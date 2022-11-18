TURNERSVILLE, NJ (CBS) -- New Jersey authorities on Thursday identified the victim and the suspected shooter in a Wednesday morning homicide at the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road.Victor Marrero Jr., 39, was killed Wednesday morning after an argument about his dog, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office says. The alleged shooter was identified as Zachary Lahneman, 26.Police arrived at the apartment complex just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after residents reported hearing gunshots.Officers found Marrero on the ground in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. According to a criminal complaint, witnesses pointed the officers toward Lahneman, who was standing close to Marrero.Witnesses told police Lahneman and Marrero were in an argument that became a physical altercation, but Marrero retreated.The witnesses heard two gunshots.A gun was also found in Lahneman's apartment during a protective sweep, the complaint says.Lahneman has been arrested and charged with murder and weapons offenses. He is in the Salem County Correctional Facility awaiting further court dates.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO