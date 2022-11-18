Read full article on original website
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse opens as double digit favorites in season finale against Boston College
It’s been a wild ride this year for the Syracuse Orange, from the thundering start to the rough skid they’ve hit recently, and even the upturn last week against Wake Forest, showing a slight return to form. It’s had me confused as to where lines would be set at. Apparently it didn’t confuse the oddsmakers as much.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for St. John’s
Tuesday night’s game will present a major opportunity for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team to secure a big win early in the season. The Orange (3-1) will look to secure its 50th all-time win against the St. John’s Red Storm(5-0) in the final game of the 2022 Empire Classic. A win for SU could be an early resume builder if the team is looking to return to the March Madness conversation.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse vs. St. John’s: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (3-1) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (5-0) Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. Line: For the first time this season, the Orange are underdogs as the Draftkings Line gives St. John’s 3.5 points. TV/Streaming: ESPN2, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Rivalry: 51-40, Syracuse. Current...
nunesmagician.com
St. John’s 76, Syracuse 69 (OT): Orange desperation turns sloppy in overtime loss
The Syracuse Orange led by 11 points at one point, but the St. John’s Red Storm picked up the physicality as the game transitioned into the second half. The Orange couldn’t keep up with the Red Storm tempo and strength in the last 20 minutes of regulation but found Jesse Edwards enough to force overtime. However, the Orange got sloppy and careless in overtime to lose 76-69.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs. St. John’s
After two close games in the 2022 Empire Classic, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team will take on St. John’s Red Storm in the tournament finale. Syracuse is coming off a 74-71 overtime victory against Richmond, while SJU narrowly escaped with a 78-72 win of its own against Temple.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse basketball vs. Penn State and Richmond: TNIAAM predictions and polls
It’s gameday Syracuse Orange basketball fans! And that means all of you. Jim Boeheim and company play their first of two in Brooklyn against Richmond, while Felisha Legette-Jack’s crew head to central PA to take on Penn State. Here are the staff picks for both of tonight’s 7 o’clock tips:
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse basketball: What to Watch for vs. Penn State and Richmond
It’s time to break out the two-screen setup, as both the Syracuse Orange men’s and women’s basketball teams have games tonight at 7. The men’s team travels to Barclays Center to take on the Richmond Spiders, while the women hit the road for the first time this year against Penn State Nittany Lions.
nunesmagician.com
Gamethread: Syracuse Orange (3-1) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (5-0)
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team is back in action from Brooklyn to take on St. John’s for the Empire Classic crown. Syracuse handled Richmond on Monday night while St. John’s edged Temple 78-72. The two former Big East ~rivals~ will meet for the 92nd time in...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse cross-country: Savannah Roark shines at NCAA Championships
Syracuse Orange sophomore Savannah Roark must love running at Oklahoma State. After finishing in the top 10 at the Cowboy Jamboree in September, Roark finished 23rd at the NCAA Championships on Saturday helping the Orange to a 23rd place team finish. Roark’s time of 20:02 for the 6k course was...
nunesmagician.com
Game thread: Syracuse men’s soccer vs Penn
The Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team begins their post-season play this afternoon when they host the Pennsylvania Quakers at 2;00 at the SU Soccer Stadium. The game will be streamed on ESPN+. The #3 seed Syracuse will welcome the Ivy League champs on a cold and windy Syracuse afternoon....
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: it’s all about 2023 and beyond
The Syracuse Orange lost their 5th straight game last night. On a night where the offense finally clicked, the thinned-out defense couldn’t slow down the Demon Deacons. Some of you have been yelling since last December that a new head coach is needed. You’ve ignored the leaked $10m buyout, you’ve ignored the millions Syracuse is investing in the JMA Dome and the Lally complex. You want a change and that’s understandable....but it’s not happening on your time line.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s soccer 2022 World Cup Preview
By now I’m sure you know a few of us around here are pretty die hard Syracuse Orange men’s soccer fans around here. Also, unless you’ve been living under a sports vacant rock, you should probably realize that the 2022 Men’s World Cup is happening as of Sunday, November 20th. What’s amazing to see is that the Orange program is at a state where the Venn diagrams of these two things are now overlapping.
New Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist surgery center coming to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The state health department gave the green light for a new surgery center in Greensboro. The state approved a request from Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, which plans to open a $30 million facility on Horse Pen Creek Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human services.
Radio Ink
Harvey, Audacy Delivering Turkeys
Audacy and “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” are teaming up to provide families with meals this holiday season. 96.3 The Block (WFBC-HD2) in Greenville, SC, 97.1 QMG (WQMG-FM) in Greensboro, NC, 95.7 R&B (WVKL-FM) in Norfolk, VA and 106.5 The Beat (WBTJ-FM) in Richmond, VA will participate in “The Annual Steve Harvey Morning Show Turkey Giveaway” to deliver Thanksgiving meals to over 800 families in need.
beckersasc.com
Atrium Health gains approval for $30.13M North Carolina ASC
Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has received regulatory approval to open a $30.13 million ASC in Greensboro, N.C., according to a Nov. 18 report from the Winston-Salem Journal. The center will have three operating rooms and three procedure rooms, and will specialize in ENT, ophthalmology, orthopedics, plastic surgery...
The Daily South
How This North Carolina Family Changed People's Minds About Fruitcake
When Berta Lou Scott was a little girl in the 1930s, she loved all the things her mother baked for Christmas—except fruitcake. Too dry, too filled with candied things, not enough nuts. Today, Berta Lou is North Carolina’s queen of fruitcake. Yes, we know—a lot of you think...
WXII 12
Greensboro Police: Duke Energy workers restore power lines after car crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Updates: Police said roads are now open. Greensboro police say all lanes of south Elm-Eugene Street — between Sussman and Elm — are closed. Officers said a crash damaged property and downed utility lines. Roads will be closed for several hours, according to police....
Caught on video: Greensboro man beaten in Georgia jail
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The man at the center of a jail beating that's gaining traction online lives in Greensboro. Attorneys for 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs said the Georgia correctional officers were seen on surveillance video beating him for no reason. The video was taken back in September and was...
businesstodaync.com
Oh, there was no place like Stein Mart for the holidays — now, it’s online
Nov. 18. As the holiday shopping season gets under way, shoppers are missing Stein Mart. The Cornelius store closed two years ago after the off-price chain went bankrupt during the height of the pandemic. Stein Mart, which leased the Shops at Fresh Market space starting in 1999, was a mainstay...
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
