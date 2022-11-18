Sweeping changes in Rebuilding Stronger plan approved by Indianapolis Public Schools board

Thursday night marked the beginning of a major next chapter for the Indianapolis Public Schools district as its board of commissioners approved the Rebuilding Stronger plan, a sweeping restructuring that will bring changes across the entire district.

The seven-member board voted unanimously to approve the plan that seeks to reorganize how the district uses its resources to avoid a financial pitfall in coming years but also to provide more equal access to educational programming for every student.

The final version of the plan would close six schools, one less than what was proposed under the original plan released in September, and would open previously shuttered buildings as new middle schools. The plan would also break up most of the district’s K-8 schools to now being K-5 and create more stand-alone middle schools.

IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson acknowledged how difficult the plan will be for some, especially those who are losing a school or a fellow employee, but said she believes the plan is a step toward a more equal and successful district.

"It moves us forward to create a better experience for all students because we know that maintaining the status quo is unacceptable," Johnson said during the meeting.

The district would also eventually move all of its enrollment process for grades K-12 under Enroll Indy and the practice of having “neighborhood schools” would morph into four enrollment zones so parents would have a handful of schools within their zone to choose from.

In the resolution board members voted on, it says the district will decide by the end of this school year what the long-term use of the buildings being vacated will be. Johnson and board members have said they intend to keep the vacated buildings within the district’s hands and not be subject to Indiana’s $1 charter school law.

What the public is saying

Board members listened for about two hours as speakers supporting and opposing the plan gave feedback Thursday, which saw the most speakers step up in support of the plan than in the past.

Multiple principals from various IPS choice schools and some traditional-public schools spoke in support of the plan saying they think it will improve student achievement and that changes are needed for the district to prosper.

Chante’ Campbell, the principal for George Julian School 57, said that she and many of the families at 57 struggled with accepting the plan at first since it would break up the school's K-8 grade reconfiguration.

"Even though they are mourning the loss of being together and sitting next to each other for 8-9 years," Campbell said. "They are accepting of the fact that as a district we need to do what is best for all kids."

Other speakers wanted to see the vote delayed since all of the newly-elected IPS board members have said they are hesitant to support the plan and believe a vote is being rushed to pass the plan before the new members join the board in January.

Johnson responded to those criticisms after Thursday's meeting saying the seven members who voted to approve the plan were also voted on by the public and so they also represent the voices of the community.

"I have full confidence as the three new board members come on, we'll continue to be that united team and work together to again make sure we are putting forth the best for our students as they deserve it," Johnson said.

Various speakers from education-reform groups like Empowered Families and Stand for Children Indiana spoke against the plan after the final draft did not explicitly include partnering with Paramount Schools of Excellence, an independent charter school in Indianapolis.

The district has seen pushback from other families during the past several months about the break up of K-8 schools and others saying that the programs replicated under the plan, like Montessori and Center for Inquiry, do not show enough positive results for students of color.

Updates to the plan since October

During IPS’ October action session meeting, they announced multiple updates to the plan after hearing community feedback, most pertaining to specific schools.

The updated plan no longer includes bringing in the charter school Global Prep Academy to run the dual language program at Harshman Middle School. Instead, Harshman will remain operated by the district and will contain both dual-language and high-ability programs.

The Center for Inquiry School 2 will no longer be merging with Washington Irving School 14, and both schools will remain open and operational but they will move from being a K-8 to a K-5 school for the 2024-25 school year.

IPS has said they plan to end their agreement with Urban Act Academy, which is currently at Washington Irving school 14, and instead move forward with a contract for Near Eastside Innovation School Corporation to operate the school. The board is expected to vote on that early next year.

The district is also not moving forward with the rebuilding project at Francis Parker School 56 but will continue to merge the school with James Russell Lowell School 51. The only completely new rebuild project remaining in the finalized plan is the rebuilding of Joyce Kilmer School 69.

In the fall of 2023, IPS will launch a new preschool with Early Learning Indiana at Thomas Carr Howe, which would teach middle school students when it reopens for the 2023-24 school year.

IPS also signaled they are open to possibly partnering with Paramount Schools of Excellence, and that leadership from both organizations have been in talks over recent months. IPS partnering with Paramount is one of the consistent desires heard from parents backed by Stand for Children Indiana since the plan was released.

$810 referendum still up for a vote

To fund the expansive plan, IPS is going to ask voters to approve a one-time $410 million capital referendum and a $50 million annual operating referendum that would span over eight years, bringing it to about $810 million referendum ask.

The operating referendum seeks to increase the current tax rate from 19 cents per $100 of assessed value to 25 cents. These funds would primarily be used for staff compensation and helping fund the increases to school programming like more access to sports, arts and sciences.

For the capital referendum, it seeks a local property tax levy of no more than $0.2066 per $100 of assessed value. These funds would only be used for construction and renovation projects proposed in the plan.

If the board approves the referendums in December then it would go to a public vote during the May 2023 election.

Both Stand for Children Indiana and the Mind Trust were groups who helped the district pass its last referendum in 2018 but both said Thursday night that they were not supportive of the final version of the plan.

IPS board president Evan Hawkins said after Thursday's meeting he believes the district's relationship with the two groups was strong enough to withstand their disagreements over the plan.

"And though we may not agree today, at this moment, we will be coordinating, engaging, discussing future IPS opportunities as we go forward," Hawkins said. "That doesn't mean that this is over."

To learn more about the full Rebuilding Stronger plan, including how it will affect each school, go to myips.org/rebuilding-stronger.

