vehicle collision. North Las Vegas police officers responded to incident reports of an accident near the 3100 block of West Cheyenne Avenue around 8:30 p.m on Saturday evening. Arriving officers found one man, who medical...
Majority of nearly 300 dogs seized from unlicensed facility outside Las Vegas euthanized, others flown to specialty center
rly 200 dogs seized as part of a massive animal abuse investigation have died or were euthanized due to their condition, animal welfare advocates confirmed Tuesday to 8 News Now.
news3lv.com
Investigation underway for homicide in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway for a homicide in North Las Vegas. On Saturday, at about 4:21 p.m., officers were dispatched near San Miguel and Coleman after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located a man, believed to be in his 20s, who was...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police recover hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen goods in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police have arrested three people for selling hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods. Jose Campos-Rodriguez, 29, Jose Morales-Casas, 29, and Jose Reyes, 52, have all been booked in the Clark County Detention Center and face charges for their participation in organized retail theft, police said.
North Las Vegas police investigating homicide near West San Miguel Avenue
CSI and detectives were dispatched to the scene. This is still very early in the investigation's preliminary stages. There is no additional information available at this time.
42 years ago: Fire at MGM Grand Hotel killed 87 people, injured more than 600
Forty-two years ago, fire and suffocating smoke raced through the MGM Grand Hotel, killing 87 people and injuring more than 600.
Henderson jewelry store owner warns others to 'stay vigilant' after burglary
One business owner in Henderson is warning all owners to be vigilant throughout the holidays after his jewelry store was burglarized.
Las Vegas police investigate shooting near Charleston, Valley View
Las Vegas police say the victim transported themselves to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck.
Fox5 KVVU
3 injured in crash near Washington, MLK
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were injured after a crash in the central Las Vegas Valley Monday afternoon. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened in the 1200 block of Martin L. King Boulevard around 12:56 p.m. Three vehicles were involved in the crash. LVMPD said three...
Comments / 2