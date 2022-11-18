By now I’m sure you know a few of us around here are pretty die hard Syracuse Orange men’s soccer fans around here. Also, unless you’ve been living under a sports vacant rock, you should probably realize that the 2022 Men’s World Cup is happening as of Sunday, November 20th. What’s amazing to see is that the Orange program is at a state where the Venn diagrams of these two things are now overlapping.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO