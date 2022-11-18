Read full article on original website
City of Salina, Saline County closings for Thanksgiving
With the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday comes local government closings. Most City of Salina and Saline County offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. They are scheduled to return to regular hours on Nov. 28. No City of Salina sanitation collection will...
Project after holiday will close South Main
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On November 28th, Elite Pro Services will begin installing a new fire line at 10 South Main St. in Hutchinson. This project will require closing Main Street to through traffic from Avenue A to Sherman. Parking will be open and accessible to traffic within the block, but traffic will not be able to cross the work zone at 10 South Main.
SUV found abandoned in central Salina after pursuit Friday
Police are looking for the person who led officers and troopers on a high-speed chase through parts of Salina Friday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer observed a white 2013 GMC Terrain pulling out of a travel center parking lot in the 1900 block of N. Ninth Street at approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday. It was believed to have been driven by someone police were looking for, so the officer began following the SUV.
Goodfellow make donation to Kansas International 4-H Youth Exchange
The Kansas International 4-H Youth Exchange (IFYE) Association is honored by a generous contribution from the Don Goodfellow family of Lyons in honor of Eula Mae Goodfellow that showcases their continued commitment to helping youth explore and learn about the world around them. Eula Mae was a beloved member of the IFYE family and a shining example of how international travel can be life changing. The Goodfellow family gift was the catalyst for the Kansas IFYE Association to partner with the Kansas 4-H Foundation to create a $25,000 endowed scholarship to support Kansas youth interested in international travel through 4-H programs for many years to come.
Hutchinson man loses majority of home, pets in fire; believes fire crew had wrong address
A Hutchinson man said it took firefighters around 20 minutes to get to his home after it caught fire last Tuesday. A majority of his house is destroyed, and he lost his 8-month-old puppy, Zoe, and two cats.
Smoke causes Marshall's to be evacuated Saturday
Late this morning, Salina Fire crews were on scene at Marshall’s in Salina located at 2450 South 9th Street in Salina. Salina Fire Department responded to reports of smoke inside the store and a fire alarm that sounded an alarm. The store was evacuated. According to Salina Fire, the cause of the smoke was attributed to a bad belt on HVAC system on the roof.
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 19
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Ames, Karla Kristina; 45; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Failure to appear.
ksal.com
Salina to Install Multiple Cameras
Salina City Commissioners Monday unanimously voted to authorize Salina Police to install 22 fixed auto license plate reader cameras at various locations and enter into a three year contract with Flock Safety at a cost of nearly $170,000. Commissioners were told the automatic license plate reader cameras enhance law enforcement’s...
ourchanginglives.com
The Cozy Inn – Burgers By The Bagful
100 years and 16 presidents ago, The Cozy Inn opened in Salina, Kansas. Bob Kinkel, the original owner, used his tiny space to whip up palm-sized bites of beef. He got the idea from White Castle, who had begun operations one year earlier in Wichita. Churning out dozens of mini-burgers at a time, he would slide them down the counter atop sheets of waxed paper. It’s likely that this was where the term “sliders” began. We stopped in to check out their burgers by the bagful and find out what has kept this business in the forefront for over a century.
Head-on crash kills one in Geary Co.
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Geary County. A Chevy truck was driving west on I-70 at milepost 311, or about 13 miles east of Junction City around 10 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the vehicle, Saeu Suluvale, 34, of Kansas City, crossed into the median and hit […]
2 hospitalized in Salina after I-70 rear-end crash
DICKINSON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Dickinson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Dodge Charger driven by Leannitta M. Heller, 36, Solomon, was westbound on Interstate 70 one mile east of Solomon. The Dodge rear-ended a 2001 Ford Excursion driven...
ksal.com
Rollover Crash Near Coronado Heights
Two teens from Lindsborg were transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a rollover crash near Coronado Heights on Sunday night. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 17-year-old male driver lost control of a 2009 Chevy Colorado pickup on the road the winds down from the top of Coronado Heights.
Manhattan woman hospitalized after head-on crash
RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 8:30p.m. Friday in Manhattan. A 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Emily Litke, 19, of Abilene, was northbound on Tuttle Creek Boulevard when she traveled through a red light at the intersection of Leavenworth Street, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
KAKE TV
'We are ready for a new beginning' | Hutchinson comic shop closing, owners cite economy
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A comic shop in Hutchinson is closing at the end of the year, and the owners said their decision has everything to do with the economy. Smallville Comics, Gaming, and More has been in business for five years. Owners Cory and Kyrstal Zeferjahn said sales have dropped over the last six months.
Woman dead after I-70 pickup, semi head-on crash
GEARY COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Saturday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Chevy Colorado driven by Saeu T. Suluvale, 34, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at Moritz Road. The pickup crossed the median and struck a 2022...
The Center starts new Jail Program with help of state grant
The gap that has existed between people who are incarcerated and mental-health services is starting to close in central Kansas. The Center for Counseling & Consultation, 5815 Broadway, applied for and received a state grant that is funding the new Jail Program in the non-profit agency’s four-county service area – Barton, Pawnee, Rice and Stafford.
Newton woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Friday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Mazda 6 driven by Judith L. Stark, 77, Newton, was westbound in the right turn lane on U.S. 50 at Ridge Road. The driver made a left...
WIBW
3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle collision involving semi-truck on Kansas highway
ELLSWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized after a 3-vehicle collision which included a semi-truck happened on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 10:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 140 and Highway 156 with reports of an injury crash.
CEO of Hutchinson hospital, health system resigns
The person in charge of the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System has resigned.
