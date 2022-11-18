Read full article on original website
Cowgirls with A+ Education Day win
November 22, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowgirls closed their three-game homestand Tuesday with a 64-44 Education Day victory over Regis in front of nearly 4,000 local elementary students. UW, 2-2 on the season, has now won back-to-back contests. “We wanted to improve as a team today and continue to...
Cowboys lose game and Maldonado/Cowgirls play this morning
November 22, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboys dropped their final game of the U.S. Virgins Islands Paradise Jam on Monday, 59-48, to Boston College. Unfortunately, it was a game the Cowboys lost the services of guard and leading scorer Hunter Maldonado 11 minutes into the contest. Maldonado set a school record by appearing in his 134th game but suffered a head injury after taking a fall and appearing to hit his head on a Boston College player’s knee. There has been no official word on Maldonado’s condition.
Cowboys fall in semi-final game, play today for 3rd Place
November 21, 2022 — The Cowboys could not overcome cold shooting in the opening 20 minutes in a 61-56 loss to Missouri Valley Conference preseason favorite Drake on Sunday afternoon in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Trailing 34-18 at the end of the first half, the Cowboys (3-2) opened the second half on a 20-6 run to pull within two points, 40-38, with 12:12 remaining in the final half.
Cowboys take on Drake today in Paradise Jam semi-finals
November 20, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboys face off against Missouri Valley Conference foe Drake this afternoon in the semifinals of the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. The contest is set to tipoff at 3:45 p.m. MST. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com.
Game and Fish launches 5-year mule deer monitoring project
CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Biologists at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department know a significant amount of information about mule deer and what impacts their overall success from decades of research and data collection. Through their research, they are well aware that weather, habitat, and chronic wasting disease affect Wyoming’s mule deer populations. These environmental factors play a significant role in the population fluctuation of mule deer. But in the last 30 years, mule deer populations have declined to a point that is worrisome to wildlife managers and the public.
