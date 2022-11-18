Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
sauconsource.com
Lower Saucon Police Advise Residents of Suspicious Activity
Lower Saucon Township Police Tuesday shared information about a suspicious incident that took place in a residential neighborhood over the weekend, and said the activity may not be an isolated incident. In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said they responded to a home in the 1600 block...
sauconsource.com
Springfield Township Police Investigating Theft of Yard Signs
Springfield Township Police Monday asked the public for help with their investigation into the theft of yard signs from a property near Springtown. In a post on their Crimewatch site, police said the signs were stolen during the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 13, between approximately 1 and 1:30 a.m.
Viriginia kidnapping victims rescued in Pennsylvania Walmart, suspect caught: Police
Investigators in Virginia told Wilkes-Barre police they received information that the suspect and the two victims were inside the Walmart in their Pennsylvania town.
WFMZ-TV Online
Skeleton-masked man robs credit union at gunpoint
CUMRU TWP., Pa. — Employees of a credit union in Berks County endured a frightening ordeal Monday morning. A masked man robbed the Members First Federal Credit Union at 516 E. Lancaster Ave. in Cumru Township at gunpoint, according to the police. The holdup was reported at approximately 11:39 a.m.
Contractor sent to county jail after ripping off Warrington man
A Lansdale contractor was sentenced to nine to 23 months in the county jail and ordered to repay almost $43,000 for incomplete work at four homes, including one in Warrington Township. Joseph E. Collopy, 46, had entered an open guilty plea in August to home improvement fraud, receiving advance payment...
Man killed in crash on I-279 identified
FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. — A man was killed in a car crash on Interstate 279. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on the interstate in Franklin Park at mile marker 12.8 at 12:53 a.m. Police said the driver, later identified by the Medical Examiner’s office as 34-year-old...
1 dead in Upper Nazareth Township crash
We are told one person died when their vehicle hit a pole, breaking the vehicle in half.
local21news.com
Police receive calls of man assaulting woman along the road
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — East Cocalico Township Police were dispatched for reports from several people saying a male was assaulting a female along the roadway on November 16. Responding officers were first sent to the 1st block of South Line Road, but when they arrived, they were unable to find the male or female.
1 arrest made in connection with Martha's Vineyard armed bank robbery
VINEYARD HAVEN -- One person has been arrested in connection with the armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard, the Cape & Islands District Attorney's office announced Saturday. Tisbury Police told WBZ-TV three suspects robbed the Rockland Trust on Edgartown Road in Vineyard Haven just after 8 a.m. on Thursday. They also stole an employee's car but it was later found. No one was hurt. The robbers were masked, gloved, and armed with handguns. FBI Boston is assisting in the investigation. "We urge the public to remain vigilant and to report any and all suspicious activity and individuals to law enforcement," the agency said.The D.A. has not released the identity of the person arrested. No other information is available at this time.
abc27.com
FOUND SAFE: PSP searching for missing woman
UPDATE: The 59-year old woman has been located safely. EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is looking for a woman they say may be at special risk of harm, or injury and may be confused. Police were looking for a 59-year-old woman. She was last...
sauconsource.com
Bethlehem, Lower Saucon Police Departments are Hiring
The sentence “All I want for Christmas is…” often ends with the name of a popular toy, a trendy article of clothing or an exotic vacation locale. In Lehigh Valley municipalities like the City of Bethlehem and Lower Saucon Township, however, what many officials may be asking Santa for this holiday season is a bit more practical: more police officers.
WFMZ-TV Online
Car engulfed in flames in Whitehall Township
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A car burst into flames shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday. The fire happened at Grape Street and MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township. 69 News has heard no reports of injuries. There's no word on what caused the fire.
Government Technology
Criminals Use Online Reporting System to Threaten Lehigh Valley Schools
(TNS) — School is one of the places students should feel safest, but that hasn’t been the case recently for some Lehigh Valley students as repeated violent threats have been directed at schools in the region. Throughout the last couple weeks, unsubstantiated threats were made against Allentown schools,...
Search continues for woman missing for 2 days in freezing temperatures after New Hampshire hike
The search continued Tuesday for a 20-year-old woman who officials say has been missing for two days after going hiking in New Hampshire mountains. The state's fish and game law enforcement division said Emily Sotelo was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Fraconia and she intended to hike Mounts Lafayette, Haystack and Flume.
2 suspects located after police say they dropped puppy over bridge in Sault Ste. Marie [VIDEO]
Police in the Upper Peninsula say they’ve found a pair of suspects accused of dropped a puppy over the Spruce Street Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie Wednesday evening.
Man gave informant Cheez Doodles, not meth, in Pennsylvania drug bust: report
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 31-year-old New York man is behind bars following an alleged botched drug deal in Johnstown that was organized by state police. On Nov. 15, state police gave a confidential informant (CI) $600 to buy 2 oz. of methamphetamine from a man known as “Fred,” according to charges filed. “Fred,” […]
NJ man fatally shot his neighbor after an argument over his dog, police say
TURNERSVILLE, NJ (CBS) -- New Jersey authorities on Thursday identified the victim and the suspected shooter in a Wednesday morning homicide at the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road.Victor Marrero Jr., 39, was killed Wednesday morning after an argument about his dog, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office says. The alleged shooter was identified as Zachary Lahneman, 26.Police arrived at the apartment complex just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after residents reported hearing gunshots.Officers found Marrero on the ground in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. According to a criminal complaint, witnesses pointed the officers toward Lahneman, who was standing close to Marrero.Witnesses told police Lahneman and Marrero were in an argument that became a physical altercation, but Marrero retreated.The witnesses heard two gunshots.A gun was also found in Lahneman's apartment during a protective sweep, the complaint says.Lahneman has been arrested and charged with murder and weapons offenses. He is in the Salem County Correctional Facility awaiting further court dates.
wtae.com
Former western Pennsylvania movie producer charged with stabbing wife in South Fayette
SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A former local movie producer is accused of stabbing his wife in South Fayette Township. The incident allegedly happened a little before 11 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 5100 block of Forest Ridge Drive. Police said John Mowod, 58, is charged with...
Pennsylvania man allegedly killed father and stabbed brother because he was ‘frustrated, cold, and wanted a cigarette’
A Pennsylvania man is being charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his father, who was killed, and his brother. KDKA says that 31-year-old Javon Taylor allegedly broke into his father’s house in Mt. Washington, grabbed a knife, and stabbed his father, 72-year-old Vincent Roebuck, and his own brother, who was not identified. Roebuck died […]
sanatogapost.com
Route 100 Lanes Close Monday for Bridge Inspections
POTTSTOWN PA – Periodic lane closures in both directions on Route 100, between the interchanges of U.S. Route 422 and King Street across Pottstown Borough and North Coventry Township, are scheduled for Monday (Nov. 21, 2022) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported.
