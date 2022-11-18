ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Katherine I
4d ago

Why is it so hard to read the article. The advertising is prohibiting me from reading it. That's on purpose.

WB262Ubby
4d ago

Every NFL team has a very disceet car servce. No wives , no kids, jyst players for when you are wasted at strip club and gonna bring 1 home

Wayne Moore
4d ago

No these coaches and clown NFL so called players believe they are above the law but you are not turds

The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Matthew Stafford's Wife Today

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is currently in concussion protocol for the second time in two weeks. Kelly Stafford, the wife of the Rams star quarterback, was heartbroken over the concussion news earlier this month. “If you follow nfl, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol,” Kelly...
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Upset On Sunday Afternoon

The Detroit Lions have been one of the worst teams in the National Football League this season, but on Sunday, they're absolutely dominating an NFL contender. Detroit is thrashing New York, 24-6. The NFL World is pretty stunned by the result. Did anyone see this one coming? Lions fans are...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Tom Brady future is apparently changing with the Buccaneers

While it seemed like the Buccaneers were going to be without Tom Brady in the future as recently as a few months back, the future seems less certain now. Trying to predict what Tom Brady is going to do or what is going to happen with this Buccaneers team is an impossible task.
The Spun

NFL Coach Is Reportedly Getting Closer To Firing

An NFL head coach moved closer to getting fired on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos lost to the struggling Raiders on Sunday, as Denver fell to 3-7 on the regular season. Is Nathaniel Hackett's time coming to an end in Denver?. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes Hackett is at least...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: 2 Famous Women Have Interest In Tom Brady

Tom Brady is now a single man. The 45-year-old quarterback got divorced from his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, earlier this year. Brady and Bundchen had been married since 2009 and have two kids together, but they called off their marriage after more than a decade of being with each other.
The Spun

NFL World Wants 1 Head Coach Fired Tonight

The NFL World wants one head coach in particular to be fired on Sunday night. It's not going to happen, given recent reports about the state of the franchise, but that doesn't stop the NFL World from calling for it on Sunday evening. The Raiders are on the verge of...
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With CBS's Decision Today

The Dallas Cowboys are thumping the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, but no one is getting to see the end of it. With the Cowboys leading the Vikings, 37-3, in the third quarter on Sunday afternoon, CBS decided to cut away from the game and put the Bengals at Steelers game on.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Tennessean

What's the latest on Todd Downing?

Welcome to Talkin' Titans, The Tennessean's twice-weekly look at Mike Vrabel, Derrick Henry and all things Tennessee Titans. I’m Nick Suss, the Tennessean’s Titans reporter, and I’ll be tailoring this newsletter directly for you, the readers. Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested on suspicion of driving...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Dating Speculation

With Gisele Bundchen possibly (?) getting back on the dating market, should Tom Brady do the same?. Last week, the ex-wife of the legendary NFL quarterback was spotted with a new man in Costa Rica. While Gisele's camp has denied the dating rumors, not everyone else is convinced. Regardless, Brady...
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Going Viral On Sunday

Sunday night's NFL contest will be a fun one. The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play on "Sunday Night Football." Ahead of kickoff, Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, is trending on social media. Gracie Hunt, who was Miss Kansas USA, was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Terrible Penalty On Sunday

Bad penalty calls are always frustrating to watch, but they're especially annoying when the referee appears to fall for a player who's acting. A terrible unnecessary roughness penalty was called in the Jets at Patriots game on Sunday. The referee appeared to fall for an acting job. NFL fans have...
The Spun

NFL Team Announces Decision On Arrested Offensive Coordinator

NFL offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for DUI following last week's win over the Green Bay Packers. The Tennessee Titans assistant coach was reportedly pulled over on his way home from the airport on Friday morning. He was arrested and charged. Tennessee is not firing Downing, though. Head coach...
NASHVILLE, TN

